Lark Street BID’s Halloween Party cancelled
The Lark Street Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the cancellation of their annual Halloween Party at the Washington Park Lake House on October 29.
Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
There's more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today's tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
Saratoga recycling event collects 60k pounds of paint
Sustainable Saratoga's paint collection day on October 2 was the first in the area to collect paint to be recycled. Recyclers in over 600 cars dropped off over 60,000 pounds of paint.
Uncommon Grounds opening new shop in Stuyvesant Plaza
Coffee and bagel shop Uncommon Grounds is opening a fourth location in Stuyvesant Plaza. The new location will be in the former Bruegger's Bagels space.
Mystic Fair at Empire State Plaza held Wednesday and Thursday
The Empire State Plaza Mystic Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the South Concourse. The event is free an open to the public.
Tang Teaching Museum releases new Family Saturday dates
The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College has announced the newly updated dates for Family Saturdays.
Six-acre Halloween haunt calls Fort Ann home
Halloween is a different animal in rural areas of New York. Farmland means space for corn mazes, and orchards host sweet and spooky haunts of all kinds. In Fort Ann, a new seasonal haunt has popped up, delivering haunts and scares from an emotional place one might not expect.
Best Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Albany area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.
Meet Mechanicville barbershop behind local man’s winning mullet
STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Scott Salvadore was crowned the best mullet in America on live network television. He beat out competitors from across the country to win the U.S.A. Mullet Championship to bring the title home to Stillwater. The groundwork for Scott’s mullet began in 2018. He wanted a hairstyle that matched his […]
Saratoga County Career Center November virtual workshops
The Saratoga County Career Center has released a schedule for free virtual career workshops in November, in conjunction with the Greater Capital Region Career Centers. Registration is required for all workshops. You can register online or call the Saratoga County Career Center at (518) 884-4170
Law enforcement warn of edibles masquerading as candy
Montgomery County officials are warning about marijuana edibles being given out as candy treats this Halloween.
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
New pizza place opening on Ontario Street in Cohoes
Spindle City Pizza is set to open at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes on Friday, October 28. The name pays homage to the City of Cohoes, which became a manufacturing center in the late 1800s.
19 displaced, building torn down after Schenectady fire
Over a dozen people are without homes after a fire tore through a Schenectady apartment building early Sunday morning. The building was demolished Monday.
Altamont’s Curry Patta closing, relocating to Delmar or Troy
Curry Patta, a Pakistani restaurant, is closing its doors in Altamont to relocate. Owner Nadia Raza said the restaurant will be closing on January 1, 2023.
Live at 9: Neil deGrasse Tyson visits the Capital Region
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When you have a question about space or our place in the universe, who do you Google first? If you’re like me it’s probably the one, the only Neil deGrasse Tyson!. Dr. Tyson is making a stop in the Capital Region to promote...
Saratoga reveals $32M high-speed internet project
Saratoga Springs city officials have paired with SiFi Networks, and today announced the groundbreaking of the Saratoga Springs FiberCity project on Tuesday.
Retirement Community resident makes her film debut
Shaker Pointe resident Pat Musick Carr is set to be seen on the big screen as docufilm, "The Artist & The Astronaut," premiers at the retirement community. The docufilm crafted by Bill Muench highlights an artist in during the Cold War and her love interest who travels amongst the stars.
Water main breaks close schools in Troy, Guilderland
KIPP Troy Prep Middle and High School are closed Tuesday, due to a water main break. In Albany County, earlier this morning, contractors working on the construction site across from Farnsworth Middle School also broke a water main.
Top-seeded Saratoga cruises to Class AA semis
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs played their first game of the Section 2 Playoffs on Monday, entering the Class AA tournament as the top-seed. The Blue Streaks hosted eighth seeded Niskayuna. Saratoga cruised from the start, topping the Silver Warriors 5-1. Xavier Ruscio led the way with...
