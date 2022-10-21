Read full article on original website
63% of Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck — Including Nearly Half of Six-Figure Earners
With persistent inflation eroding wage gains, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is near a historic high, according to a recent report. Almost half of those earning more than $100,000 say they are just getting by. As rising prices continue to outpace wage gains, families are finding less...
Almost Half of the Ultra-Rich Haven't Figured Out How to Pass on Their Wealth, Research Finds
Some $84 trillion is expected to be passed from one generation to the next within the next 20 years. And that's just in the United States. But 41% of those currently holding onto this cash do not have a plan for how they'll pass on their wealth to younger generations, according to a report from UBS.
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Shares of Danaher on the Dip
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors...
