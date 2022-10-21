Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Poster Teases Jonathan Majors' Power Over the Multiverse
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has quietly been shaping up to be one of the most interesting films of the MCU’s Phase 4, with the inclusion of surprising characters and even more surprising new actors. After months of anticipation, a trailer and poster for Quantumania has finally dropped, and it seemingly confirms the fact that fans are in for one helluva ride with the latest installment in the Ant-Man franchise.
Collider
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Images Hint at Trouble For the Superheroes
Marvel has just released new images for its upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is set to kick off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new images come along with the new trailer for the long-awaited film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released to theaters on February 17, 2023.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Synopsis Details the Heroes' Adventure Into the Quantum Realm
Marvel Studios has unveiled the full synopsis for the first film in their feverishly anticipated Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the release of the teaser trailer and poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The movie will see super-hero couple Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van...
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett Graces the Cover of Essence Magazine
Today, Essence magazine that, much like all of us, they’ve bought their one-way ticket to Wakanda and are excited to check out Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In order to hype readers up, they have shared that their November/December print issue will feature none other than the Wakanda Queen herself, Angela Bassett. The magazine also revealed the cover of the upcoming issue, which goes comic-book style in order to celebrate the blockbuster’s origins.
Collider
How Strong Is DC's Black Adam?
Jaume Collet-Serra’s blockbuster film Black Adam has taken the world by storm. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer sees the big-screen debut of the beloved titular antihero as he flies about causing mayhem; thus, prompting the long-standing question — how strong is DC’s Black Adam, really? Well, going by the words of The Rock himself, the latest addition to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is set to be “he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE.” with powers that are “rival to that of Superman.” While it is true that banking on divine empowerment from six Egyptian gods — namely, Shu, Horun, Amun, Zehuti, Aten, and Mehen (Shazam!) — Teth Adam, as the ruler of Kahndaq is often called, finds himself in the top tier of DC’s powerful characters. He stands amongst the likes of established champions Superman and Batman, but the speculation still remains strong — how strong is Black Adam compared to other comic book titans? Let us delve into the sacred DC lore to find out!
Collider
'Black Adam's Reign Continues With $71.5 Million at the Domestic Box Office
While it has been a slow Fall season at the box office, films like Black Adam have come to liven up the theatrical experience. The DC Comics film made a thunderous explosion in its opening weekend making $67 million domestically, the best opening of Dwayne Johnson’s career as a leading man, and over $142 million worldwide. Now the superhero epic has officially had the best first Monday and weekday of any film this Fall making $4.5 million. This brings the film’s domestic total to $71.5 million.
Collider
Every Super Solider Smashing Through the MCU Other Than Steve Rogers
Just looking at the team roster of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, The Thunderbolts, and you will see that the MCU is now riddled with Super Soldiers. They’re all over the place, you can’t get rid of them. Last year's Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced an entire team of Super Soldiers. Even in the finale of She-Hulk (don’t worry this isn’t a spoiler) Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) cracks a couple jokes about the MCU being over-reliant on Super Soldier Serum plotlines. The truth of the matter is, Jen is right, but that doesn’t necessarily make it a bad thing. Super Soldier Serum has been a major plot device in the MCU as early as its second entry, 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. So, if you’re losing track of who qualifies as a Super Soldier here is a straightforward guide on these enhanced individuals.
Collider
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Gets Black Friday Release Date
With only one week left until Halloween, it's time to set our sights on new festivities! For this holiday season, fans won't need to travel lightyears into space to hang with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew because director James Gunn is bringing them to Earth. Mark your calendars Marvel fans, because The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is crash-landing for its Disney+ premiere on November 25.
Collider
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Breakdown: All Hail Kang!
Marvel Studios has finally unleashed the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the movie that will kickstart Phase 5 in theaters and reveal how Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will become the franchise’s next overarching villain. As expected, the movie brings back Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. It also gives us the best look yet at Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter, destined to become the superhero Stature. So, now that the trailer is available, it is time to break it down frame by frame to uncover the secrets of the highly-anticipated MCU movie.
Collider
'She-Hulk': 10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks By Jennifer Walters
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Disney+ show She-Hulk. She-Hulk is one of those shows that didn’t have a strong start but now that it's complete, it seems the show delivered and MCU fanatics have a lot to contemplate. There are a lot of new faces that came forth and that will eventually appear on the MCU timeline, as they always do.
Collider
First 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Sees Jonathan Majors Return as Kang the Conquerer
As the Ant-Man official Twitter account teased earlier this week, Marvel fans could look forward to big news coming from their tiniest superhero, and now we know why: The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally here! The new installment in the Ant-Man saga is highly anticipated by fans, since it kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brings back Jonathan Majors (Loki) as super-villain Kang.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "Lot 36" Recap: Demons Feed on Hate
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Lot 36.”. One day, we will all be dead. And once that happens, our darkest secrets will become someone else’s curse. That’s precisely what happens in “Lot 36,” one of the horror stories in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. With an original story by Guillermo del Toro and a script penned by Regina Corrado (The Strain), “Lot 36” takes place in a storage facility that holds disturbing truths. On top of a bone-chilling original story, “Lot 36” is directed by Guillermo Navarro, the cinematographer of some of del Toro’s most beloved movies, such as Pan's Labyrinth, Cronos, and Pacific Rim. That means the episode is gorgeous and will most certainly give you some new nightmares.
Collider
The Peripheral's Chloë Grace Moretz & Jack Reynor on Why the Series is a Sci-Fi Lover’s Dream
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Peripheral.]Based on the novel by William Gibson, created for television by Scott B. Smith, and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the Amazon Studios original series The Peripheral follows Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) in their life in small town America in 2032, as they venture deeper and further into a simulation set in post-apocalyptic future London. While Flynne uncovers the mystery of the Sim and the dangerous information it contains, she realizes that she must find a way to protect herself and her family before it’s too late.
Collider
Dwayne Johnson Says They "Fought for Years" for Henry Cavill's Superman
Yesterday, Henry Cavill took to social media to make his return to the DC universe official. The actor announced he is going to reprise his role as Superman after many years of speculation and uncertainty. The actor posted a video of himself wearing the Superman uniform to make the announcement, and today that video was reposted by the newest addition to the DC Extended Universe: Dwayne Johnson, who stars in Black Adam, celebrated Cavill’s return.
Collider
How to Watch James Gray's 'Armageddon Time'
James Gray, the filmmaker behind such recent hits as We Own the Night (2007), The Lost City of Z (2016), and Ad Astra (2019), has already made quite an impression on the cinematic world. He's become quite well-known for taking high-concept settings like outer space and jungle ruins and adding genuine humanity to them, asking its audience thought-provoking questions on life instead of being disposable two-hour adventures that one forgets about in a week or so. With Armageddon Time (2022), Gray aims to tell a far more personal story about the "American Dream" and the many struggles that come with such an optimistic ideal.
Collider
Why 'Interview With the Vampire' Changing Louis' Race and Backstory Works
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the VampireIn AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, protagonist Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) has a similar backstory to his original character, except for one significant change— he's now a Black man living in early 1900s New Orleans. This change markedly improves his character development, and in some ways softens the characterization of Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), who was initially introduced in the book series as a heartless and cruel vampire. In the books, Louis is the son of a plantation owner whose father dies. Louis has his mother and is fond of his brother, who is devoutly religious, as well as his sister. Some of these elements remain in the show as well, but because Louis is Black, life isn’t quite the same for the character.
Collider
'All Quiet on the Western Front': Differences Between the Book and the Netflix Movie
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for All Quiet on the Western Front.All Quiet on the Western Front, the German anti-war literary masterpiece by Erich Maria Remarque, has received a new adaptation, which is now playing in select theaters and is coming to Netflix on October 28th. Narrated by Paul Bäumer, an ambitious young man who fights in the German army on the French front in World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a decidedly unromantic, brutally accurate, and unapologetically discomfiting take on the woeful meaninglessness of war. Remarque epitomizes the devastating effects of war on the soldiers fighting on the front who are subject to constant physical dangers and life-threatening attacks.
Collider
'The Son' Trailer Shows Hugh Jackman Caught Between Two Families
Get the tissues ready, because a new trailer for the upcoming Florian Zeller film has just been released. The trailer gives us a look at Zeller's follow-up to The Father. The film also serves as a prequel to the 2020 film. The Son will prove to be yet another heartbreaking portrait of familial discord, giving more depth to The Father, and expanding on themes of generational trauma. The film made its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 7, 2022. The Son is set to be released to theaters on November 25, 2022.
Collider
Where Does Yoda Come From? A Look at the Star Wars Saga’s Biggest Mystery Before ‘Tales of the Jedi’
The upcoming Star Wars anthology series Tales of the Jedi tells two interconnected stories about the history of the Jedi Order. One segment is focused on a young Dooku (Corey Burton) during a mission with his apprentice Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), and the other shows stories from Ahsoka Tano’s (Ashley Eckstein) life both before and after she joined the Jedi Order. Additionally, the series will feature both the return of Yoda (Tom Kane) and the animated debut of Yaddle (Bryce Dallas Howard), a female member of “Yoda’s species.”
Comments / 0