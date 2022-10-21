ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fargo man arrested on multiple charges after reported phone theft

FARGO (KFGO) – Police arrested a Fargo man early Monday morning after they say he threatened another man, stole his phone, and fled just after midnight. Officers responded to the 2800 block of 7th St. N. after a man reported that he arranged to meet 20-year-old Austin Ruddell to buy a stereo from him but when the man tried to pay with a cash app, Ruddell verbally threatened him, and took off with the man’s phone.
FARGO, ND
Bagley, Minn. boy hit by truck, brought to Fargo hospital for injuries

BAGLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old Bagley boy was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was hit by a truck shortly before 8am Monday. The Minnesota state patrol says Nicholas Anderson suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The truck was northbound on Main Ave. in Bagley when Anderson entered the roadway. The driver, of Bemidji, swerved and tried to avoid Anderson but was unable to do so.
BAGLEY, MN
SDSU #1, NDSU #4 in both FCS Football Polls this week

(KFGO/KNFL) South Dakota State maintains its place at the top spot in both the STATS Perform FCS rankings and the FCS Coaches Poll. The Jackrabbits are now 7-1 overall, 5-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference after a 49-35 win at UND on Saturday. NDSU was idle last week, but...
FARGO, ND

