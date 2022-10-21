Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Man steals police patrol car while handcuffed in Yadkinville
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man was charged after police said he stole a patrol vehicle while under arrest. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the man, Rodney Burns, 43, of Yadkinville, was in the middle of being arrested when he was able to remove his seatbelt. He then moved his handcuffs from behind his back before Yadkinville police said he stole their vehicle. This resulted in a police pursuit. Police said Burns drove the car off the road and attempted to run away. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office helped in the vehicle pursuit and chase to arrest Burns once again.
Mount Airy News
Surry County Most Wanted
The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Gregory Wayne Childress Jr., age 37, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, two counts felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;
3-year-old killed in Statesville crash; dad charged with DWI, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Statesville early Tuesday morning, and his father was charged with driving while impaired, police said. Officers responded to a crash around 1:45 a.m. and found a minivan that had flipped onto its side in a ditch along East Broad Street near Cassady Avenue.
qcnews.com
Police investigating double homicide-suicide in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were found dead Monday afternoon after a double homicide/suicide inside a vehicle in Gaston County, according to Gaston County Police. The driver was identified as Darlene Hardin, the front seat passenger as Benjamin Simmons, and the backseat passenger as David...
Mooresville man accused of hiding cameras in smoke detectors to record visitors
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police say a man from Mooresville hid cameras disguised as smoke detectors throughout a home, and now he’s facing over 10 felony charges after the cameras were found. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, investigators got a tip in late September from...
WBTV
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a toddler killed in an early-morning crash in Statesville Tuesday morning is now facing charges, police say. According to the Statesville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on East Broad Street near Springfield Road. Officers found a minivan in...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Police's Drug Take Back event set for Saturday
The Statesville Police Department will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The police department will be collecting expired, unused and unwanted medications from community members looking to properly dispose of these medications. In the spring 2022...
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after kidnapping, assault in Rockingham County
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping and “serious assault.” Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says that Raymond Lee Rivers III, 37, of Reidsville has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and larceny of a motor vehicle. […]
WMBF
Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women posing as bail bond agents stole $5000 cash from a woman who was trying to get her boyfriend out of jail. Salisbury Police say the incident happened on Sunday night near the Rowan County Detention Center on W. Liberty St. Police say a 29-year-old woman had been given contact information for a bail bond agent. After making contact and meeting the women in the gravel parking lot below the jail, the victim agreed to give two women $5000 cash after they offered her a discount.
Suspect arrested in North Carolina ATM killing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Homicide expert weighs in on the search of Karen Baker’s killer J’wuan Horton, 24, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery and gun possession as a felon in […]
WXII 12
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lexington. The North Carolina Highway State Patrol said the crash occurred Monday night just before 9:30 p.m. on Deer Haven Lane. Troopers said the man was traveling west on the road when his motorcycle left the roadway and hit a building.
Elkin Tribune
Missing teen reported in Wilkes County
The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lynsey Payton Blankenship, age 17, of North Wilkesboro was last seen Oct. 19, 2022 at Wilkes Central High School in Moravian Falls. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’00”, and 125lbs.
Police believe man killed mother, friend in car before dying by suicide in Gaston Co.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County police believe a man killed his own mother and a friend before dying by suicide inside a car near Dallas Monday afternoon. Authorities responded to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. on Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services.
Reported shooting leads to major drug and weapons seizure at Gastonia apartment
A man is being held without bond after a reported shooting in the area led to a major drug and weapons seizure at an apartment complex, Gastonia Police said.
18-year-old victim identified in Greensboro homicide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of a shooting in Greensboro on Monday morning has been identified by the Greensboro Police Department. At 3:16 a.m. on Monday, officers came to the 1900 block of Woodside Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found a single person seriously injured from a […]
'Rogue nurse' charged with murder for giving deadly doses of insulin to Wake Forest Baptist patients
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center nurse accused of murdering two patients in his care at the hospital. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for 47-year-old Johnathan Hayes Tuesday....
Gastonia woman shot at Mountain Dew bottles because she ‘didn’t approve’ of her dad drinking it, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was cited Monday after she was accused of shooting at Mountain Dew bottles in a Gastonia neighborhood because she “didn’t approve” of her father drinking them, according to police. Police said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in a residential neighborhood Monday where they found a […]
WBTV
BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County
‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
Niner Times
Man arrested for trespassing at UNC Charlotte has been released
The man arrested in the Popp Martin Student Union on Oct. 20, identified as Jordan Timothy Baker, was released on Oct. 21 at 9:12 p.m. Baker is 31 years old, 5'10 and was seen wearing pink boots and a pink vest. Baker's arrest occurred on Oct. 20, around 11:40 a.m....
Winston-Salem community aims to stop teen gun violence
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Business owners and crime prevention organizations are coming up with more ways to help the youth steer away from gun violence after a shooting over the weekend in Winston-Salem. Investigators said the shooting involved a 17-year-old victim after leaving the Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse. Investigators said the victim and another person started […]
