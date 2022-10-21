How safe do you feel as a Washington state resident?. WalletHub, a personal-finance website, ranked the evergreen state as the ninth-safest in the country in a new report. States were scored on personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and more, taking into account fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel, law-enforcement employees per capita, assaults per capita, bullying rates and more. WalletHub also measured the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

