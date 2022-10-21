ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discussing endometriosis symptoms & treatments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Endometriosis is a disease that affects millions of women around the world, impacting 1 in 10 women. Today, we have Dr. Cheryl Wolfe with Corewell Health (formerly Spectrum Health) here to talk about symptoms and treatments for women who are suffering with endometriosis. Corewell...
Removing the anxiety from going to the orthodontist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Trying new things and meeting new people can make some people nervous and that can include scheduling that first appointment with a new orthodontist. Today we have our expert, Dr. Jeff Heinz, in studio with us to talk about how the team at Heinz Orthodontics helps new patients feel at ease. They also offer high technology and a convenient schedule. If you’re worried about cost, they do an insurance verification prior to your visit so you can be sure it’s covered and they also offer flexible payment options.
Holland Hospital seeing more kids with respiratory illness

Across the U.S., hospitals are treating more and more kids with respiratory illnesses. That is also true in West Michigan. (Oct. 25, 2022) Holland Hospital seeing more kids with respiratory …. Across the U.S., hospitals are treating more and more kids with respiratory illnesses. That is also true in West...
Get your dream smile with a full arch restoration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that our smiles are important to our self esteem so if we’re missing or have failing teeth, it may feel like part of our identity is missing. Our friends at Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio are hosting their annual “It’s Time to Smile” program – it provides a member of the community with a new set of teeth through full arch restoration. This procedure is completely free for one lucky individual and it’s a great way for the practice to give back to their community. Their team believes that everyone deserves a healthy, happy smile. If you want to apply for the program, they’re accepting applications now through this Friday and they’ll announce the recipient on November 17th, just head to AdvancedOralSurgeryMI.com/SmileTime!
Bankrupt solar company leaves customers with useless systems

After a national solar company went bankrupt, some customers in West Michigan are left with systems that do not work and are tens of thousands of dollars in debt. (Oct. 24, 2022) Bankrupt solar company leaves customers with useless …. After a national solar company went bankrupt, some customers in...
Mental health event coming to Kalamazoo on Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve introduced you to SIR Home Improvements and their Baths for the Brave program and how they help the community. They’re also involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Dr. Ken Duckworth is the chief medical officer for NAMI and also the author of the new mental health book called “You Are Not Alone.” He’ll be in Kalamazoo for a discussion/book signing on Friday where you can meet people during a mixer & get the book signed, listen in on the author discussion and also participate in the audience Q&A at the end.
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
Law enforcement concerned about potential flavored tobacco ban

Law Enforcement from all across the state are gathering in Grand Rapids for the Michigan Sheriffs' Association 2022 Fall Professional Development Conference. (Oct. 24, 2022) Law enforcement concerned about potential flavored …. Law Enforcement from all across the state are gathering in Grand Rapids for the Michigan Sheriffs' Association 2022...
Same day service for your plumbing issues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to a plumbing issue in your home, you usually want it to be fixed as soon as possible. Our next guests strive for same day service and fixing the problem the day you call! Everything they do falls under the “3 P’s”: Professionalism, Permanence, and Peace of Mind.
Furniture that will make you love your living space

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We spend so much time at home so it’s important we have spaces we love to be in and spaces we like to invite family and friends to enjoy with us! With the holidays coming up, we know that’s on a lot of people’s minds.
Evaluating your investments during uncertain times

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is a time of uncertainty in the financial markets. Prices are going up, .interest rates are on the rise and there is discussion about a possible recession looming. If you are getting ready for retirement, there has never been a more important time to evaluate your investments. Our financial expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for retirement!
