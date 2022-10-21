ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Six-acre Halloween haunt calls Fort Ann home

Halloween is a different animal in rural areas of New York. Farmland means space for corn mazes, and orchards host sweet and spooky haunts of all kinds. In Fort Ann, a new seasonal haunt has popped up, delivering haunts and scares from an emotional place one might not expect.
FORT ANN, NY
Live at 9: Neil deGrasse Tyson visits the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When you have a question about space or our place in the universe, who do you Google first? If you’re like me it’s probably the one, the only Neil deGrasse Tyson!. Dr. Tyson is making a stop in the Capital Region to promote...
ALBANY, NY
Retirement Community resident makes her film debut

Shaker Pointe resident Pat Musick Carr is set to be seen on the big screen as docufilm, "The Artist & The Astronaut," premiers at the retirement community. The docufilm crafted by Bill Muench highlights an artist in during the Cold War and her love interest who travels amongst the stars.
WATERVLIET, NY
Top-seeded Saratoga cruises to Class AA semis

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs played their first game of the Section 2 Playoffs on Monday, entering the Class AA tournament as the top-seed. The Blue Streaks hosted eighth seeded Niskayuna. Saratoga cruised from the start, topping the Silver Warriors 5-1. Xavier Ruscio led the way with...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

