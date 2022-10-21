Read full article on original website
SDSU #1, NDSU #4 in both FCS Football Polls this week
(KFGO/KNFL) South Dakota State maintains its place at the top spot in both the STATS Perform FCS rankings and the FCS Coaches Poll. The Jackrabbits are now 7-1 overall, 5-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference after a 49-35 win at UND on Saturday. NDSU was idle last week, but...
Bagley, Minn. boy hit by truck, brought to Fargo hospital for injuries
BAGLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old Bagley boy was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was hit by a truck shortly before 8am Monday. The Minnesota state patrol says Nicholas Anderson suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The truck was northbound on Main Ave. in Bagley when Anderson entered the roadway. The driver, of Bemidji, swerved and tried to avoid Anderson but was unable to do so.
Suspects detained after Red River Valley SWAT situation at south Fargo apartment
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Red River Valley SWAT Team assisted The Fargo Police Department with a high-risk search warrant at an apartment building within the 4800 block of 47th St. South. Five were detained during the search. There were no injuries. Fire crews were...
Suspect arrested, facing charges after accused of firing gun in Fargo convenience store
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man is jailed facing charges stemming from a shooting at a gas station in Fargo. He’s identified as 19-year-old Scarlar Jefferson, Jr. Police responded to a report of shots fired at Loaf N’ Jug at the corner of 18th Street and 25th Street South shortly before 7 p.m Monday.
Fargo man arrested on multiple charges after reported phone theft
FARGO (KFGO) – Police arrested a Fargo man early Monday morning after they say he threatened another man, stole his phone, and fled just after midnight. Officers responded to the 2800 block of 7th St. N. after a man reported that he arranged to meet 20-year-old Austin Ruddell to buy a stereo from him but when the man tried to pay with a cash app, Ruddell verbally threatened him, and took off with the man’s phone.
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing last week in Mahnomen
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KFGO) – A man accused of stabbing another man in the back at a home in Mahnomen last week has been charged with attempted murder. Police said the victim told officers he was stabbed by Elias Thompson, Jr. Four others who were at the home when the...
