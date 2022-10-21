Read full article on original website
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
Raiders Release Former Vikings WR
Trying to navigate a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Las Vegas Raiders trounced the Houston Texans on Sunday 38-20. But before that, Las Vegas made a roster involving a former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, as Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler released Albert Wilson on Saturday. The Wilson era...
Vikings Should Call Old Friend for Stretch Run
Ndamukong Suh likely isn’t attainable — he’d be signed by now if so — but the Minnesota Vikings should call an old friend for the stretch run. The Vikings are 5-1 through Week 7, holding a 2.5-game lead, plus a temporary tiebreaker, over the rival Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.
The Man Vikings Should Target via Trade
If the Minnesota Vikings execute any trades before the November 1st deadline, a cornerback should be obtained for roster depth. It is unclear if general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will set the Vikings up as buyers, sellers, or neither in the next week. But if Adofo-Mensah feels frisky, he should ship...
The Jets Trade with Jaguars Is a Measuring Stick for Vikings
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) traded running back James Robinson to the New York Jets (5-2) on Monday for a conditional 6th Round draft pick in 2023. The Jets lost blossoming-star halfback Breece Hall in Week 7 to a torn ACL, and Robert Saleh’s team isn’t messing around to remain relevant in the AFC’s playoff chase.
The Vikings Current Top 5 Players
Before the season began, I gave my opinion on who the Vikings top 5 players were entering the 2022 season. The bye week is the perfect time for reflection on how the season has started. It comes slightly early this year for the Vikings in Week 7, but six games are ample time for the players to begin settling into life under a new head coach.
Vikings Corner Named as Potential Trade Possibility
Next Tuesday, the NFL’s trade deadline will arrive. As a result, there has been all kinds of speculation about what could occur with the Vikings. A recent piece on The Athletic names a Vikings corner as a trade possibility. According to Alec Lewis, we should be keeping an eye...
Vikings Won’t Face Matt Ryan when They Play Colts
In Week 15, the Vikings are scheduled to play against the Indianapolis Colts at home in U.S. Bank Stadium. Surprisingly, head coach Frank Reich made a change at the quarterback position. Matt Ryan will no longer be the starter, and backup Sam Ehlinger will take his spot. Like everyone predicted...
Vikings Facing Fresh Cardinals Receivers
There’s no denying the Minnesota Vikings are still struggling in the secondary. While Mike Zimmer was once celebrated for his ability to coach up a defense, that group took a nosedive last season. Kevin O’Connell hasn’t righted the ship yet, and there’s another opportunity on Sunday.
Explained: 6 Players the Vikings Could Obtain before Trade Deadline
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 147 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines six players who the Vikings could reasonably sign or trade for before the November 1st trade deadline. Particularly, Sidney Jones IV, Sean...
2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 8
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (5-1) play the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) at...
VT Breakdown: (Almost) A Dream Bye Week for the Vikes
If there is a dream scenario for a bye-week team it is to have your squad get some well-earned downtime, stay out of trouble off the field and have your rival teams lose ground. Well, the Vikings almost had the triumvirate last week. Unfortunately, Vikings backup offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges down in Miami, so head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t escape his first bye week as head coach unscathed.
Vikings Seek to Reverse Recent Post-Bye Losing Trend + Week 7 Review
Vikings Hall of Fame Coach Bud Grant had a great saying when it came to schedules, “It’s not who you play but when you play them.”. Bud was, of course, referring to whether an upcoming opponent is playing well and still in playoff contention or whether they are a losing team struggling and trending downward. Also, are their key players healthy when you face them?
5 Funny Minnesota Vikings Halloween Costume Ideas
The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. While it isn’t Halloween, and treats won’t be given out at the game, there’s still plenty of comedy for fans to bring when they enter U.S. Bank Stadium in a costume. As is the...
Dalvin Cook’s Hilarious Fine Reduced
The Minnesota Vikings did not play in Week 7, and the storylines were relatively quiet outside of Oli Udoh making negative headlines. However, one thing that made news was Dalvin Cook’s celebration from Week 6. The NFL has long been hilariously mocked as the No Fun League by fans....
PurplePTSD: Post-Bye Demons, Power Rankings, Untradeable Players
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – PurplePTSD explains why the Vikings must conquer post-bye demons.
TDN Sends the Vikings a TE in Latest Mock Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is still months away, but the top prospects from the upcoming class have begun to reveal themselves and pull away from the pack. Just Monday morning, Joe Marino of The Draft Network released their third mock draft of the season, and he has a draft selection for the Vikings with the 27th overall pick. With that first rounder, Marino sends the Vikings TE Darnell Washington.
Vikings to Face Motley Crew of QBs after Bye
Because of injury, struggles, and everything in between, the Minnesota Vikings have an interesting assortment of opposing quarterbacks on deck. The motley crew of QBs intensified on Monday when Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced incumbent start Matt Ryan was usurped on the depth chart by Sam Ehlinger. Ryan...
PurplePTSD: Trade Possibility, QB in 2023 Draft, Bye Week Prosperity
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – USA Today believes, of all Vikings players, Oli Udoh is...
Dalvin Cook Uses Chalkboard Treatment for Fine
Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was fined for his Week 6 touchdown celebration after heaving the football into Hard Rock Stadium stands. The NFL docked Cook $7,426 for the infraction, as tossing the ball into the crowd has never been permissible. Some players simply don’t care because the fine for a multi-millionaire is menial.
