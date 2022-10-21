ALV - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37. This was due to lower-than-expected revenues from the Airbags and Associated Products, Seatbelts and Associated Products, the Americas, Europe, Japan and the Rest of Asia segments. The bottom line, nevertheless, shot up 68% on a year-over-year basis. The company reported net sales of $2,302 million in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,344 million. The top line, however, soared 25% year over year.

