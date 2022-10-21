Read full article on original website
Exploring Python Features Available in Anypoint Studio
Anypoint Studio is a powerful IDE powered by Mulesoft that makes integration development a breeze! Python's power can accelerate development when added to it✨. Our goal in this blog is to install Python and then play around with it. Python installation in Anypoint Studio. Setting up a Python project. Developing...
Finding Digital Crimes by Exploring Master File Table (MFT) Records
To explore the MFT records, learn how to locate date and time values in the metadata of a file we create. These steps help us to identify previously deleted fragments of MFT records in unallocated disk space or in residual data in Pagefile.sys. [Hands-On Project 1–2] Investigation and Development...
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
How GIT Works Deep Inside
If you are a programmer, you probably use GIT. But have you ever wondered how is GIT working deep inside? I do. Fortunately, you can find many documents on the web about GIT internals. When I read them, I have to realize that GIT is a relatively simple but super genius system. In this article, I would show you, how GIT works deep inside. Come with me to the deep of the rabbit hole.
What Are the Challenges of Learning New JavaScript Frameworks? | GrapeCity JavaScript
Developers face many challenges during development, but sometimes the most crucial challenge arises before we begin developing. Some projects require us to learn a new framework — or even choose a new framework to learn. To ensure the success of our projects, we must assess new frameworks for their...
Multiple species of Rhododendron thrive by taking turns to bloom
Rhododendron meadows cover China’s Hengduan mountains. Qin LiThis genus of plants evolved so that they could all blossom without competition.
30 Days DSA Interview Preparation Plan
Sort an array of 0’s 1’s 2’s without using extra space or sorting Algo. Find the duplicate in an array of N+1 integers. Inversion of Array (Using Merge Sort) Majority Element (>N/2 times) Majority Element (>N/3 times) Grid Unique Paths. Reverse Pairs (Leetcode) Go through Puzzles from...
How are Cross-Chain Bridges Hacked?
A cross-chain bridge is a technology that allows communication between two separate blockchain networks, such as transferring and swapping assets, calling functions in contracts from other blockchains, and more. Bridges, in other words, enable users to transfer assets from one network to another. For example, if you have Bitcoin and want to spend it like Ethereum, you can do so via the bridge.
How to use Core Web Vitals & Google Pagespeed Insights to Improve Your Website
In my job I work on SEO and that means having a good website. With tools like Pagespeed Insights and the Core Web Vitals it’s possible to measure if your website is “good”. But how does that reflect on SEO? And more importantly; what do these metrics mean and how to use them to improve your website.
The Main Challenge is to Start Writing: Interview with Noonies Nominee Maksym Mostovyi
I’m Maksym Mostovyi and I’m the Front end engineer at Rain I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
The Time Machine, by H. G. Wells - XIII. The Trap of the White Sphinx
The Time Machine, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. XIII. The Trap of the White Sphinx. “About eight or nine in the morning I came to the same seat of yellow metal from which I had viewed the world upon the evening of my arrival. I thought of my hasty conclusions upon that evening and could not refrain from laughing bitterly at my confidence. Here was the same beautiful scene, the same abundant foliage, the same splendid palaces and magnificent ruins, the same silver river running between its fertile banks. The gay robes of the beautiful people moved hither and thither among the trees. Some were bathing in exactly the place where I had saved Weena, and that suddenly gave me a keen stab of pain. And like blots upon the landscape rose the cupolas above the ways to the Underworld. I understood now what all the beauty of the Overworld people covered. Very pleasant was their day, as pleasant as the day of the cattle in the field. Like the cattle, they knew of no enemies and provided against no needs. And their end was the same.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 50
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 50. If slant is troublesome, study and practice this drill faithfully. Drill 56. This copy is given as a drill on both...
The Noonification: Aptos Fumbles and Why a Killer App Wins Versus L1 (10/21/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. 3 Flipper Zero Hacks to Wow Your Friends (and...
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells - XI. THE HUNTING OF THE MAN
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. XI. THE HUNTING OF THE MAN. It came before my mind with an unreasonable hope of escape that the outer door of my room was still open to me. I was convinced now, absolutely assured, that Moreau had been vivisecting a human being. All the time since I had heard his name, I had been trying to link in my mind in some way the grotesque animalism of the islanders with his abominations; and now I thought I saw it all.
The Future of In-Person and Virtual Events
There is an undeniable shift occupying all of American and western culture, digitalization. Not a day goes by where phones, live video, digital communication, and the internet at large don’t grow in size. And while these forces continue to grow, more traditional forces start to shrink. For example, the...
How Retailers Can Leverage Personalization to Drive Customer Centricity in the Metaverse Era
The retail industry is undergoing a major paradigm shift. Retailers are now looking at how they can leverage personalization to drive customer centricity in the metaverse era, as they are faced with mounting pressure to evolve and keep up with the ever-changing customer expectations. Retailers have always been in the...
What Happened This Week in Crypto Gaming and NFTs
Web3 gaming and NFTs can be a hard space to navigate. So much is happening every day that your brain goes: "Yeesh." But don't worry - we compiled the most important stories of the week, so we can save you time while you enjoy your Sunday coffee. Here you...
Setting Up WooCommerce on Your WordPress Site
WooCommerce is required if you want to create an excellent e-commerce website on WordPress. It is an open-source, completely customizable e-commerce platform that allows you to create fully functional online stores. What is WordPress WooCommerce?. In a nutshell, WooCommerce is a WordPress plugin that seamlessly integrates commerce with your website's...
How A Vacuum Tube Can Be Used as A Radio Amplifier
The Radio Amateur's Hand Book, by A. Frederick Collins is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter IX: Vacuum Tube Amplifier Receiving Sets. IX. VACUUM TUBE AMPLIFIER RECEIVING SETS. The reason a vacuum...
daystech.org
Gardyn review: easy gardening for a high price
Gardyn overview: simple gardening for a excessive worth. “The Gardyn takes everything I like about smart gardens and scales it up to include way more plants, but the app control is a bit finicky.”. Pros. Grows 30 vegetation at one time. Fully automated watering and light-weight publicity. Little day-to-day upkeep.
