MedicalXpress

Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options

Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
MedicalXpress

Clinical trial generates promising results for immunotherapy drug nivolumab in patients with advanced skin cancer

Numerous studies have shown that drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors can boost the immune system's response against various cancers. Now a phase II clinical trial has demonstrated that patients with a serious form of skin cancer called advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma can benefit from the immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab. The research is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
MedicalXpress

Research shows care from an allergist results in lower health care costs for children with peanut allergy

Care from an allergist is associated with a reduction in total health care costs for U.S. children with peanut allergy, new research finds. In a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, principal investigator Matthew Greenhawt, MD, a professor of pediatric allergy and immunology in the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and his co-researchers found that annual health care costs were significantly higher among children who don't receive care from an allergist for peanut allergy (PA) compared with those who do.
MedicalXpress

Inner ear structural assignment method may identify Meniere disease

The Inner Ear Structural Assignment Method (IESAM) has high diagnostic value for identifying definite Meniere disease (DMD), according to a study published online Sept. 26 in Frontiers in Neurology. Heng Xiao, from the Fujian Otorhinolaryngology Institute at the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University in Fuzhou, China, and colleagues...
MedicalXpress

First WHO 'watch list' of health-threatening fungi released

The World Health Organization (WHO) is placing fungi that cause diseases (fungal pathogens) in the spotlight, with a global report calling for the public and researchers to pay more attention to this overlooked group. The WHO Fungal Priority Pathogens List ranks 19 species of highest concern, which require the greatest...
MedicalXpress

Anti-inflammatory drug could help people with PTSD forget traumatic events

The tablet form of the stress hormone cortisol could accelerate the process of forgetting intrusive memories, when given immediately after a traumatic event, finds a new study by UCL researchers. The research, published in Translational Psychiatry, found that hydrocortisone (30mg)—an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat conditions such as arthritis—acts to...
MedicalXpress

Mild thyroid disorders can cause severe heart problems

It has been known for more than 200 years that severe thyrotoxicosis may lead to cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), one of the major reasons for sudden cardiac death. However, the risk associated with mild hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism hasn't been understood so far. A systematic evaluation of 32 studies with 1.3...
MedicalXpress

First clinical guideline on Schaaf-Yang syndrome for professionals and families

Improving knowledge of Schaaf-Yang syndrome (SYS), an ultra-rare disease caused by mutations in the MAGEL2 gene, is the aim of the first clinical guideline aimed at health care professionals and families of children affected by it. The article, published in the Journal of Medical Genetics, has revealed the effects of the truncated MAGEL2 protein on cell physiology.
MedicalXpress

Antibody blunts heroin's lethality, paving the way for a promising new therapy

A monoclonal antibody that targets heroin is effective in blocking the psychoactive and lethal effects of this drug of abuse in mice—offering a new strategy for heroin addiction and overdose treatment, according to a new study from Scripps Research. In the study, published in ACS Central Science, the researchers...
MedicalXpress

Where do fears come from? How can new insights enhance treatment?

Exposure therapy is a major treatment option used by clinicians to help patients face and get past their distressing and impairing fears. However, the fears can return in as many as 50% of patients. University of Colorado researchers recently published a study that presents groundbreaking behavioral health models. The study,...
MedicalXpress

No link between prenatal exposure to anesthesia and impaired neurodevelopmental outcomes

A new study published in Anaesthesia has found no link between antenatal exposure to anesthesia and subsequent impaired neurodevelopmental outcomes in children. The project was led by Professor Steffen Rex and a team from the Anesthesiology Department at the University of Leuven in Belgium and is the most extensive study to date on this topic.
MedicalXpress

Study uncovers mechanisms necessary for SARS-CoV-2 infection in macrophages

Dysregulation of macrophages during SARS-CoV-2 infection and the over-exuberant production of pro-inflammatory cytokines by these macrophages has been hypothesized to contribute to severity of COVID-19 disease. However, the mechanisms that contribute to the hyper-inflammatory response of macrophages has remained unclear. Now, researchers from Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of...
MedicalXpress

Medical physicist consults with patients can help reduce anxiety and increase satisfaction with radiation care

Meeting with a medical physicist who can explain how radiation therapy is planned and delivered reduces patient anxiety and increases patient satisfaction throughout the treatment process, according to a new study published today in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics. Findings of the randomized, prospective phase III clinical trial also will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
MedicalXpress

Study explores the effects of changes in the non-coding genome in neurodevelopmental disorders

Less than 2% of the human genome is made up of genes that code for proteins, with the remaining 98% being non-coding and involved in regulating gene expression. Scientists have found many changes in the coding region of the genome that directly turn genes off and lead to disease, and now they are finding that changes in non-coding regions of the genome also have clinical consequences.

