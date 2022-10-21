ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Stone’s Steakhouse closing, October 27

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website. The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says. April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Electronic recycling event Saturday

SYRACUSE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Due to new recycling regulations, Sunnking is holding possibly their last large-scale e-recycling event at the Syracuse Fairgrounds. On October 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. residents can bring their electronics to recycle by entering Gate 6 at the New York State Fairgrounds. There are limited drop-off time slots, and […]
Big Frog 104

CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief

A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
localsyr.com

Money in your pocket: October 26, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s been a tough year for the market, but a turndown could be coming before 2023. Financial Adviser Rick Reagan has some reasons for optimism in today’s Money in Your Pocket Minute.
Syracuse.com

Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse

FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr.: Fulton Is So Lucky

A recent letter to the editor made claims that the City of Fulton was so lucky that Housing Visions of Syracuse was willing to help the city with their DRI project. Well let’s look at how lucky the city has been when we were chosen as focal points of any help, telling us we were so lucky.
localsyr.com

Extraordinary Talent: Marielle Emanuel

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When we last met Marielle Emanuel, the dancer was getting ready to head on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York City. Now, we’re catching up with her to see how her life changed. Carrie Lazarus has created a fund to help support extraordinary talent.
iheartoswego.com

Connie Jean Moody – October 21, 2022

Connie Jean Moody, 53 of Oswego died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie enjoyed singing and karaoke. She was...
The Rochester Beacon

Ithaca Hummus plans to triple its output here

With a $1.6 million investment in a new, customed-designed production line, Ithaca Hummus plans to triple its output at the Lee Road plant that turns out its product. The company has been based in Rochester since 2017, when it decamped from the namesake Finger Lakes city of its birth. The move coincided with a partnership, struck with Fairport-based private-labeler LiDestri Foods, which now holds a 20 percent stake in Ithaca Hummus.
localsyr.com

Disney on Ice returning to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A family favorite event is returning to Syracuse this December and families will surely be singing “Hakuna Matata” as they skate away from the holiday stresses. This year’s show is titled Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate. The show will be taking over...
Eagle Newspapers

24/7 car wash to open on Route 20 East

CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia community will soon have its own car wash, which will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The new business, Caz Car Wash, is expected to open at 2567 Rt. 20 East the first week of November. The facility will have four...
rew-online.com

AmTrust RE Signs Nine Leases Totalling 80,000 Square Feet at 100-120 Madison Street in Syracuse, New York

AmTrust RE, a national real estate owner-developer with 12 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use, and residential properties across the Northeast and Midwest, today announced the completion of nine lease transactions, comprising more than 80,000 square feet of space, at 100-120 Madison Street, a two-building, 635,000-square-foot marquee office property in Syracuse, New York.
