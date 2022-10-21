The Madison Fire Department responded to a couple of calls over the weekend. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that firefighters responded to a report of a round baler on fire on Saturday night. The fire was reported around 9:00 Saturday evening on 451st Avenue, southwest of Madison. Minnaert said that the person was operating the round baler, baling corn stalks, and noticed sparks coming from it. He said firefighters were on scene for just more than an hour, and the only damage was to the baler.

