Marquise Jackson Knocks 50 Cent's Claim That He Just Wants Attention

By Amber Corrine
 4 days ago
Marquise responded to his father, Curtis “ 50 Cent ” Jackson’s, recent interview via Instagram. Speaking on his father’s comments about reaching out to a media outlet instead of him directly, the 26-year-old captioned a carousel of photos with the following:

“Now y’all all see I tried to reach out to talk to my pops as a MAN in front of the world & behind the scenes. I have no phone number for you & You’ve had me blocked on social media for years so I can’t DM you personally & everybody that is mutual is scared to touch the topic bc they’re scared of you. This seems to be the only way to reach you. I’m not a kid anymore. No mommy involved. I don’t want nor need money from you. I stand on my own 2.”

In regards to 50’s claims about text messages between him and Marquise’s mother, Tompkins , he said, “It didn’t sound like much accountability there, just ego, blaming and more so about money as if you were the child in the situation. Those text messages was ME I was waiting outside for you that was the day you broke my heart. I forgave you for it. I’m ready when you ready to sit down & talk.”

In the midst of Marquise’s IG rant, he also took time to address the infamous photo rooted in he and his father’s strained relationship. He once posed in a photo with the son of one of 50 Cent’s old rivals. Marquise admitted to not knowing who he had taken a photo with at the time, claiming that he didn’t learn who the kid was until everyone else told him.

Concealing the identity of the person in the old photo with him, Marquise shared messages between the two of them, which included the guy’s phone number which was partially visible. Revealing himself, Supreme Mcgriff Jr., spoke out demanding Marquise to remove the post. He claimed that strangers were calling his phone from blocked numbers after seeing Marquise’s screenshot.

“I’m not gon lie bro, this is not the time for this, this is definitely not,” McGriff Jr. said in an Instagram video responding to Marquise. “I’ma tell you one time bro, delete that post off your page bro ’cause you want attention right now and it’s not gonna work out how you think it’s gonna work out bro. When we started posting text messages, screenshots and DM’s of what people saying bro? I’ma tell you one time bro, Marquise you don’t want this problem bro. Delete that post off your page.”

Speaking on his phone number being visible enough for strangers to figure it out, he added: “You leaking my number bro? You got people calling my phone, calling me and texting me? Yo, you really on some fed… you want some police sh*t bro. And these people on the Internet? It’s not cool for somebody to post messages and DM’s and stuff like that… and screenshot them and record phone conversations. Bro you on some police sh*t. And I’ma tell you one time and this my last time addressing you and talking to you bro. Take that post down bro.”

50 Cent finally responded to his son wanting to have a sit-down with him while speaking with The Breakfast Club hosts on Thursday.

“No he doesn’t,” Fif swiftly replied. “Charlamagne you would call me, you don’t call TMZ to say you want to sit down.”

50 then switched the subject to Tompkins. The G-Unit pioneer spoke on text messages between him and he son’s mother, explaining that at one point she requested more than half of a million dollars in order to take care of their son. In disagreement, he volunteered to pay child support instead after already giving out more money than what was asked for.

50 Cent has not yet responded to Marquise’s latest post. Marquise has not removed his post at Supreme McGriff Jr.’s request.

VIBE does not condone bullying and/or violence of any form.

Comments / 1

