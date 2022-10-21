FARGO (KFGO) – Police arrested a Fargo man early Monday morning after they say he threatened another man, stole his phone, and fled just after midnight. Officers responded to the 2800 block of 7th St. N. after a man reported that he arranged to meet 20-year-old Austin Ruddell to buy a stereo from him but when the man tried to pay with a cash app, Ruddell verbally threatened him, and took off with the man’s phone.

