Trestle
The three-course dinner at this spot where Chinatown, North Beach, and FiDi meet won’t blow your mind, but it doesn’t have to—it’s $39 per person, and the most bang-for-your-buck tasting menu in town. The American restaurant changes the menu often, but you’re still likely to see crowd-pleasers like butternut squash soup and cider-brined pork loin. If you need to round out your meal with another plate of carbs, they have $12 pasta add-ons like shrimp risotto and mushroom ravioli. The cozy space is packed nightly with coworkers who work nearby and couples feeding each other key lime pie on date night.
Restaurant Cuetzala
When you walk into this casual sit-down spot, you’ll be greeted by colorful walls depicting the Mexican countryside, an arched ceiling painted with birds, and plenty of vibrant papel picado. It’s also where you'll find some of the best Mexican food in Rogers Park. Restaurant Cuetzala’s menu is full of great dishes like juicy carne asada tacos, caldo de res with a light, savory broth and tender pieces of beef, or their enchiladas covered in a spicy mole. The cozy space only has a handful of tables, but it’s usually not too busy, so grabbing a spot is fairly easy.
Christos Steakhouse
There’s something about the old-school, decadent way the food is presented at Christos that makes you feel like you’re eating a meal fit for a villain—a robber baron, perhaps. But you don’t have to feel too bad about it, because you’re (probably) not an oil tycoon. You’re just someone treating yourself to lobster mashed potatoes served in a whole, cracked open lobster shell at a low-key steakhouse in Queens.
Librae Bakery
Librae Bakery is best-known for it's inventive pastries that blend Middle Eastern flavors with modern techniques. You've probably seen their sticky, stunning pistachio rose croissant on social media, and it's definitely a must-try. We're obsessed with their savory options, like the Marmite cheddar morning bun, which is a salt-lover's dream, and the Jerusalem bagel.
To Laiko
To Laiko is a Greek coffee shop right by the Ditmars station in Astoria that makes excellent frappes and even better pies. The pies are stuffed with spinach, halloumi, meat, or leek, with thick, buttery shells that are just flaky enough. There are also a number of other sweet and savory pastries and coffee drinks, so use this place as a pitstop for some breakfast before you get on the train.
Fishmonger
If you’re a transplant from a city with a waterfront, then you know the magic of ordering a speedy, prepared lunch while picking up a couple filets or a whole fish to take home. The Fishmonger in Virginia Highland brings that experience to the A, delivering the freshness and quality of an expensive seafood restaurant with the casual quickness of a Captain D’s.
Pietramala
Pietramala, Northern Liberties’ upscale vegan restaurant, is churning out complex and satisfying plant-based dishes with no meat substitutes to be found. The cozy restaurant has a relaxed, bohemian feel–candlelit, earth-toned, and covered in plants–while smoke wafts from the open kitchen. The menu is seasonal and will rotate depending on available ingredients, but you’ll find dishes like the crunchy, sweet and tangy fried lion’s mane mushrooms, sweet potatoes with spicy grilled peppers, or gnocchi with wild mushrooms. It’s a BYOB (but beware the $20 corkage fee), so come on a date night or with a couple of friends, and bask in the glow of your foliage-filled lifestyle.
Speedboat Bar
Newsagents, train stations, maternity wards—when we think about it, we’re truly pushed to come up with an environment that wouldn’t be exponentially improved by a pool table. Speedboat Bar, the new Thai restaurant off Shaftesbury Avenue from the folks behind Plaza Khao Gaeng, continues to prove this irrefutable theory. The upstairs of the restaurant-cum-bar—all mahogany browns mixed with colourful walls and TV screens— is open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, complete with pool table and cocktails. While the downstairs restaurant leans more canteen-style—laminated menus, metal tables, and the like.
Konbi
They may have shuttered their original lunch counter in Echo Park, but it’s still worth making a special trip to Konbi’s Culver City location on the ground floor of a gigantic office building. Their signature Japanese-style sandwiches filled things with pork katsu or egg salad are a little too close to convenience store levels these days considering their price (didn’t the milk bread used to be softer?), but the exceptional pastries, seasonal salads, and housemade ice cream in flavors like roasted green tea and golden raspberry still have wow power. Konbi might just make the best croissant in the city.
Birch & Rye
At Birch & Rye, beet-tinted borscht is poured tableside with a dramatic flourish. And golubtsi stuffed with wagyu cheek are presented in a crispy buckwheat noodle nest. A fancy tasting menu spot putting unexpected twists on Russian classics is exciting, on paper. But the reality is a different story. While there isn’t anything outright wrong with the creative dishes, there isn’t anything super thrilling about them either. And for the price, we simply expected the flavors to dazzle.
Tatel
Tatel is a fancy chain restaurant from Spain backed by several recognizable athletes, including perennial Most Beautiful Person To Ever Walk The Planet candidate, Christiano Ronaldo. Unfortunately, you’ll never actually see him at the Beverly Hills location, instead, you’ll have to focus your attention on the mediocre parade of tapas coming from the kitchen. That might include dishes like burrata in lavender vinaigrette, tuna tartare topped with fried onions, and a watery risotto. It’s basically food you’d find at a clubstaurant, except that Tatel isn’t a clubstaurant. It’s just a big regular restaurant that, save for a few hours on Saturday night, has a lot of empty tables. Come for a quick drink and snack at the bar after work, and you’ll be fine. Otherwise, there’s no reason to plan a night here.
Juniper Cafe
Whenever we’re on the brink of losing our sh!t, caffeine, cocktails, or a really great meal have always been a leading light out of middle hell. So, allow us to put you on to Juniper Cafe, a Southeast Asian cafe at the Westside Village that welcomes you, as you are, and provides you the perfect trifecta to help soothe whatever frustration is currently bringing you to tears: unrequited love, the gas pump, or an insufferably draining “baby and me” swim class at the neighboring AquaTots.
Honeybear Cafe
Honeybear Cafe’s large vintage sign might make you think that it’s a plain, old-timey diner. But inside this breakfast spot, you'll find vibrant neon signs, an eclectic mix of artwork, and everything from pumpkins to pride flags depending on what time of year it is. And though they do have simple egg breakfasts, the over-the-top dishes like large waffle chicken sandwiches or loaded S’mores pancakes are why we like coming here.
The Russian Tea Room
Alongside restaurants like Grand Central Oyster Bar and Bamonte’s, The Russian Tea Room is an NYC institution. This place is located among a row of high-end hotels just south of Central Park, and you come here as much for the setting as you do for a meal. The space features dark green walls with gold trim, red banquettes, and two genuine Picassos and one Chagall (mixed in with reproductions). The staff won’t tell you which paintings are real just in case you’re secretly a Danny Ocean-level art thief.
Den Den
Sharing a bunch of food family-style is a great way to have a group meal, and one of our favorite spots to do this is Den Den, a casual Eritrean restaurant in Rogers Park. Each order comes on a large platter on top of spongy injera bread, along with extra pieces on the side for you to pinch and scoop your way through all of the dishes. Their menu has plenty of delicious stewed and curried meats and vegetables, but our favorites are the spicy alicha siga with tender beef and potatoes and the fragrant bamia with okra and spinach.
Monkey Bar
Founded in the 1930s, Monkey Bar has changed hands a few times over the years (such as in 2009, when it was bought by Graydon Carter). The newest iteration—from the team behind Au Cheval and 4 Charles Prime Rib—feels especially promising. This old-school Midtown restaurant still has a big sunken dining room that features plush red booths and a wraparound mural of Jazz Age celebrities, but the menu is brand new. Hearty and unpretentious, the food includes everything from pasta and fried chicken to steakhouse staples like a dry-aged porterhouse. Notably, they serve the same cheese-smothered burger that you’ll find at Au Cheval, and you should eat one in the walk-in-only tavern area, where there are a few tables and booths alongside plenty of monkey-themed decor.
Sol Café
Whether we need a place to get some work done while in the company of plants, or just want a delicious breakfast, Sol Cafe in Rogers Park is here for us. Their menu has tasty dishes like biscuits and gravy or grain bowls, but our go-to is their sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich. It comes with sweet house jam, whole grain mustard for a little zing, and an oversized blanket of cheese with crispy fried edges.
Sipsip
We really like Sipsip, a rooftop bar and restaurant in Coconut Grove’s Mayfair Hotel. This isn’t one of those mini rooftops—you really feel like you’re on a roof here, and the eastern view includes a slice of Biscayne Bay. This is more a place to drink, especially if you’re in the mood for tiki cocktails or something frozen. But the small, mostly seafood menu has some easy dishes to split—like smoked fish dip and conch fritters—as well as a few sandwiches. The adjacent pool is hotel guests-only, but Sipsip is still a good place to pretend you’re on vacation. They also have a fireplace for those six nights a year when the temperature approaches something that resembles “cold.”
Persephone
This Columbia City aperitivo bar and bottle shop is owned by next-door Italian restaurant La Medusa, and while it seems logical to grab a drink with your date here while waiting for your dinner table, we encourage you to stick around for amari and snacks. Persephone’s space is effortlessly cozy, decorated with string lights, a lot of happy green plants, and wacky labels from shelves of natural wine bottles. Grab a seat and get acquainted with a bitter red spritz you’ll choose from the huge chalkboard selection of amari and an all-star lineup of fried food like crispy fish meatballs, saffron arancini, or the incredible chickpea panelle sandwich with mayo and lemon on a toasted sesame roll. If you’re not into the bitter herbal stuff, don’t let the Campari scare you away—you can always order a glass of prosecco.
Loi Estiatorio
Loi Estiatorio is one of those Midtown spots that feels like it's been around forever, but stays under the radar. The focus at this unfussy restaurant is very much on the food, which includes a simple, but skillfully prepared branzino and a flavorful Greek salad topped with creamy feta that ends up being a surprise favorite. The dining room could use a little pizzazz, but this is still a good spot to become a lunchtime regular, and you’ll see people having semi-formal celebration dinners and date nights here too. The service is incredibly attentive without feeling pretentious—you'll feel all warm and fuzzy as you head home after a satisfying meal.
