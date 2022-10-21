The value of the pound has rallied back to its highest levels since before Liz Truss’s mini-budget as Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new Prime Minister.Sterling lifted 1.9% higher to 1.149 against the US dollar after the new Prime Minister started to confirm appointments in his new Government.The increase saw the pound worth more than at any point since September 15.The pound has eased back marginally to 1.146 during afternoon trading in London.It comes following a turbulent period for the currency after Liz Truss was appointed prime minister on September 5.The mini-budget, led by Ms Truss and then-chancellor Kwasi...

