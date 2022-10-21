Read full article on original website
Washington state one of 10 safest states in US, per WalletHub report
How safe do you feel as a Washington state resident?. WalletHub, a personal-finance website, ranked the evergreen state as the ninth-safest in the country in a new report. States were scored on personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and more, taking into account fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel, law-enforcement employees per capita, assaults per capita, bullying rates and more. WalletHub also measured the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
EPA fines Yakima contractor for lead-based paint safety violations, 13 others in WA
YAKIMA, Wash.—A Yakima-based contractor has been fined for violations of federal lead-based paint regulations, along with 13 other contractors in the state. The Environmental Protection Agency claims Kline Construction & Associates LLC did not have proper certification under the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Rule for renovations and repairs of pre-1978 housing.
Washington reaches $10.5M settlement over Tyson Foods' price-fixing
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday that Tyson Foods will pay $10.5 million over their price-fixing on chicken products. According to Ferguson's office, the conspiracy affected an estimated 90% of Washingtonians. The AG's office asserts that Tyson Foods and 18 other chicken producers have been driving up the price of chicken since at least 2008, causing consumers to overpay by millions.
Gas prices continue drop for second straight week
SEATTLE, Wash. — Gas prices dropped 18.7 cents per gallon over the past week in Seattle, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 775 stations in the city. The average price for gas in the emerald city now stands at $5.19 a gallon, which is 30.7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.19 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Amazon, Seahawks team up with Operation Warm to provide students with coats, shoes
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — With the weather changing, hundreds of kids now have a way to stay warm. Amazon and the Seattle Seahawks partnered with Operation Warm to gift 440 students brand-new coats and shoes Tuesday morning in Beverly Park. Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, has served more than...
Local health leaders highlight important Halloween safety tips
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — With Halloween right around the corner, local health leaders are highlighting some of the most important safety tips when out celebrating this year. Leaders with the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD) said it's usually already dark during popular trick-or-treating hours, between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
