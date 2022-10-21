HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trades will continue through Wednesday, then ease slightly and shift out of the northeast Thursday into the weekend as an upper disturbance moves over the region. Pockets of moisture combined with the upper disturbance moving through will lead to periods of showery conditions, sometimes briefly heavy, especially overnight through the morning periods. The best chance for thunderstorms will favor the Big Island slopes through these afternoon periods.A return of a more stable pattern with moderate easterly trades is possible by the end of the weekend through early next week.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO