Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
Discussing endometriosis symptoms & treatments
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Endometriosis is a disease that affects millions of women around the world, impacting 1 in 10 women. Today, we have Dr. Cheryl Wolfe with Corewell Health (formerly Spectrum Health) here to talk about symptoms and treatments for women who are suffering with endometriosis. Corewell...
WOOD
Removing the anxiety from going to the orthodontist
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Trying new things and meeting new people can make some people nervous and that can include scheduling that first appointment with a new orthodontist. Today we have our expert, Dr. Jeff Heinz, in studio with us to talk about how the team at Heinz Orthodontics helps new patients feel at ease. They also offer high technology and a convenient schedule. If you’re worried about cost, they do an insurance verification prior to your visit so you can be sure it’s covered and they also offer flexible payment options.
WOOD
Holland Hospital seeing more kids with respiratory illness
Across the U.S., hospitals are treating more and more kids with respiratory illnesses. That is also true in West Michigan. (Oct. 25, 2022) Holland Hospital seeing more kids with respiratory …. Across the U.S., hospitals are treating more and more kids with respiratory illnesses. That is also true in West...
WOOD
Get your dream smile with a full arch restoration
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that our smiles are important to our self esteem so if we’re missing or have failing teeth, it may feel like part of our identity is missing. Our friends at Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio are hosting their annual “It’s Time to Smile” program – it provides a member of the community with a new set of teeth through full arch restoration. This procedure is completely free for one lucky individual and it’s a great way for the practice to give back to their community. Their team believes that everyone deserves a healthy, happy smile. If you want to apply for the program, they’re accepting applications now through this Friday and they’ll announce the recipient on November 17th, just head to AdvancedOralSurgeryMI.com/SmileTime!
WOOD
Bankrupt solar company leaves customers with useless systems
After a national solar company went bankrupt, some customers in West Michigan are left with systems that do not work and are tens of thousands of dollars in debt. (Oct. 24, 2022) Bankrupt solar company leaves customers with useless …. After a national solar company went bankrupt, some customers in...
WOOD
Mental health event coming to Kalamazoo on Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve introduced you to SIR Home Improvements and their Baths for the Brave program and how they help the community. They’re also involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Dr. Ken Duckworth is the chief medical officer for NAMI and also the author of the new mental health book called “You Are Not Alone.” He’ll be in Kalamazoo for a discussion/book signing on Friday where you can meet people during a mixer & get the book signed, listen in on the author discussion and also participate in the audience Q&A at the end.
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
Meijer Employees Made Sandy The Pony Out Of Hay To Help A Local Food Pantry
Growing up as a kid I used to beg my mom to let me ride Sandy The Pony after we were done checking out with all of our groceries. The thing I loved about Meijer is that they always set out pennies so no child would miss out on the opportunity to get a ride.
WOOD
Law enforcement concerned about potential flavored tobacco ban
Law Enforcement from all across the state are gathering in Grand Rapids for the Michigan Sheriffs' Association 2022 Fall Professional Development Conference. (Oct. 24, 2022) Law enforcement concerned about potential flavored …. Law Enforcement from all across the state are gathering in Grand Rapids for the Michigan Sheriffs' Association 2022...
WOOD
Same day service for your plumbing issues
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to a plumbing issue in your home, you usually want it to be fixed as soon as possible. Our next guests strive for same day service and fixing the problem the day you call! Everything they do falls under the “3 P’s”: Professionalism, Permanence, and Peace of Mind.
WOOD
Furniture that will make you love your living space
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We spend so much time at home so it’s important we have spaces we love to be in and spaces we like to invite family and friends to enjoy with us! With the holidays coming up, we know that’s on a lot of people’s minds.
Growing West Side homeless population on edge after killing
John Schlotter, who is homeless, said he had heard about the brutal death on Oct. 19 of Santino Ysasi behind the now-closed Saint James Catholic Church.
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
Haunted house in Muskegon proves to be spooky and sporty
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Halloween is less than a week away, and one house in Muskegon isn't just spooky, but sporty. The 'Tournament of Bones' was designed by Gary Gibson and John Edlund. "They started out as a couple of things and they grew into this," Gibson said. Every year...
Whitmer stops in W MI on campaign trail
With 16 days left until the general election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Wyoming on Sunday for her 'Getting Things Done' road trip tour.
Student brought handgun to Burton Middle School, administration says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Burton Middle School student brought an unloaded handgun to school Tuesday, Grand Rapids Public Schools says. A student approached a security officer during the lunch period Tuesday afternoon to report that another student had a handgun. School security was able to isolate the student...
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
Park officials are asking visitors to not climb up and down the bluff because that will cause more damage and cause more erosion.
Kent Co. Clerk: Absentee voters, ballot drop box observers should avoid contact
The Kent County Clerk says there are reports of people observing ballot drop off boxes. Lisa Posthumus Lyons says it's nothing to worry about.
AG: Forest Hills Financial founder stole $260,000, gambled in 3 states
The founder of a West Michigan financial services firm is facing charges he embezzled client funds and used the cash to gamble in three states, among other spending.
WOOD
Evaluating your investments during uncertain times
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is a time of uncertainty in the financial markets. Prices are going up, .interest rates are on the rise and there is discussion about a possible recession looming. If you are getting ready for retirement, there has never been a more important time to evaluate your investments. Our financial expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for retirement!
Comments / 0