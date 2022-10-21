ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump lost America's suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back

Republicans' path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of Donald Trump, the GOP lost significant ground...
NEVADA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DOJ asks judge to force Trump White House lawyers to testify in Jan. 6 probe

The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to force the top two lawyers from Donald Trump's White House counsel's office to testify about their conversations with the former President, as it tries to break through the privilege firewall Trump has used to avoid scrutiny of his actions on January 6, 2021, according to three people familiar with the investigation.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

As midterms near, Trump shifts focus to 2024 and his own political future

Donald Trump is accelerating his plans for another presidential campaign, buoyed by a belief that Republicans are on the precipice of significant gains in next month's midterm elections and that many of his handpicked candidates will prevail. Sources close to the former President, many of whom were not authorized to...
GEORGIA STATE
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe': Al Sharpton Says Black Voters Are ‘Ashamed’ Every Time Herschel Walker Opens His Mouth (Video)

”I don’t think Herschel knows the difference between the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate,“ the activist and pundit told ”Morning Joe“. Sitting in the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, Rev. Al Sharpton railed against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as not only incompetent and ill-equipped for the job, but as an “insult” to the Black community that helped him gain such a platform in the first place.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tom Barrack testifies that he didn't know UAE businessman was alleged foreign agent

Former Donald Trump adviser Tom Barrack testified Monday that he was not aware that an Emirati businessman was operating in the United States on behalf of the United Arab Emirates government, as prosecutors allege. Barrack's attorney Michael Schachter questioned him about meeting Rashid Al Malik, an Emirati who allegedly fled...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

4 Takeaways from the New York governor debate

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics. Their one-on-one came as recent polls show a tightening...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jury selection begins slowly in Trump Org. tax fraud trial

The Trump Organization tax fraud trial in Manhattan got underway Monday to start a process lawyers hope can result in an impartial jury seated by the end of the week. The judge swore in a panel of 130 prospective jurors Monday morning and by lunch had dismissed nearly half of them over scheduling disputes or bias that was expressed in a private room without media present.
MANHATTAN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ex-USCP officer charged with obstructing January 6 probe testifies in his own defense

Michael Riley, a former US Capitol Police officer charged with obstructing the Justice Department's probe into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, testified at his trial Monday. During nearly four hours of testimony, Riley told jurors he was "duped" by someone who he was trying to help...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Alleged Chinese spies charged with trying to recruit assets, obstruct US Huawei investigation

The Justice Department announced charges Monday against six Chinese citizens, including five alleged spies, accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government to recruit US citizens as sources and undermine the federal prosecution against a major Chinese company. According to charging documents, the Chinese telecommunications company was facing federal...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress

President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress. During an on-camera discussion conducted by progressive organization NowThis News and published online on Sunday, Biden told young activists that they "probably are aware, I just signed a law" that is being challenged by Republicans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy