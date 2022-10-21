Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?
It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
A match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW card. Since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks ago, The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day. On November 5, WWE Crown Jewel will host a major six-man match.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Decision Not To Give Bron Breakker Steiner Family Name
Given his family's lineage, many believed that Bron Breakker should've adopted the "Steiner" name, similar to his father and uncle, but WWE had other plans at the time. It was reported that Breakker himself came up with the name, stating that the inspiration came from his time playing football. Someone...
ComicBook
WWE's Bron Breakker Defeats the Odds to Retain NXT Title at Halloween Havoc
It was finally time for the main event at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, which would be a Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship between Champion Bron Breakker and challengers Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. After the KO Show segment during this week's NXT, it was clear that Breakker and Dragunov had it out for McDonagh, and they frequently looked to combine forces and make him pay. McDonagh would get payback though, as he cost Dragunov the match at one point by catching the referee's hand before the three count. That led to Breakker hitting the spear on Dragunov and retaining his NXT Championship, and despite the tease of a possible Austin Theory Money in the Bank cash-in, he was nowhere to be found.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
wrestlingworld.co
Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown
The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Describes Ronda Rousey's Behind-The-Scenes Personality
Ronda Rousey has recently been displaying a much more aggressive heel attitude on television, which has led to a push for her as she regained the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship. However, on the latest episode of "DDP SnakePit," Diamond Dallas Page explained they she and her husband are actually, "really sweet people, just down-to-earth people."
PWMania
Kofi Kingston Opens Up About Losing the WWE Title in a Squash Match Against Brock Lesnar
Kofi Kingston had a wild year in 2019, becoming a main event star and winning the WWE Title from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. On the October 4, 2019, episode of SmackDown on FOX, which was the premiere episode, Kingston handed the title to Brock Lesnar in a squash match.
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Comments On Possibly Signing With AEW
Taya Valkyrie is taking the wrestling world by storm right now, with appearances in many notable companies. Over the course of the last six months, Valkyrie has been competing in the likes of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Major League Wrestling (MLW), IMPACT Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA — capturing championship gold in the latter three promotions. Most recently, she defeated Kamille to retain the AAA Reina De Reinas title. One major company has eluded her though: AEW.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling
Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Logan Paul returns ahead of Crown Jewel match vs. Roman Reigns
Logan Paul is SmackDown bound. Paul, training with WWE legend Shawn Michaels behind the scenes, is zeroing in on an undisputed WWE universal championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel when he makes an appearance on Friday's show. SmackDown kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Hunting Center in Toledo, Ohio.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Is Surprised WWE Released Top AEW Act
This past year, all over the realm of pro wrestling, certain tag teams were standing out among the pack doing some of the best work of their careers. The Usos, representing The Bloodline, come to mind in WWE, while elsewhere, one tag team has been dominating every promotion they step into: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Huge Title Match Takes Place After SmackDown
That’s how you wrap it up. A lot of different things take place at any given WWE television taping. You can get some huge matches and special appearances, but there are some people who just are not going to be able to make the broadcast. Most of the time WWE will add in something else after the show to sweeten the pot a bit and this week was no exception either.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
Yardbarker
Two matches added to WWE Crown Jewel
Two new matches have been announced for WWE Crown Jewel. A steel cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre has been set for November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman will battle Omos. On Friday’s SmackDown, McIntyre told Kayla Braxton that eventually, this has to end between himself...
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW
It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
ComicBook
WWE Fans Absolutely Loving Liv Morgan Going Full Harley Quinn on SmackDown
WWE's Liv Morgan has been undergoing a dark transformation since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, and that transformation continued during tonight's SmackDown. Tonight Morgan would face Sonya Deville, but as the two battled, Morgan would become more and more unhinged, and adding to this was a Harley Quinn-inspired look that many fans took notice of. At one point she would yell at Deville to punch her, and when she obliged, Morgan would shift into overdrive, delivering a beatdown to Deville that ended when she slammed her from the top rope onto a host of chairs. Morgan would then display even more unhinged reactions and mannerisms, and fans are loving this new edgier Harley Quinn-style Liv Morgan.
PWMania
Friday’s WWE SmackDown Producers Revealed and Backstage Notes
The majority of the creative for last Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was completed by Thursday afternoon, according to Fightful Select. In terms of the WWE Producers from Friday’s show, Jason Jordan did all three dark matches for the night. * WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced...
Comments / 0