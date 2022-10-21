ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress

President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress. During an on-camera discussion conducted by progressive organization NowThis News and published online on Sunday, Biden told young activists that they "probably are aware, I just signed a law" that is being challenged by Republicans.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The risk of an accidental recession is rising, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs is urging the Federal Reserve to be patient in its quest to squash inflation. Even though inflation remains far too high, the investment bank says the Fed has already made "remarkable" progress in slowing the US economy and easing the concerning imbalance between supply and demand in the jobs market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy