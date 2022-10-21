Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial generates promising results for immunotherapy drug nivolumab in patients with advanced skin cancer
Numerous studies have shown that drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors can boost the immune system's response against various cancers. Now a phase II clinical trial has demonstrated that patients with a serious form of skin cancer called advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma can benefit from the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab. The research is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
MedicalXpress
Research shows care from an allergist results in lower health care costs for children with peanut allergy
Care from an allergist is associated with a reduction in total health care costs for U.S. children with peanut allergy, new research finds. In a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, principal investigator Matthew Greenhawt, MD, a professor of pediatric allergy and immunology in the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and his co-researchers found that annual health care costs were significantly higher among children who don't receive care from an allergist for peanut allergy (PA) compared with those who do.
MedicalXpress
Inner ear structural assignment method may identify Meniere disease
The Inner Ear Structural Assignment Method (IESAM) has high diagnostic value for identifying definite Meniere disease (DMD), according to a study published online Sept. 26 in Frontiers in Neurology. Heng Xiao, from the Fujian Otorhinolaryngology Institute at the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University in Fuzhou, China, and colleagues...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
MedicalXpress
First WHO 'watch list' of health-threatening fungi released
The World Health Organization (WHO) is placing fungi that cause diseases (fungal pathogens) in the spotlight, with a global report calling for the public and researchers to pay more attention to this overlooked group. The WHO Fungal Priority Pathogens List ranks 19 species of highest concern, which require the greatest...
MedicalXpress
Phase I clinical trial of the first drug to successfully inhibit the MYC gene that drives many common cancers
Researchers report that a drug targeting the cancer-causing gene MYC inhibits the function of the gene in a phase I clinical trial. Until now, no other drug has been able to do this safely and effectively. Presenting preliminary results from the trial at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets...
MedicalXpress
Anti-inflammatory drug could help people with PTSD forget traumatic events
The tablet form of the stress hormone cortisol could accelerate the process of forgetting intrusive memories, when given immediately after a traumatic event, finds a new study by UCL researchers. The research, published in Translational Psychiatry, found that hydrocortisone (30mg)—an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat conditions such as arthritis—acts to...
MedicalXpress
Mild thyroid disorders can cause severe heart problems
It has been known for more than 200 years that severe thyrotoxicosis may lead to cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), one of the major reasons for sudden cardiac death. However, the risk associated with mild hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism hasn't been understood so far. A systematic evaluation of 32 studies with 1.3...
MedicalXpress
First clinical guideline on Schaaf-Yang syndrome for professionals and families
Improving knowledge of Schaaf-Yang syndrome (SYS), an ultra-rare disease caused by mutations in the MAGEL2 gene, is the aim of the first clinical guideline aimed at health care professionals and families of children affected by it. The article, published in the Journal of Medical Genetics, has revealed the effects of the truncated MAGEL2 protein on cell physiology.
MedicalXpress
Antibody blunts heroin's lethality, paving the way for a promising new therapy
A monoclonal antibody that targets heroin is effective in blocking the psychoactive and lethal effects of this drug of abuse in mice—offering a new strategy for heroin addiction and overdose treatment, according to a new study from Scripps Research. In the study, published in ACS Central Science, the researchers...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine given at two- or four- week interval results in similar immunity
A clinical trial evaluating two different immunization schedules for a new COVID-19 vaccine shows that both regimens generate a similar immune response, according to results published today in eLife. The finding is important for helping plan national vaccination strategies and ensuring people receive the vaccine when it is likely to...
MedicalXpress
Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation survivors have higher rate of new mental health diagnoses than other ICU survivors
Survivors of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) life support had a 24% higher rate of new mental health diagnoses after discharge compared to other ICU survivors, according to the first study of its kind, published in JAMA. ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, is the most advanced form of life support. It...
MedicalXpress
Where do fears come from? How can new insights enhance treatment?
Exposure therapy is a major treatment option used by clinicians to help patients face and get past their distressing and impairing fears. However, the fears can return in as many as 50% of patients. University of Colorado researchers recently published a study that presents groundbreaking behavioral health models. The study,...
MedicalXpress
No link between prenatal exposure to anesthesia and impaired neurodevelopmental outcomes
A new study published in Anaesthesia has found no link between antenatal exposure to anesthesia and subsequent impaired neurodevelopmental outcomes in children. The project was led by Professor Steffen Rex and a team from the Anesthesiology Department at the University of Leuven in Belgium and is the most extensive study to date on this topic.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers mechanisms necessary for SARS-CoV-2 infection in macrophages
Dysregulation of macrophages during SARS-CoV-2 infection and the over-exuberant production of pro-inflammatory cytokines by these macrophages has been hypothesized to contribute to severity of COVID-19 disease. However, the mechanisms that contribute to the hyper-inflammatory response of macrophages has remained unclear. Now, researchers from Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of...
MedicalXpress
New technology enables the manufacture of materials that mimic the structure of living blood vessels
An international consortium of researchers led by the University of Sydney, has developed technology to enable the manufacturing of materials that mimic the structure of living blood vessels, with significant implications for the future of surgery. Preclinical testing found that following transplantation of the manufactured blood vessel into mice, the...
MedicalXpress
Medical physicist consults with patients can help reduce anxiety and increase satisfaction with radiation care
Meeting with a medical physicist who can explain how radiation therapy is planned and delivered reduces patient anxiety and increases patient satisfaction throughout the treatment process, according to a new study published today in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics. Findings of the randomized, prospective phase III clinical trial also will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
MedicalXpress
Study explores the effects of changes in the non-coding genome in neurodevelopmental disorders
Less than 2% of the human genome is made up of genes that code for proteins, with the remaining 98% being non-coding and involved in regulating gene expression. Scientists have found many changes in the coding region of the genome that directly turn genes off and lead to disease, and now they are finding that changes in non-coding regions of the genome also have clinical consequences.
