What's in the Cards for Old Dominion (ODFL) in Q3 Earnings?
ODFL - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ODFL’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 1% in the past 90 days to $3.06. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 6.99%.
Principal Financial (PFG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
PFG - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 11.61%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial third-quarter results are likely to reflect higher variable investment income, higher earnings...
IQVIA (IQV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (. is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for the announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQVIA Holdings’ third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $3.55 billion,...
Will Higher Revenues Benefit Corning (GLW) Q3 Earnings?
GLW - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before the market opens. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.8%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.6%, on average. The New York-based communications components provider is...
Can Top-Line Improvement Aid Juniper (JNPR) Q3 Earnings?
JNPR - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, after the market closes. In the last reported quarter, the company missed adjusted earnings by 3 cents. The Sunnyvale, CA-based network solutions provider is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues, driven by healthy demand trends.
Home BancShares (HOMB) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
HOMB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.89%. A...
Avnet (AVT) to Report Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Consider
AVT - Free Report) is slated to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 26, after the market close. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.4%. Avnet estimates fiscal first-quarter revenues in the range of $6.2-$6.5...
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 24th
BXRX - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes products for hospitals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37% over the last 60 days. Baudax Bio, Inc. Price and Consensus. Baudax Bio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Baudax Bio, Inc. Quote. Wolfspeed, Inc....
TFII vs. PAC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
TFII - Free Report) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (. PAC - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model...
Top 5 Large-Cap Stocks Set to Beat on Q3 Earnings
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace, with more than 650 companies slated to release their financial numbers this week. This reporting cycle will be of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession.
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Starbucks, Walmart, Uber in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes recorded their biggest gaining week since June despite treasury yields hitting 2008 highs. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the week with 4.7%, 4.9% and 5.2% gains, respectively. Treasury yields rose steadily last week on fears of...
Centene (CNC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CNC - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene's third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.22, indicating a decline of 3.2% from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues stands at...
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
CLF - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Oct 25. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missed twice. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 2.2%, on average. The...
Autoliv (ALV) Q3 Earnings & Sales Lag, '22 Sales View Revised
ALV - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37. This was due to lower-than-expected revenues from the Airbags and Associated Products, Seatbelts and Associated Products, the Americas, Europe, Japan and the Rest of Asia segments. The bottom line, nevertheless, shot up 68% on a year-over-year basis. The company reported net sales of $2,302 million in the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,344 million. The top line, however, soared 25% year over year.
Analysts Estimate Kennametal (KMT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
KMT - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
LEV - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Verizon Communications (VZ) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
VZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.13%. A...
3 Auto Stocks Set for Q3 Earnings Beat Amid Inflationary Woes
TSLA - Free Report) and auto replacement parts provider Genuine Parts Company (. GPC - Free Report) . The profitability picture thus far looks resilient in the face of headwinds (including supply chain problems and inflationary pressure) that the space has been witnessing. Both Tesla and Genuine Parts not just topped earnings expectations but also witnessed year-over-year growth in profits.
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
