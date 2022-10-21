ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Pierpont takes major step forward in aviation maintenance

Fairmont, W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College is taking a major leap forward in its quest to expand its Aviation Maintenance Technology program. Currently, Pierpont is working closely with the West Virginia Community & Technical College System (WVCTCS) and Chancellor Sarah Tucker to develop an RFP for architectural renderings for a state-of-the-art facility in North Central West Virginia.
FAIRMONT, WV
Community forums set to discuss possible Bridgeport (West Virginia) recreation site redesign

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of community meetings are planned in November to discuss the future of recreation around the Benedum Civic Center downtown. A public hearing/open house with Thrasher Group consultants will be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Benedum Civic Center, located at 164 W. Main St, before a public work session with Bridgeport City Council members at 6 p.m. Nov. 14.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Morgantown Dance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown Dance Studio will present Hans Christian Anderson's…
MORGANTOWN, WV
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council hears first reading of updated union contract

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — During a Tuesday night meeting, Fairmont City Council heard the first reading of two ordinances that will, if passed at the next meeting, create a new contract and negotiations between the city and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union.
FAIRMONT, WV
Morgantown City Council hears about animal control

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council heard about the efforts of the county’s dog wardens during a regular committee of the whole meeting Tuesday evening. The city contracts dog warden service through Monongalia County.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Fare Report: Kitchen tools for a beginner

I recently participated in the Healthy Harrison podcast. Healthy Harrison is a coalition that works with individuals within the community to improve the health and wellness of the citizens of Harrison County. Furthermore, Healthy Harrison seeks to improve the citizens’ physical health and mental health through encouraging healthy lifestyle choices...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
People helping people

At the invitation of my friend Jan Smith, who serves as the administrative assistant for Marion County’s Family Resource Network, I attended a community meeting of that organization at East Fairmont’s Police Reserve building. As stated on its website, FRN is “driven by a single goal: to do our part in making the world a better place for all children and families in Marion County.” Serving as a conduit for resources available to local residents, FRN is under the direction of its new executive director, Shannon Hogue.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Morgantown sweeps home tri-match

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If it wasn’t the attacks of Kaitlyn Anderson or Paige Brock, it was the Morgantown volleyball team’s serving and defense that enabled it to have so much success on Tuesday. And that enabled the Mohigans to sweep their home tri-match with Bridgeport...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Second-half surge sends Morgantown past Bridgeport, 3-1

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — For the third straight year, the Bridgeport Indians’ state tournament hopes came to a painful end in the northern panhandle in the Class AAA Region I final. After a scoreless first half, the Tribe gave up two goals in five minutes and, despite...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Dancing up the dollars

After a two-year absence, it was great to see the Marion County Dancing with the Stars event return in full force on Saturday night, with more than $72,000 raised for the Tygart Valley United Way and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. The event is always one of the better...
Nine area teams in playoff positions with two weeks left

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With the final stretch of the high school football regular season at hand, teams have two weeks left to play their way into the playoff fields of 16 teams in each class. Tuesday’s release of the WVSSAC playoff ratings reveals nine local squads currently in place to advance to the postseason.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders

That's the thrust in this week's painful trip to the film room, although there is a bit of positive reinforcement to be had here and there. Will players take that to heart? Are coaches' admonitions and methods wearing thin? This season isn't over yet, despite the chorus on social media that proclaims it to be the case, but admittedly, fixes and improvement haven't been a staple this year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss

The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU fills QB recruiting spot in football class of 2023

West Virginia secured its quarterback in the football class of 2023 when Charlotte signalcaller Sean Boyle committed to the Mountaineer program on Tuesday evening. Boyle had previously committed to hometown Charlotte, but backed off that choice when West Virginia offered a scholarship. The decision also coincided with the firing of 49ers head coach Will Healy, who was let go after his team got off to a 1-7 start this season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU must move on from defeat

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was high noon Tuesday — or on this Tuesday, perhaps, it might be best to term it low noon, for it was the Tuesday after Texas Tech had humbled the Mountaineers as badly as they’d been humbled in the Neal Brown era.
MORGANTOWN, WV

