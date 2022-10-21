Man sentenced to prison on child sex abuse charges

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 24-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 10.5 to 25 years in prison for indecent assault of children and corruption of minors, the Wayne County district attorney announced.

Back in May, Joseph Christopher Krombel pled no contest to charges of molesting three children between January 1 2017 and August 2020.

According to court records, Krombel sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy and other children. The boy said that Krombel forced him to watch porn, sexually assaulted him, and made him promise not to tell anyone. The abuse lasted from 2017 until April of 2020. The other victims corroborated the boy’s story, which he first disclosed on July 19, 2020.

“The pain and suffering that these young children endured by Mr. Krombel will endure much longer upon these children than any length of incarceration handed down to Mr. Krombel. However, hopefully the kids will be able to move on and grow up in a safe environment with

time, support, and strength,” said District Attorney Howell.

Krombel was sentenced by President Judge Janine Edwards, who classified him a sexually violent predator.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.