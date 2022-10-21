Jaume Collet-Serra’s blockbuster film Black Adam has taken the world by storm. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer sees the big-screen debut of the beloved titular antihero as he flies about causing mayhem; thus, prompting the long-standing question — how strong is DC’s Black Adam, really? Well, going by the words of The Rock himself, the latest addition to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is set to be “he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE.” with powers that are “rival to that of Superman.” While it is true that banking on divine empowerment from six Egyptian gods — namely, Shu, Horun, Amun, Zehuti, Aten, and Mehen (Shazam!) — Teth Adam, as the ruler of Kahndaq is often called, finds himself in the top tier of DC’s powerful characters. He stands amongst the likes of established champions Superman and Batman, but the speculation still remains strong — how strong is Black Adam compared to other comic book titans? Let us delve into the sacred DC lore to find out!

