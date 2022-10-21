ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Tampa Bay Times

The most important midterms of our lifetimes | Column

That trite and maybe infuriating maxim is one thing I keep telling people who want me to predict who will win the midterm elections and why. We can all look at polling that attempts to tell us what the drivers of voter turnout will be. Some say the economy is a top priority, others abortion, others still crime and immigration.
Channel 3000

Opinion: Putin is trying to distract us from the blindingly obvious

Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing his best to achieve two immediate objectives. The goal of the West must be to stop him. First, he’s seeking to distract his nation from the blindingly obvious, namely that he is losing badly on the battlefield and utterly failing to achieve even the vastly scaled back objectives of his invasion.
Channel 3000

Sunak becomes UK prime minister; concerns over climate; Leslie Jordan dies; fallout continues for Ye | Hot off the Wire podcast

Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s third prime minister of the year. He is now tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to pay their food and energy bills. Sunak is the U.K.’s first leader of color. He met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
Channel 3000

What we didn’t learn from plunging test scores for US students

There’s more concrete evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic set American kids back. Nationwide testing of a representative sample of fourth and eighth graders showed almost across-the-board declines in reading and math. CNN’s Ray Sanchez wrote an in-depth report on the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress,...
The Associated Press

US imposes more Iranian sanctions over Mahsa Amini's death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on members of Iran’s intelligence agency, leaders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, prison wardens and others, acting 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police. The U.S. government’s sanctions arm designated 10 members of Iran’s leadership with financial blocks and penalties, continuing a string of actions imposed against Tehran for its repression of protestors and disrupting internet access. Targeted in the latest sanctions were the commander of the Guard’s intelligence organization, its deputy commander, wardens from a number of prisons and an Iranian company that conducts social media filtering. Iran’s morality police arrested Amini on Sept. 13 in Tehran, where she was visiting from her hometown in the country’s western Kurdish region. Police detained her over wearing her hijab too loosely. Iran requires women to wear the headscarf in a way that completely covers their hair when in public.
