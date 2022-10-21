Read full article on original website
Tammy Rhodes
4d ago
sounds like it's going to look very nice as it should especially after the residents had to be subjected to the work that was being done one night after 1:00 a.m. a couple of weeks ago no consideration or respect
jerseydigs.com
60-Story Tower at Jersey City’s Hudson Exchange Heads to Planning Board
The next phase at one of Jersey City’s largest redevelopment efforts will be up for approval tonight as a glass-heavy tower just a few blocks from the waterfront could be given the final green light. Jersey Digs reported on plans for 400-420 Marin Boulevard back in May after they...
Central Jersey's Gables Plaza Seeks New Retail Tenants
A mall in Central Jersey is looking for additional retail tenants. Gables Plaza in Middlesex County is 90 percent leased. "With just over 5,000 square feet of prime retail space remaining at Gables Plaza, now is the time for interested businesses to make their move and capitalize on the best of what’s waiting for them in Monroe Township," said Robert Adinolfi, chief operating officer at Renaissance Properties.
BEOF awaits additional federal funding for former Holy Family Academy renovations
The Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF) is awaiting additional federal funding so it can complete its renovation of the former Holy Family Academy at 239 Avenue A. The Catholic high school closed in 2013 due to declining enrollment and financial issues and has been vacant ever since. In 2017, the city purchased the buildings for $2.5 million with the intention of consolidating the BEOF from its current multiple properties to the convent.
Bayonne amends zoning regulations to make parking changes
Bayonne has made some changes to zoning regulations applying to parking. The City Council adopted two ordinances authorizing the changes at its October 19 meeting. The first ordinance corrected the minimum space requirement for industrial uses. The uses specifically involve manufacturing, laboratory, warehousing establishments and truck terminals. The ordinance updated...
Tales of Old Downtown Jersey City
Helene Stapinsky, author of “Five-Finger Discount,” claimed that people “didn’t settle ‘in’ Jersey City, they settled ‘for’ Jersey City.” Going back to the mid-1960’s — early 1970’s, I might have believed that Helene Stapinski had a valid point. I no longer have that sentiment.
Jersey City expanding special needs programs with new events
Jersey City will expand their special needs programming in the city by introducing new programs, as well as hiring a new specialist to coordinate and implement the programming. The city announced that their two new programs will be a Special Needs Social Club that will meet every Tuesday to offer...
Bayonne PAL Executive Director still thinks CDBG funding cuts ‘smell fishy’
Continuing his back-and-forth with city officials, Bayonne Police Athletic League (PAL) Executive Director “KT” Kim Torello still believes “something fishy” is behind the city’s cuts to funding for the non-profit, and said so at the most recent City Council meeting. Torello previously addressed the council...
roi-nj.com
Summit Health opens multispecialty hub in Clifton
When Summit Health cut the ribbon on its new 100,000-square-foot multispecialty health care hub in Clifton, it begged one question: Shouldn’t there have been more than one ribbon?. The hub, located at 1255 Broad St., near Route 3 and the Garden State Parkway. seemingly has something for every medical...
Blue Violets cannabis dispensary faces lawsuit to halt opening
Another potential cannabis dispensary in the Mile Square City is facing a lawsuit that seeks to stop them from setting up shop on Washington Street. Blue Violets, a retail cannabis applicant that has received full local approval in Hoboken, are being sued by a resident-formed non-profit called “Hoboken for Responsible Cannabis,” in Hudson County Superior Court. The lawsuit also lists the city’s Planning Board as a defendant.
Jersey City Waffle Joint Expanding
They're not waffling on this decision. A Jersey City waffle restaurant is opening a second location. The Belgian Plate by Waffle It & Co. is heading to Hamilton Park on Pavonia Avenue. The flagship location is at District Kitchen in the Harborside. The French-inspired eatery has sandwiches, soups, waffles and...
rew-online.com
New Jersey’s First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark’s South Ward
A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. If...
roi-nj.com
Choc•O•Pain Bakery opening 5th Hudson County location near Journal Square
French bakery and café Choc•O•Pain on Friday announced it is opening its fifth area location in Hudson County later this month in Jersey City. Located at 244 St. Paul’s Ave., the new café is found in the street-level retail space and well-appointed lobby lounge of Le Léo, the new 99-unit luxury rental building developed by Park Stone Management and Fields Grade.
100-year-old parish granted zoning subdivision to keep church open
The Bayonne Zoning Board of Adjustment has granted a minor subdivision of property at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, which will allow the church to remain open. The church parish is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022. The parish, a term for the local community that supports the church, was founded before the church building itself was completed in 1924, with the structure turning 100 as well in just a few years.
thepressgroup.net
Applicant tells ZBA strip mall appropriate
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The applicant attorney for a proposed 17,000-square-foot-plus retail “neighborhood center” near the well-traveled Pascack–Washington Avenue intersection said Oct. 18 that the site was “appropriate” for commercial development and would not have a significant impact on traffic congestion. Applicant 660 Pascack Realty LLC...
Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
Untold Stories of Storied People – Free Poetry, Theater, Dance & More in Jersey City
In Full Color and Storytelling Arts present a project that engages dynamic storykeepers and tellers from across N.J. to develop and share the untold stories that define and contextualize their lives. Join us as 10 incredible BIPOC artists share stories, poetry, music, dance and visual art at Grassroots Community Space, 54 Coles St., Jersey City. Free!
Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location
A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
Car overturns on property of St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities responded to a car that flipped over on the property of St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School on Monday. The crash occurred around noon on a road off of Hylan Boulevard that leads to an athletic field at the school, located at 5150 Hylan Blvd.
Residents evacuated from Paterson community following gas line rupture
Paterson residents were forced to evacuate from their homes Sunday morning after a gas line rupture.
