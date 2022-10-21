It was finally time for the main event at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, which would be a Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship between Champion Bron Breakker and challengers Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. After the KO Show segment during this week's NXT, it was clear that Breakker and Dragunov had it out for McDonagh, and they frequently looked to combine forces and make him pay. McDonagh would get payback though, as he cost Dragunov the match at one point by catching the referee's hand before the three count. That led to Breakker hitting the spear on Dragunov and retaining his NXT Championship, and despite the tease of a possible Austin Theory Money in the Bank cash-in, he was nowhere to be found.

1 DAY AGO