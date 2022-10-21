Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Trump lost America's suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back
Republicans' path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of Donald Trump, the GOP lost significant ground...
DOJ asks judge to force Trump White House lawyers to testify in Jan. 6 probe
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to force the top two lawyers from Donald Trump's White House counsel's office to testify about their conversations with the former President, as it tries to break through the privilege firewall Trump has used to avoid scrutiny of his actions on January 6, 2021, according to three people familiar with the investigation.
As midterms near, Trump shifts focus to 2024 and his own political future
Donald Trump is accelerating his plans for another presidential campaign, buoyed by a belief that Republicans are on the precipice of significant gains in next month's midterm elections and that many of his handpicked candidates will prevail. Sources close to the former President, many of whom were not authorized to...
‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)
”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Tom Barrack testifies that he didn't know UAE businessman was alleged foreign agent
Former Donald Trump adviser Tom Barrack testified Monday that he was not aware that an Emirati businessman was operating in the United States on behalf of the United Arab Emirates government, as prosecutors allege. Barrack's attorney Michael Schachter questioned him about meeting Rashid Al Malik, an Emirati who allegedly fled...
Mark Meadows ordered by court to testify in Georgia 2020 election meddling probe
A South Carolina judge on Wednesday ruled that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must appear for testimony in the Atlanta-area grand jury election meddling investigation. "I am going to find that the witness is material and necessary to the investigation and that the state of Georgia...
4 Takeaways from the New York governor debate
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics. Their one-on-one came as recent polls show a tightening...
Jury selection begins slowly in Trump Org. tax fraud trial
The Trump Organization tax fraud trial in Manhattan got underway Monday to start a process lawyers hope can result in an impartial jury seated by the end of the week. The judge swore in a panel of 130 prospective jurors Monday morning and by lunch had dismissed nearly half of them over scheduling disputes or bias that was expressed in a private room without media present.
Ex-USCP officer charged with obstructing January 6 probe testifies in his own defense
Michael Riley, a former US Capitol Police officer charged with obstructing the Justice Department's probe into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, testified at his trial Monday. During nearly four hours of testimony, Riley told jurors he was "duped" by someone who he was trying to help...
Alleged Chinese spies charged with trying to recruit assets, obstruct US Huawei investigation
The Justice Department announced charges Monday against six Chinese citizens, including five alleged spies, accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government to recruit US citizens as sources and undermine the federal prosecution against a major Chinese company. According to charging documents, the Chinese telecommunications company was facing federal...
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress
President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress. During an on-camera discussion conducted by progressive organization NowThis News and published online on Sunday, Biden told young activists that they "probably are aware, I just signed a law" that is being challenged by Republicans.
Six takeaways from the Pennsylvania Senate debate between Fetterman and Oz
The first and only debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz quickly devolved into a series of personal and biting attacks in what has become the highest stakes Senate race in the country. Throughout the night, Fetterman's delivery was at times halting and repetitive, with the Democrat --...
'People are furious': Jayapal withdraws letter on Ukraine policy amid Democratic anger
A House progressive leader abruptly withdrew a letter pushing the Biden administration to pursue diplomacy in Russia's war with Ukraine, an about-face following furious internal backlash from Democrats who felt blindsided by the move just two weeks before the November midterms. The move by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the head of...
Alito calls leak of Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe a 'grave betrayal' that endangered some justices
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Tuesday called the leak of his draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade last spring a "grave betrayal" and "shock," saying that it put the lives of some of the high court's conservative justices at risk. In his most extended and direct comments about the...
Biden gets updated Covid booster shot as he issues warnings over winter case surge and lack of funding
President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and received his updated Covid-19 booster vaccine in front of cameras on Tuesday, urging all eligible Americans to do the same and pressing Congress to provide more pandemic response funding as the nation heads toward a potential winter case surge. Flanked at the...
Saudi ambassador welcomes review of US ties at time when relationship is at 'point of disagreement'
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States affirmed to CNN that, although Riyadh's relationship with Washington is at a "point of disagreement" in light of OPEC+'s decision to slash oil production, the ties between the two longtime allies remain strong. Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, in her first televised...
Voters' top concern is the economy as Democrats seek a 'closing message' to draw contrasts with GOP on combating inflation
Fifteen days from the midterm elections, new CNN polls in battleground states show that the issue at the front of voters' minds is the economy and inflation -- a reality that could tilt the outcome of key races with Democrats' narrow House and Senate majorities in the balance. A similar...
