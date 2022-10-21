Read full article on original website
Related
amazingmadison.com
June Morgan
June Morgan, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home while under. Funeral service will be 1 PM on Friday, October 28 th at St. John Lutheran Church, Ramona. Visitation will. be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be...
amazingmadison.com
DeLoris Alfson
DeLoris Alfson, age 88, of Madison, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Home. Funeral service will be at 2 PM on Thursday, October 27 th at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Steven. Lindley officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Wednesday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a.
amazingmadison.com
Goldie Framness
Goldie Rose Framness, 92, passed away on Saturday, October 22 at the Weskota Manor nursing home in Wessington Springs, SD. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, October 28 at Kinzley Funeral Home, Madison. Visitation will begin on hour prior. Burial will be held at 12:45 pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, near Chester.
amazingmadison.com
Kay Derrick
Kay Frances Derrick, 81 of Arlington died on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Brookings Hospital in Brookings, SD. Funeral services for Kay will be at 2:00 pm Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Arlington United Methodist Church in Arlington with burial in the Arlington City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington and preceding services in the church on Friday.
amazingmadison.com
Lewis Bundy
Lewis Bundy, age 40, of Des Moines, IA, formerly of Madison, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, after a short battle with cardiac issues. Funeral service will be 2 PM on Wednesday, October 26th at the Madison Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Tuesday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel followed by a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to the service.
amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs Lose Close in Final Home Match
In their final regular season match, the Madison volleyball team fought in a tough match against Garretson, but ultimately fell to the Blue Dragons in five sets. Garretson won the first set 25-22, before Madison won sets two and three by scores of 25-22 and 25-13. The Bulldogs weren’t able to close it out and get the match win after Garretson won set four 25-14 and also the deciding fifth set 15-12.
amazingmadison.com
Two Madison Runners Compete in State Cross Country Meet
Both boys and girls teams for Madison had one runner compete in the SDHSAA Class A State Cross Country meet over the weekend. The race was run Saturday, October 22nd at the Broadland Creek National Golf Course. Dylan Gerdes ran for the Madison Boys team on Saturday, running a time...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Fire Department responds to weekend calls
The Madison Fire Department responded to a couple of calls over the weekend. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that firefighters responded to a report of a round baler on fire on Saturday night. The fire was reported around 9:00 Saturday evening on 451st Avenue, southwest of Madison. Minnaert said that the person was operating the round baler, baling corn stalks, and noticed sparks coming from it. He said firefighters were on scene for just more than an hour, and the only damage was to the baler.
amazingmadison.com
Dine Out to Donate event is most successful on record
Business owners Cam Shafer and Rob Honomichl presented 2022 Dine Out to Donate earnings to IAUW Executive Director Melissa Dougan and Vice President Danielle Kearin. Shafer owns Sporty’s Bar & Grill and Honomichl owns Sundog Coffee. Both businesses have participated in the annual event since its inception in 2017.
amazingmadison.com
Madison City Commission holding special meeting Monday
The Madison City Commission is holding a special meeting this (Monday) afternoon. Commissioners are meeting to discuss the city’s 2023 budget and review the city’s CIP Plan. An executive session is scheduled for the end of Monday’s special city commission meeting for the purpose of preparing for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees.
amazingmadison.com
Lake County Commission candidates take part in Candidate Forum
Photo courtesy of Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page. Pictured L-to-R are Corey Johnke, Aaron Johnson, and Kelli Wollmann. GMACC Executive Director Eric Hortness is the moderator. The three candidates vying for the two seats open on the Lake County Commission in the November general election took part...
amazingmadison.com
City commissioners review five-year Capital Improvement Plan
Madison City Commissioners reviewed the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan during a special meeting on Monday. City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that the city partnered with the engineering firm ISG to develop the plan. Amazing Madison · Cip – Berreth.MP3. Berreth said that the overall total cost...
amazingmadison.com
National Weather Service releases winter weather outlook
Severe thunderstorms and hail moved through the Madison area Sunday night. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service recently released its winter weather outlook. Kelly Serr with the National Weather Service talks about what the Upper Midwest can expect as we dive into the winter months ahead. Amazing Madison · Wx –...
Comments / 0