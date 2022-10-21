ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail Of Blood Leads Police To Wounded Pit Bull Shot During DC Home Invasion

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
A pit bull was shot during the robbery Photo Credit: Image by Justin Dearham from Pixabay

A pit bull was allegedly shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. in an early morning robbery, reports Fox 5 DC.

The dog was reportedly shot around 1:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in the area of 18th and 23rd Streets. Officers arrived to find a home with an open window screen and a trail of blood leading to the dog who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the outlet continues.

The pit bull was rushed to an animal hospital to be treated. No other injuries were reported in the robbery. Police say that no one was home during the incident but investigators are attempting to find security footage. To read the full report by Fox 5 DC, click here.

