ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County tourism comes to 'screeching halt' after Hurricane Ian

By Nadeen Yanes
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZLQW_0ihobY4d00

Latest tourism numbers from the Lee County Tourism Development Council shows 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism, smashing records set pre-pandemic month by month . All of that momentum now gone after Hurricane Ian.

According to the latest numbers from the Lee County Tourism Development Council, as of August 2022, the county collected more than $64 million dollars in tourism bed tax dollars. This tax is set on hotel rooms and is how leaders gage the impact tourism has on the local economy.

Pre-pandemic, 2019 was the best year for tourism in Lee County bringing in $42.7 million dollars. Then 2021 broke that record at $53.3 million dollars collected, but in 2022 that number rose again by more than 26%.

"Business was fantastic to see it come to a screeching halt," said Bill Wailuchis, General Manager of the Pink Shell Resort and Marina. "It is just devastating, especially how it affects our employees and our community."

The Pink Shell sustained damage to its marina, bungalows and second story rooms as the storm surge reached as high as the iconic octopus at its pool, that's an estimated 15-20 feet, Waichulis said. He tells Fox 4 it could be well into 2024 before tourism comes back to Fort Myers Beach.

"As we target renovations and different areas, hopefully 12-24 months we will start seeing vacationers on the island," Waichulis adds.

But the rebuilding isn't what keeps Waichulis up at night, it's the livelihoods upended with so many who lost their jobs, as there simply isn't any work on the beach. Collier County leaders say about 30,000 people rely on tourism and hospitality jobs, Waichulis said it's more in Lee County. Many now unemployed, including 200 employees just at The Pink Shell who were told just this week the resort could not keep them on.

"It's more than 30,000 and we are 200 employees of that we had to let go over the last few days," Waichulis said holding back tears. "That's 200 families, that's what makes me emotional."

He said many of those employees are now moving to other areas like Tampa and Miami while the resorts' human resource department is now working with hoteliers across the state who might be hiring.

The Pink Shell also set up a GoFundMe page for its employees, raising already more than $125,000. The resort distributing that money with the help of a non-profit.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County tourism rebound after Ian

Many resorts and hotels are closed and have no timeline on when they will be open again after Hurricane Ian. Employees at these hotels have been laid off leaving many places understaffed and people without jobs. But, Collier County said they still are open and have a lot to offer.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lani Kai owners intend to rebuild on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian

Owners of Lani Kai Island Resort, a staple of Fort Myers Beach since 1978, intend to rebuild around the existing structure after the Sept. 28 devastation of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian’s storm surge of at least 15 feet washed away the beach-side bars and Val’s Corner Bar. It also flooded Casa Blanca Café and Sabal Palm Restaurant on the second floor, which is about 20 feet above the ground level, but the 100 guest rooms in the hotel, and the 25 guest rooms across the street at the Bay Inn at Lani Kai remain intact.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hurricane Ian takes toll on Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market

Active listings in the Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market were already low before Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Based on property listings within the Southwest Florida MLS, 9% of properties that were active listings before the storm were either terminated or withdrawn, which is 43 out of 476 homes in Bonita Springs and Estero. That decrease is even sharper in other parts of Lee County, with 14.5% of the active listings withdrawn or terminated. Naples and the Collier County area have seen only 6.6% of actively listed properties pulled from the market.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers

Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Jerry’s Foods celebrates reopening on Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian

Jerry’s Foods marked another milestone for Sanibel Island’s recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. The Sept. 28 storm brought 155 mph winds and at least a dozen feet of storm surge to the island. Jerry’s, built in 1983 and elevated more than 15 feet above ground level, did not flood, but suffered some damage, including a destroyed freezer and other cosmetic damage to the outside.
speedonthewater.com

Nor-Tech Coming Full Force To Fort Lauderdale Show

When the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off this Thursday, it will be one month to the day that Hurricane Ian first made landfall in Cuba and—just one day later—hammered Southwest Florida. Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats has operations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, both hard-hit areas, yet managed to escape catastrophic damage to its facilities. Still, the clean-up chores, combined with immediate efforts to support the local community, were significant for the Nor-Tech team.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Avelo airlines pulls out of planned base at RSW

Avelo Airlines backtracked on opening its fourth base this fall at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian, company officials said. Last month the company announced it would create more than 35 RSW-based jobs, a combination of crewmembers and jobs with business partners, to support its expanding Fort Myers presence. However, Avelo officials said Delaware’s Wilmington Airport will replace RSW due to a significant reduction in travel demand resulting from Hurricane Ian. Avelo continues to operate flights between RSW and New Haven, Connecticut, and will begin flights to Wilmington in February.
FORT MYERS, FL
theknighttimes.net

The Worst Storm to Hit Florida Since 2005

Being one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit the United states, hurricane Ian has affected southwest Florida in a terrible way. At least 119 deaths have been reported, and millions of dollars of damage has been done. Although Florida seems so far away, even students and teachers at Knoch have been affected by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
speedonthewater.com

Fort Myers Beach Fundraiser: Key West Bash ‘Racing To Rebuild’ Shirts Available

If you’ve been following speedonthewater.com lately, you probably know this year’s Speed On The Water Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing, which is less than three weeks away, is going to be quite the party. Not only are we raising money once again for Samuel’s House, the nonprofit organization in Key West, Fla., that provides shelter for women, children and intact families in a safe and sober setting, we’re upping the ante for the November 10 celebration that takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sandbar Sports Grill on Greene Street by raising money for the community of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian earlier this month.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money

The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Man bit by 4-foot-long alligator in Englewood East

ENGLEWOOD EAST, Fla. — A man was trying to remove the alligator from his property before getting injured Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, a call came in just before 10 a.m. about a 4-foot alligator at a home in Englewood East. The homeowner decided to remove...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy