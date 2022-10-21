Tatel is a fancy chain restaurant from Spain backed by several recognizable athletes, including perennial Most Beautiful Person To Ever Walk The Planet candidate, Christiano Ronaldo. Unfortunately, you’ll never actually see him at the Beverly Hills location, instead, you’ll have to focus your attention on the mediocre parade of tapas coming from the kitchen. That might include dishes like burrata in lavender vinaigrette, tuna tartare topped with fried onions, and a watery risotto. It’s basically food you’d find at a clubstaurant, except that Tatel isn’t a clubstaurant. It’s just a big regular restaurant that, save for a few hours on Saturday night, has a lot of empty tables. Come for a quick drink and snack at the bar after work, and you’ll be fine. Otherwise, there’s no reason to plan a night here.

