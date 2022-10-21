WATER VALLEY- Water Valley Head Coach Charles Boles has been diagnosed with a serious form of cancer. Boles has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in the body’s lymph system. This is Boles’ third time battling cancer. According to the updates from the GoFundMe, which will be linked below, Boles started chemo in early October. His symptoms and labs did not align with just lymphoma and Boles has symptoms so severe that doctors aren’t sure what is actually going on. Boles could actually have another form of cancer in addition to the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma…

WATER VALLEY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO