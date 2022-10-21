Read full article on original website
Memphis Botanic Garden reveals "The Woodland"
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, October 24th, Memphis Botanic Gardens held a ribbon cutting for their Woodland Garden re-opening. During the ribbon cutting, guests received remarks from Michael Allen, Executive Director of Memphis Botanic Garden, Kim MacQueen, Board Chair, Mayor Jim Strickland, and Daniel Grose, Director of Horticulture. The Woodland...
UTHSC to hold COVID-19 vaccination event on Friday, November 4
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center will hold a COVID-19 vaccination event on Friday, November 4, 2022. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 534 N. 2nd Street in Memphis. UTHSC said both the general COVID vaccination and the booster will be available.
Fall Book Sale at Benjamin Hooks Library is this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Book lovers: the time is near. Friends of the Library is having its Fall Book Sale this weekend in Memphis. It’s happening at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library on Poplar Avenue. The sale starts Thursday night for members, then the public is invited Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Church of God in Christ is bringing 114th Holy Convocation back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a decade, the Church of God in Christ is bringing its Holy Convocation back to Memphis for its 114th year. The conference is set for Nov. 8 through 15, 2022, at the COGIC World Headquarters at the historic Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center. This year’s theme is “The Challenge We Face.”
MERGE Memphis needs you as they work to help women in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the cold weather moves into the Mid-South, local homeless shelters are looking for help to make sure those in need stay warm this winter. And they need the public’s help. “MERGE Memphis is a nonprofit and we’ve been around since 2014. We have Clair’s...
Neighbors evacuated after possible grenade found in yard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors in part of the Highland Heights community have been evacuated after a possible grenade was found in a yard. Memphis Police said officers responded to the scene about a suspicious package in the 700 block of Atlantic Street, near Holmes and Summer Ave., about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. They said they found the possible grenade in a yard.
“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
Memphis Flyer
Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q Has New Owners
NaMario Yancey is the new co-owner with his brother, Napoleon Yancey, of Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q
Can the average Memphis resident afford an $87K starter home?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new real estate report found that residents can easily afford starter homes in only four large cities across the United States. Those cities included Tulsa, Detroit, Oklahoma City and yes – Memphis!. “I think that Memphis is an affordable place to buy a starter...
actionnews5.com
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
Civil War relics found along Mississippi River
The low water level in the Mississippi River is allowing modern-day treasure hunters to uncover Civil War relics along the river bank.
actionnews5.com
Mud Island residents frustrated about proposed Greenbelt Park dock
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you build it, they will come. For some residents on Mud Island, that could be a real problem. The City of Memphis wants to expand the boat dock in Greenbelt Park on the north side of the island to accommodate more riverboats. This would be good for tourism, but neighbors worry it will be bad for their quiet little community.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
Neighborhood evacuated after grenade found in Memphis
UPDATE: MPD has removed the package and streets have been reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are leading an investigation after a possible grenade was found in a Memphis neighborhood. Officers responded to a suspicious package call on the 700 Block of Atlantic Street in Highland Heights just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A possible grenade was […]
Exhibit at Crosstown Concourse pairs art with science
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Art of Science is an exhibit at Crosstown Concourse that explores the science that medical researches work with everyday to save lives. This exhibit is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, LeBonheur Children's Hospital, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Local artists paired with medical...
Free drive-thru pet vaccination clinic Saturday at Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pet owners in Memphis can get free vaccinations for their furry best friends at a drive-thru vaccine clinic, if they qualify. Registration is not required, but pet owners must bring proof of government assistance to qualify for the free clinic. 500 vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Fight lands one middle schooler in cast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We hear about students getting injured and suspended in school fights on a regular basis, but for one Memphis family, a fight landed one middle schooler in a cast. On Monday afternoon, Deandra Marrero said she went to pick up her 12-year-old son, Kevandreus, from Chickasaw...
High levels of lead in children’s blood leaves mother shocked
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of children across Memphis are exposed to lead poisoning every year. As we mark National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, public health officials remind us lead exposure can cause serious damage to a child’s health. “We could’ve died. My children could’ve died. They’re just only...
Conditions at 201 Poplar are unlivable, county commissioner says
MEMPHIS. Tenn. — Unlivable and unacceptable. That’s how a county commissioner described the conditions at 201 Poplar after getting a tour recently. She and others said it’s time to rebuild the jail. “We saw everything from leaking ceilings to mold on panels to the cells just being...
Man, woman critically injured in I-240 crash, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital after a crash on a Memphis interstate Tuesday night, according to Memphis Police. The crash shut down westbound traffic on I-240 near the Millbranch Road exit for about 30 minutes, according to TDOT. One of the...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
