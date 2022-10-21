ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Raiders Release Former Vikings WR

Trying to navigate a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders trounced the Houston Texans on Sunday 38-20. But before that, Las Vegas made a roster involving a former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, as Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler released Albert Wilson on Saturday. The Wilson era...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Should Call Old Friend for Stretch Run

Ndamukong Suh likely isn’t attainable — he’d be signed by now if so — but the Minnesota Vikings should call an old friend for the stretch run. The Vikings are 5-1 through Week 7, holding a 2.5-game lead, plus a temporary tiebreaker, over the rival Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Man Vikings Should Target via Trade

If the Minnesota Vikings execute any trades before the November 1st deadline, a cornerback should be obtained for roster depth. It is unclear if general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will set the Vikings up as buyers, sellers, or neither in the next week. But if Adofo-Mensah feels frisky, he should ship...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Current Top 5 Players

Before the season began, I gave my opinion on who the Vikings top 5 players were entering the 2022 season. The bye week is the perfect time for reflection on how the season has started. It comes slightly early this year for the Vikings in Week 7, but six games are ample time for the players to begin settling into life under a new head coach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Facing Fresh Cardinals Receivers

There’s no denying the Minnesota Vikings are still struggling in the secondary. While Mike Zimmer was once celebrated for his ability to coach up a defense, that group took a nosedive last season. Kevin O’Connell hasn’t righted the ship yet, and there’s another opportunity on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 8

Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (5-1) play the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VT Breakdown: (Almost) A Dream Bye Week for the Vikes

If there is a dream scenario for a bye-week team it is to have your squad get some well-earned downtime, stay out of trouble off the field and have your rival teams lose ground. Well, the Vikings almost had the triumvirate last week. Unfortunately, Vikings backup offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges down in Miami, so head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t escape his first bye week as head coach unscathed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Seek to Reverse Recent Post-Bye Losing Trend + Week 7 Review

Vikings Hall of Fame Coach Bud Grant had a great saying when it came to schedules, “It’s not who you play but when you play them.”. Bud was, of course, referring to whether an upcoming opponent is playing well and still in playoff contention or whether they are a losing team struggling and trending downward. Also, are their key players healthy when you face them?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Dalvin Cook’s Hilarious Fine Reduced

The Minnesota Vikings did not play in Week 7, and the storylines were relatively quiet outside of Oli Udoh making negative headlines. However, one thing that made news was Dalvin Cook’s celebration from Week 6. The NFL has long been hilariously mocked as the No Fun League by fans....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

TDN Sends the Vikings a TE in Latest Mock Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is still months away, but the top prospects from the upcoming class have begun to reveal themselves and pull away from the pack. Just Monday morning, Joe Marino of The Draft Network released their third mock draft of the season, and he has a draft selection for the Vikings with the 27th overall pick. With that first rounder, Marino sends the Vikings TE Darnell Washington.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings to Face Motley Crew of QBs after Bye

Because of injury, struggles, and everything in between, the Minnesota Vikings have an interesting assortment of opposing quarterbacks on deck. The motley crew of QBs intensified on Monday when Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced incumbent start Matt Ryan was usurped on the depth chart by Sam Ehlinger. Ryan...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Dalvin Cook Uses Chalkboard Treatment for Fine

Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was fined for his Week 6 touchdown celebration after heaving the football into Hard Rock Stadium stands. The NFL docked Cook $7,426 for the infraction, as tossing the ball into the crowd has never been permissible. Some players simply don’t care because the fine for a multi-millionaire is menial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy