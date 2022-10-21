Read full article on original website
BBC
M&S warns flagship Oxford Street store will shut if rebuild refused
Marks & Spencer has said it will close its flagship Oxford Street store if it is not allowed to rebuild it. The retailer wants to demolish its current Art Deco building near Marble Arch and build a new store, along with offices, an arcade, a cafe and a gym. The...
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
Mother-of-seven reveals she is auctioning off her four-bedroom bungalow for £3 per ticket - after repeatedly being turned down for a mortgage
With the pound plummeting and mortgage rates through the roof, how do you fancy winning a house for the price of a coffee?. Declan Garrett, 38, and wife Leoni Webb, 35, from Weston-super-Mare, north Somerset, are auctioning off their four-bedroom family home for just £3 a ticket. With seven...
Billionaire Australian businesswoman who heads Tesla board smashes a property record after buying $27.5million penthouse with seven bedrooms and amazing harbour views
An Australian billionaire has smashed a property record after buying an apartment on Sydney's north shore for $27.5million. Tesla chair Robyn Denholm bought the sprawling penthouse in The Ritz building on a waterfront reserve in Cremorne Point, making it the highest apartment sale north of the Harbour Bridge, reported the Australian Financial Review.
Pret A Manger founder Julian Metcalfe who sold sandwich chain for £364million says Britain's restaurants face a 'terrifying' future due to soaring food and energy costs
Pret A Manger founder Julian Metcalfe who sold the sandwich chain for £364million says Britain's restaurants face a 'terrifying' future due to soaring food and energy costs. The enterprising giant said interest rate hikes - which currently sit at 2.25 per cent - will cause a terrible shock to working people and businesses.
BBC
Grantham's Margaret Thatcher statue vandalised for third time
A statue of Margaret Thatcher which stands in her home town in Lincolnshire has been vandalised for a third time. The £300,000 sculpture in St Peter's Hill in Grantham, which is subject to CCTV surveillance, has been daubed with the words "Tories out". The bronze statue was vandalised in...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Tate Consumer Products posts strong Starbucks and packaged coffee sales
Tata Consumer Products controls major packaged coffee and tea brands, including Eight O'Clock and Tetley, as well as holding the license for Starbucks in India | Photo credit: Tata Consumer Products Limited. Retailed packaged coffee and licensed branches of Starbucks continue to deliver strong results for Tata Consumer Products Limited...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Dullest man in UK launches calendar filled with his favourite car parks
A self-confessed 'dull' man has produced a bizarre calendar - celebrating Britain's best car parks. Kevin Beresford spent several months travelling the length of the entire country reviewing the parking offerings from Land's End to John o' Groats. The 70-year-old then compiled his 12 favourites into a 2023 calendar devoted...
BBC
Plan to name Bristol road after cigarette brand criticised by charities
The decision to name a road on a new housing development after a cigarette brand is "morally unacceptable," anti-smoking campaigners say. The 70-home complex sits on the site of a former Imperial Group tobacco factory in Bishopsworth, south Bristol. The name Navy Cut Road was chosen from four suggestions which...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Northern county has the more haunted pubs than anywhere else in UK
Old pubs usually have a long history of ghosts and ghouls spotted by locals over the years but some areas have more spooky pubs than others. Haunted pubs are scattered across the UK but Yorkshire took the crown as having the highest number of haunted pubs. There’s a whopping 89...
BBC
York: Delay to plans for EV charging bays in city centre car park
Plans to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in a York car park have been delayed due to concerns over the impact on disabled drivers. Under city council plans, existing blue badge spaces would move further from the Union Terrace car park exit so four EV charging stations could be built.
BBC
Bond Street station finally opens on Elizabeth line
The Bond Street station on the Elizabeth line has opened, five months after the line went into service. The new step-free station would "relieve congestion at Oxford Circus and make the area more accessible", Transport for London (TfL) said. It can accommodate about 140,000 people a day, with entrances at...
Pound rebounds to highest levels since mini-budget
The value of the pound has rallied back to its highest levels since before Liz Truss’s mini-budget as Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new Prime Minister.Sterling lifted 1.9% higher to 1.149 against the US dollar after the new Prime Minister started to confirm appointments in his new Government.The increase saw the pound worth more than at any point since September 15.The pound has eased back marginally to 1.146 during afternoon trading in London.It comes following a turbulent period for the currency after Liz Truss was appointed prime minister on September 5.The mini-budget, led by Ms Truss and then-chancellor Kwasi...
BBC
Article: published on 24 October 2022
A commemorative coin of Luke Kelly, the founding member of Irish folk group The Dubliners, has sold out an hour after going on sale, Ireland's Central Bank has said. The €15 silver commemorative coin was launched on Monday by President Michael D Higgins. Three thousand coins were issued, with...
NME
Wunderhorse announces UK and Ireland tour for 2023
Wunderhorse has announced details of a UK and Ireland tour, which will take place in spring 2023 – see full dates below and buy tickets here. The band – the project of former Dead Pretties frontman Jacob Slater – emerged last year with debut single ‘Teal’ and have shared a handful of singles since.
BBC
Floating stage planned for Scotland's lowland canals
A new floating stage is planned for the canals between Glasgow and Edinburgh. There are hopes it could moor in the villages and towns along the 66 miles of the Union and Forth & Clyde Canals. There are aspirations it could provide unique locations at which amateur and professional entertainers...
BBC
Avanti West Coast rail services axed amid strike action
A range of Avanti West Coast rail services will be axed throughout Saturday amid strike action by train managers. Only one train per hour will run from London to Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow, the firm said. It also apologised after announcing no services would pass through North Wales, Shrewsbury, Chester,...
Network Rail train strike dates in November 2022
Rail passengers in Britain are enduring the longest and most damaging series of strikes since the 1980s.Industrial action by rail workers has been taking place since June and seems to be intensifying, with October the hardest-hit month so far and industrial action continuing into November.Great Britain-wide rail strikes or more localised stoppages took place almost every day during the first 10 days of October, with millions of potential journeys disrupted; and the industrial action continues for a number of train operators.Despite the new transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, meeting rail union leaders, any signs of progress have been dispelled by...
