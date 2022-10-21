Read full article on original website
Forecast: Beautiful weather today, more showers heading in for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trades will continue through Wednesday, then ease slightly and shift out of the northeast Thursday into the weekend as an upper disturbance moves over the region. Pockets of moisture combined with the upper disturbance moving through will lead to periods of showery conditions, sometimes briefly heavy, especially overnight through the morning periods. The best chance for thunderstorms will favor the Big Island slopes through these afternoon periods.A return of a more stable pattern with moderate easterly trades is possible by the end of the weekend through early next week.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers on the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will strengthen and become locally strong Tuesday into Wednesday, then decrease to moderate Thursday through Saturday. A plume of moisture will approach the state Tuesday night and will bring showery weather especially over windward Maui and the Big Island Wednesday morning through Wednesday night. Beyond...
Forecast: Lots of sunshine, breezy trade winds to start the workweek
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through midweek will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday...
Trade wind weather to dominate the work week
Typical trade wind conditions are expected for the coming week, with moderate to breezy winds bringing passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas. Stable conditions should limit rainfall through midweek. By Thursday, trade winds will back off slightly as an upper trough digs down from the north. The...
SmartMoney Monday: When to open up a 'CD'
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Sleep inside a Hawaii volcano in 2023
And out of the 100 recipients from 20 countries, there was only one idea chosen for Hawaii.
City moves forward with project to install ‘bus only’ lanes on busy Waikiki thoroughfare
Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California
Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption. After weeks of elevated earthquake rates, officials are now holding public meetings warning families to prepare for a natural...
Business Report: Interisland capacity
From Japan, the known bookings are only a little over 6,000 a month. In normal times, we sometimes get that many from Japan in a day. The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Business Report: Gas prices. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:27 AM HST. |. By HNN...
Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail, here’s how you can stop it
HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Postal inspectors said illegal trafficking of fentanyl through the mail is nonstop. Officials warn this is just the beginning and they’re urging the public to help. Brian Shaughnessy, U.S. Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Honolulu, said trafficking drugs like fentanyl through the mail is a huge […]
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a potential indicator of what’s to come over the next several months. The National Weather Service released its outlook Wednesday for the upcoming wet season and above average precipitation...
Amid historic levels of learning loss nationally, Hawaii’s test scores remain mostly steady
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite historic declines in learning across the U.S. due to the pandemic, there’s a bit of good news for Hawaii students. According to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results released Monday, Hawaii’s fourth-graders performed above national averages in reading and math. In reading,...
HNN News Brief (Oct. 25, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Airline launches lottery to entice more passengers to sit in the middle seat. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Each...
All eyes on Navy as first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort kicks off
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in nearly a year, the military has drained fuel from the Red Hill pipelines to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Environmental watchdogs are hoping another disaster doesn’t happen. New video from U.S. Pacific Command showed the massive above ground tanks at Joint Base...
Hiker from Chile dies at Wailua Falls
The woman's traveling partner asked other hikers nearby to help them find the woman after she didn't come back to the Wailua Falls lookout for about two hours, according to KPD.
Get ready to laugh until it hurts: Jo Koy is returning to Hawaii
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, he’s coming back to the islands. Coming off of the highly anticipated Universal Picture film “Easter Sunday” and his recent Netflix special, popular comedian Jo Koy is preparing for a show at the Blaisdell Center. Jo Koy is returning for the...
With fentanyl driving up Hawaii overdoses, drug agents are urging caution for trick-or-treaters
SHOPO says it’s investigating how security was handled for the IRONMAN World Championship event in Kona earlier this month. After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Navy is preparing to kick off the first phase of...
