Lufkin, TX

2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin

By Darby Good
 3 days ago

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Man’s sentence reduced after Smith County court error

Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 Toyota 4Runner that had been reported stolen in Sansom Park.

Officials said the deputy alerted Nacogdoches PD and DPS about the vehicle and attempted to pull over the 4Runner when the car “began to evade law enforcement.”

“Nacogdoches Police attempted to deploy a spike strip to stop the driver, which was ineffective,” officials said.

2 arrested after 38 tablets were reported stolen from East Texas home

The chase continued into Lufkin, where officials said Lufkin Police officers were able to successfully puncture the driver’s tires using a spike strip.

“The driver continued through Lufkin and on to State Highway 103 where the driver pulled over and surrendered,” officials said.

Officials said suspected meth and marijuana were found during an inventory of the vehicle, and Briggs was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and officials said Scott “faces felonies for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.”

Additional charges are possible in this case, according to officials, and it remains under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0ihoeFaH00


