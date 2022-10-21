ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Suspect at large in East Texas after teen found shot in neck

By Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) – Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a teen being shot in Texarkana on Thursday night.

3 indicted, accused of illegally transporting elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Tyler for sale

According to Texarkana Police, they were called to the 900 block of Arizona Avenue around 8:40 p.m. The 911 call came from someone saying “a man they didn’t know was at their front door and had been shot.”

When police arrived, officials said they found the 18-year-old victim in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his neck. Officer Marshall Gooding provided first aid until the victim could be taken to a hospital. He is said to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin

Police found a crime scene nearby and identified 42-year-old Jason Niederstadt as a suspect. Detectives got a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Niederstadt, but they said he left the area before officers arrived and is still at large.

Anyone who sees Niederstadt or knows where he is located, is asked to call Texarkana Police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

Comments / 3

Peeches Carson
3d ago

Smh I wish they just live life and stop the violence but thts too much to wish for

