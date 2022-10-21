ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

Alabama pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation

By Monica Nakashima
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed.

Kenneth Daniel, 64, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to jail records from the BCSO. He was booked into the Blount County Jail on the felony charge Wednesday night.

According to case documents, the alleged crimes took place between January 2020 and earlier this month.

A seven-year-old victim told her grandfather that Daniel, who is a pastor at First Baptist Church of Chalkville, had been sexually abusing her. The girl reported that Daniel had touched her private parts numerous times at his residence, a pool party and the church.

Daniel remains in the Blount County Jail as of Thursday. CBS 42 reached out to church officials for a statement and we have not yet heard back.

Michelle Leslie Young
4d ago

can't even praise God. Its absolutely pathetic. WTH is happening with world, The people I shall say. Trying to teach your child to believe?? Guess it all has to come from Home. To keep our kids safe!! Sad 😥 just absurd. Men find a woman not a 7 yr old child.

U Mike Mike
4d ago

God said whatever you do in darkness will be brought to light. People living a sinful life and standing behind the pulpit is a very dangerous situation. And on top of that, look at all the people who have been deceived and misled by these people. Gods judgment will be final

Melissa trump
4d ago

Oh yes vote for THE DEMOCRATS THE WORLD 🌍🌎 WILL BE FULL OF QUACKS ,DRUGS,AND NO RULES TO LIVE BY GAS ⛽ IS SO MUCH NOW FOOD IS RUNNING OUT ,JUST LOOK AROUND THE Devil 😈👿👿😈 is being 😔😞 bad .

