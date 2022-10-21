Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Inflation Is Dominating the Conversation on Earnings Calls. Here's What Execs Are Saying
About two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings in the first two weeks of the season (Oct. 10-21) had representatives mention inflation, according to a search of conference call transcripts by FactSet. Included among those companies are PepsiCo, Citigroup and Abbott Laboratories. "The environment clearly is still...
NBC San Diego
63% of Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck — Including Nearly Half of Six-Figure Earners
With persistent inflation eroding wage gains, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is near a historic high, according to a recent report. Almost half of those earning more than $100,000 say they are just getting by. As rising prices continue to outpace wage gains, families are finding less...
NBC San Diego
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises, Erasing Earlier Decline
Treasury yields recovered from earlier declines Monday as traders assessed the prospects of future central bank moves and the state of the global economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield was last around flat at 4.209%. On Friday, the benchmark Treasury note had hit a 14-year high and traded as high as 4.337%. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield was last down by about 1 basis point at 4.477%.
NBC San Diego
Watch Now: ETF Edge – the Hunt for Yield… and, Maybe, Growth?
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
NBC San Diego
Here's Why Stock Investors Need to Pay Careful Attention to Earnings Season ‘Report Cards'
About a third of companies in the S&P 500 are reporting earnings this week, according to FactSet. They include big tech firms like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft. Stock prices generally rise and fall with earnings, or profits, in the long term. Company officials also generally offer an outlook on business and economic conditions when reporting earnings.
NBC San Diego
Dow Futures Rise Slightly as Wall Street Tries to Build on Its Best Week Since June
U.S. stock futures rose slightly Monday, as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen in last week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively. The moves come after yet another volatile...
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings Season Heats Up and Companies Could ‘Keep Flying' Barring a Severe Slowdown
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that stocks will likely continue to do well as long as the economy holds up. "Many companies have battened down the hatches, so to speak, and prepped for a recession. So if we don't get a severe slowdown, they will indeed keep flying," the "Mad Money" host said.
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. You want earnings? We've got earnings. It's the biggest week yet for this earnings season, particularly for megacap tech names. Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta, Apple and Amazon all are scheduled to deliver quarterly reports. Companies have generally reported solid results, with some exceptions. This trend has contributed to volatility in the market as investors look for a bottom. On Friday, stocks surged to cap their best week since June, even as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise rates again while inflation remains hot. (Follow live market updates.) Here are the major companies reporting this week:
NBC San Diego
Almost Half of the Ultra-Rich Haven't Figured Out How to Pass on Their Wealth, Research Finds
Some $84 trillion is expected to be passed from one generation to the next within the next 20 years. And that's just in the United States. But 41% of those currently holding onto this cash do not have a plan for how they'll pass on their wealth to younger generations, according to a report from UBS.
