Judge denies Carvana’s request for temporary restraining order against Benson over license suspension

Law enforcement concerned about potential flavored tobacco ban
Law Enforcement from all across the state are gathering in Grand Rapids for the Michigan Sheriffs' Association 2022 Fall Professional Development Conference.
Washington Examiner
Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants
STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — When the Department of Energy announced $2.8 billion in funding for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing, Michigan Democrats were shocked that none of that money would be coming here. Michigan is still the largest car-producing state in the country and the home to the only mine in the nation producing nickel, one of the crucial components of electric vehicle batteries.
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
The Oakland Press
Trial date set for Ethan Crumbley’s parents
A new trial date has been scheduled for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students and wounded several others in a mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the trials...
michiganradio.org
Karamo questions Benson's fitness for office after Michigan poll challenger lawsuit; Benson to appeal
Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo claimed victory Friday after a Michigan Court of Claims ruled against current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — though Karamo was not directly involved in the lawsuit. Five people who worked as Republican poll challengers during this year’s primary election, plus Republican...
The Oakland Press
Deputy clerk overseeing election, other functions after Southfield clerk’s resignation
A former Southfield city clerk resigned about three weeks before Election Day, but residents need not be concerned about who will be overseeing the balloting process Nov. 8. Deputy Clerk Nicole Humphries has been running elections in Southfield since 2019, when the state began investigating the possibility of fraud by former City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, said city spokesman Michael Manion.
The Oakland Press
MSP Lt. Mike Shaw receives international award
A lieutenant and public information officer for the Michigan State Police – second district was recently honored internationally for his work. Lt. Mike Shaw received the International Association of Chiefs of Police Flock Safety Leadership in Public Management Award, in recognition of his ability to effectively disseminate information to the public.
Michigan to pay $20M to people wrongly accused of fraud
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have agreed to set aside $20 million to settle a lawsuit by thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud when seeking unemployment benefits. The money was included in a larger bill recently signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It followed an agreement reached by the attorney general’s office and lawyers for people who said their constitutional rights were violated. Their case got a boost in July when the Michigan Supreme Court said they could seek financial relief from the state. An automated computer system used during the administration of Republican Gov. Rick Snyder was a disaster. People were accused of cheating to get jobless aid. They were forced to repay money, along with substantial penalties, before the Unemployment Insurance Agency finally acknowledged widespread errors that affected more than 40,000 people.
michiganradio.org
Michigan continues extra funding for food assistance programs
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that additional funding for Michigan food assistance programs will continue through October. Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer will get at least an additional $95 dollars this month. The payments began to blunt the effects of job loss...
q95fm.net
Man from Michigan Sentenced to More than 15 Years Behind Bars for Involvement in Eastern Kentucky Drug Trafficking Case
A man from Michigan will spend more than 15 years behind bars for his involvement in an Eastern Kentucky drug trafficking case. 30-year-old Jayshawn Robinson of Detroit was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Pikeville, after pleading guilty to drug charges back in March. A deputy with the Johnson...
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
$20M settlement reached in class action lawsuit against Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday that the state has reached a $20 million settlement in a class action lawsuit that claimed the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) falsely accused recipients of fraud. The settlement dates back to a case in 2015 titled Bauserman v. Unemployment Insurance...
Anti-proposal 3 ad faces backlash over alleged misinformation
A new anti-Proposal 3 ad is being called 'false' and 'defamatory,' but those behind it are standing their ground.
A Michigan senator’s sermon and the sin of pushing stolen election lies
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ed McBroom looked out at the crowd and recalled the story of Daniel. Even while the Christian prophet suffered in captivity in Babylon, the Bible tells, Daniel didn’t compromise his faith. Despite immense pressure to conform by a “maniacal” king, McBroom said, Daniel picked his battles and stood for what he knew to be true “at great peril to himself.”
Judge: Michigan election challenger manual can't be used
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Thursday ruled that state elections officials can't use a manual outlining the rights and duties of election challengers and poll watchers.Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle's order comes just weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.Swartzle found that some provisions in the election challenger manual — such as a ban on the use of electronic devices at absentee counting boards — were at odds with the law or failed to undergo the proper rule-making procedure with input from the public and state lawmakers, the Detroit Free Press reported.The manual was prompted by disputes...
bridgemi.com
Whitmer: Proposal 3, abortion rights will help Michigan ‘steal’ jobs from Ohio
DETROIT – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon courted Michigan business leaders on Friday with competing plans to create jobs and develop a talented workforce to fill them. Speaking to members of the Detroit Economic Club, Dixon touted her plan to cut and eventually phase out...
The Oakland Press
Psych testing shows accused killer of grandmother is incompetent for trial
A Southfield man accused of killing his grandmother is incompetent for trial, based on findings from recent psychiatric testing. Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack, 23, was charged with open murder and felony firearms for the fatal shooting of Margaret Mack, 72. She was killed March 24 at her home in Southfield’s Legacy Place Apartments where Mack, 23, was reportedly living with her at the time.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four
A teenager accused of killing four fellow students is expected to plead guilty next week
wlen.com
Lenawee Christian Ministries Issues Video Statement on Recent Charges Against former Youth Coach
Adrian, MI – Lenawee Christian Ministries CEO Dr. Todd Marshall released the following video to WLEN News after a press release was issued by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel about a former youth soccer coach with the FCA ( Fellowship of Christian Athletes), Andrew Olnhausen, who was arrested in Texas and charged with 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct.
