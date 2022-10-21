ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Botanic Garden reveals "The Woodland"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, October 24th, Memphis Botanic Gardens held a ribbon cutting for their Woodland Garden re-opening. During the ribbon cutting, guests received remarks from Michael Allen, Executive Director of Memphis Botanic Garden, Kim MacQueen, Board Chair, Mayor Jim Strickland, and Daniel Grose, Director of Horticulture. The Woodland...
WATN Local Memphis

Neighbors evacuated after possible grenade found in yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors in part of the Highland Heights community have been evacuated after a possible grenade was found in a yard. Memphis Police said officers responded to the scene about a suspicious package in the 700 block of Atlantic Street, near Holmes and Summer Ave., about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. They said they found the possible grenade in a yard.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
Memphis Flyer

Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q Has New Owners

NaMario Yancey is the new co-owner with his brother, Napoleon Yancey, of Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q (Credit: Michael Donahue) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
actionnews5.com

Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
actionnews5.com

Mud Island residents frustrated about proposed Greenbelt Park dock

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you build it, they will come. For some residents on Mud Island, that could be a real problem. The City of Memphis wants to expand the boat dock in Greenbelt Park on the north side of the island to accommodate more riverboats. This would be good for tourism, but neighbors worry it will be bad for their quiet little community.
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
WREG

Neighborhood evacuated after grenade found in Memphis

UPDATE: MPD has removed the package and streets have been reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are leading an investigation after a possible grenade was found in a Memphis neighborhood. Officers responded to a suspicious package call on the 700 Block of Atlantic Street in Highland Heights just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A possible grenade was […]
WATN Local Memphis

Exhibit at Crosstown Concourse pairs art with science

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Art of Science is an exhibit at Crosstown Concourse that explores the science that medical researches work with everyday to save lives. This exhibit is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, LeBonheur Children's Hospital, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Local artists paired with medical...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fight lands one middle schooler in cast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We hear about students getting injured and suspended in school fights on a regular basis, but for one Memphis family, a fight landed one middle schooler in a cast. On Monday afternoon, Deandra Marrero said she went to pick up her 12-year-old son, Kevandreus, from Chickasaw...
