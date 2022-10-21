ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

French police probe multiple cuts of major internet cables

By JOHN LEICESTER
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago

LE PECQ, France — (AP) — French police said Friday they’re investigating multiple cuts to fiber-optic cables in France's second-largest city. Operators said the cables link Marseille to other cities in France and Europe and that internet and phone services were severely disrupted.

The disruptions in Marseille were a taste of what analysts warn could be far larger problems in other cases if cables are systematically attacked. The vulnerability of fiber-optic cables, especially those underwater, and other key infrastructure was highlighted by the sabotage last month in the Baltic Sea of natural gas pipelines from Russia.

The damage in the city in southern France also appeared to resemble suspected acts of sabotage to other cables in the country earlier this year.

French cable operator and internet service provider Free said its repair teams were mobilized before dawn Wednesday to deal with “an act of vandalism on our fiber infrastructure.”

It said the attacks were simultaneous and on multiple spots of its fiber network near Marseille. Photos that Free published on Twitter showed multiple cables completely severed in their concrete housings buried in the ground. It said the cuts led to major disruptions to its network and phone services in the Marseille area.

A spokeswoman for Marseille police said Friday that the judicial police were investigating multiple breakages to cables on the city's outskirts.

Cybersecurity company Zscaler said the severed cables link Marseille to Milan, Barcelona and the French city of Lyon. It said the cuts “impacted major cables with connectivity to Asia, Europe, (the) U.S. and potentially other parts of the world.”

The damage also slowed some network traffic from Europe to India, company CEO Jay Chaudhry said.

“Since Zscaler controls the network, we were able to re-route the traffic and mitigate the issue for our global users,” he posted.

In the case earlier this year, France's domestic intelligence agency was recruited to help with the investigation into suspected sabotage of French fiber-optic cables.

Photos posted then by Free showed damage that looked much like the latest cuts in Marseille, with multiple cables severed in their apparently pried-open concrete housings.

Internet service was disrupted in several regions around France in that case, requiring the call-out of repair teams in the middle of the night. The Paris prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation and said the French internal intelligence service, known as the DGSI, was also enlisted, along with the judicial police.

The prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation in that case on charges of “damaging goods of a nature of harming the fundamental interests of the nation,” as well as “obstruction of an automatic data processing system” and criminal association.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gas crunch eases in Europe — but the respite might not last

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Natural gas and electricity prices in Europe have plunged from summer peaks thanks to mild weather and a monthslong scramble to fill gas storage ahead of winter and replace Russian supplies during the war in Ukraine. It's a welcome respite after Russia slashed natural gas flows, triggering an energy crisis that has fueled record inflation and a looming recession.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — The Kremlin has insisted that its warning of a purported Ukrainian plan to use a “dirty bomb” radioactive device should be taken seriously, and criticized the West for shrugging it off. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Western dismissal of the Russian warning is “unacceptable...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Serbia toughens visa rules as migration prompts EU pressure

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Serbia is seeing a sudden tourism boom from countries whose citizens never had its sightseeing and shopping opportunities on their radar. That's largely due to the Balkan country's generous entry rules, which made it a key stop for migrants seeking to reach Europe without risking a perilous sea crossing.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

NEW YORK — (AP) — Adidas ended a partnership that helped make the artist formerly known as Kanye West a billionaire and lent the German sportswear an edgy appeal, but ultimately couldn't survive a mounting outcry over the rapper's offensive and antisimetic remarks. The split will leave Adidas...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Germany unveils cannabis liberalization plan, with caveats

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's health minister on Wednesday unveiled plans to decriminalize the possession of up to 30 grams (1 ounce) of cannabis and allow the sale of the substance to adults for recreational purposes. A question mark remains over whether the plan approved by the Cabinet...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

UN: World "nowhere near" hitting emissions targets

BERLIN — (AP) — The United Nations says current pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on course to blow past the limit for global warming countries agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate accord. The U.N. climate office said Wednesday that its latest estimate based...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

The mobilized reservists that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited last week at a firing range southeast of Moscow looked picture-perfect. Kremlin video of the young men headed for the war in Ukraine showed them in mint-condition uniforms, equipped with all the gear needed for combat: helmets, bulletproof vests and sleeping bags. When Putin asked if they had any problems, they shook their heads.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China launches a COVID-19 vaccine inhaled through the mouth

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated individuals, according to an announcement posted on an official city social media account.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US futures in decline after three days of gains

Wall Street pointed lower before the opening bell Wednesday after some tepid earnings from major tech companies. Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite skidded 1.7% Wednesday. The Dow Jones industrials fell 0.1%, while futures for the benchmark S&P gave up 0.8%. Microsoft fell about 6% in premarket trading after it...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Big drops in tech giants weigh on stocks in the early going

NEW YORK — (AP) — Drops in big tech companies including Google’s parent company and Microsoft weighed down the stock market in early trading on Wall Street. Alphabet and Microsoft each fell about 8% in the early going Wednesday after reporting disappointing results. Google’s ad sales slowed dramatically and Microsoft’s profits sank 14% as PC sales fell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.7%, while the broader S&P 500 index fell 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 major blue chips was barely in the green. Long-term Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Gains in those rates have sent mortgage rates sharply higher this year.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NGO: Libyan Coast Guard threatened to shoot down plane

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — The German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch on Wednesday accused the Libyan coast guard of threatening to shoot down their monitoring plane that helps the group document the interception of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. According to an audio recording of the threats, the Libyan...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Afraid of needles? China using inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated people, according to an announcement on an official city social media account.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pakistanis hope Sunak will push India on Kashmir resolution

GUJRANWALA, Pakistan — (AP) — Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has embraced his Indian and Hindu heritage but he also has roots in present-day Pakistan, in the city of Gujranwala, where his paternal grandparents lived during Britain's colonial rule. The city saw some of the deadliest sectarian...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
197K+
Followers
136K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy