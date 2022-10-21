NC man pleads guilty to child sex crimes

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a child.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Conner pled guilty to indecent liberties with a child.

A jury found Connor guilty in 2021 of first-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping.

Investigators said the bravery of a child sex abuse survivor led officials to seek additional charges for Connor.

Connor received 26 to 41 months to his existing 19-year sentence for his previous convictions.

