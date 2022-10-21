ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bands of America competition returns to Lucas Oil Friday, Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium will once again be filled with students putting their best left foot forward.

84 marching bands from Indiana and across the country are competing in the 2022 Bands of America Indianapolis Super Regional Championship on Friday and Saturday.

"It's really more of music education and a scholastic celebratory event where kids are able to come together [and] celebrate each other's achievements," Jeremy Earnhart, Music for All President/CEO, said. "It's not just a win and loss column like it would be on Friday night. We're all in this together."

Ticket prices are $25-$40 with general admission and finals reserved seating available. Times and ticket information is available online.

VIEW: BOA Super Regional Program Book

Next month, Lucas Oil Stadium will also host the Bands of America Grand National Championships from Nov. 10 - 12. 95 bands from 20 states will be at the Grand National competition.

The event will also include exhibition performances by the Ohio University Marching 110, the University of North Alabama Marching Pride of North Alabama and the Western Carolina University Pride of the Mountains Marching Band.

