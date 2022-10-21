Read full article on original website
Low water crossing to undergo two-day construction
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The low water crossing on Southwest Boulevard will be undergoing construction beginning Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to a release from The City of San Angelo, construction on this crossing, located between Elite Physique and Valvoline Instant Oil Change, will begin Tuesday, Oct. 25 and continue Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Concho Valley Head Football Coach Battles Cancer for Third Time
WATER VALLEY- Water Valley Head Coach Charles Boles has been diagnosed with a serious form of cancer. Boles has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in the body’s lymph system. This is Boles’ third time battling cancer. According to the updates from the GoFundMe, which will be linked below, Boles started chemo in early October. His symptoms and labs did not align with just lymphoma and Boles has symptoms so severe that doctors aren’t sure what is actually going on. Boles could actually have another form of cancer in addition to the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma…
Fall temperatures for the area
Some fall like temps for the area today, with highs in the 70s. All rain chances have moved off to the east, and our dry conditions will continue here in the Concho Valley. Winds have also calmed down, and are only at 5 mph for this afternoon. We will cool down again tonight into some enjoyable temperatures, reaching the lower 40s again for our overnight lows.
Tom Green County jail logs: October 25, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
