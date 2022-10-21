Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law in awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. The lawsuit, filed by a former top office staffer who Treasurer Kelly Mitchell had fired,...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron joins 10 other Ohio cities in banning conversion therapy for minors
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council this week approved a city-wide ban on conversion therapy for minors. Signed by Mayor Dan Horrigan and council members Tara Mosley, Nancy Holland, Shammas Malik and Sharon Connor, the ordinance was passed unanimously by City Council after several speakers representing local agencies addressed the rules committee earlier in the day.
spectrumnews1.com
DeWine voters crossing the aisle in Senate race
OHIO — While election season can appear polarizing for many Ohioans, results from a recent poll including both the race for Ohio governor and Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat, showed there are many voters who said they plan to vote for both Mike DeWine and Tim Ryan. According to...
spectrumnews1.com
Dandelion Energy holds ribbon cutting at new Marlborough facility
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. - Dandelion Energy, a geothermal heating company, is now offering its services in Massachusetts after opening their new warehouse in Marlborough Tuesday. The company said their goal is to help homes transition to clean heating and cooling by offering geothermal solutions. Geothermal, or ground source, heat pumps transfer heat between homes and the ground. In the winter, the pumps moves heat stored in the ground into homes and in the summer, they return heat from the home to the ground.
spectrumnews1.com
Antisemitic incidents in LA on pace to surpass last year’s record high, ADL says
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Following a recent wave of incidents involving antisemitism across Southern California, the head of the Anti-Defamation League in Los Angeles on Tuesday said the number of hate incidents in the city is on pace to surpass last year's record high. Jeffrey Abrams, the regional director...
spectrumnews1.com
As gas prices fall, how low could they go?
MILWAUKEE — In the wake of OPEC's (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) recent decision to cut oil production (and analysts would say in spite of that decision to cut supply), gas prices in Wisconsin have been falling again as of late. "There are a couple of things behind...
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 is evolving in Kentucky, but what will it look like this fall?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coronavirus disease continues to infect Kentuckians, and many local medical experts are examining how the infection has evolved since March 2020. Medical experts in Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 evolve in different ways. As of Oct. 21, Kentucky had a positivity rate of 8.50% and has...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Department of Education ramps up teacher training
FRANKFORT, Ky. — It’s been one week since the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released their school report card. The data revealed the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profoundly negative impact on student school performance. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) hopes a new project, the Kentucky Reading...
