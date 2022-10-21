ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

How to apply for housing insurance funds

People who live in the six counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian can get help paying their insurance deductibles. Those six counties include Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Hardee and Sarasota. The governor made an announcement on Saturday and WINK News dug in to see how to apply since the announcement...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival

The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Government announces early voting locations

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Supervisor of Elections has released information on early voting practices. Registered voters in the County can vote starting Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 6. The Florida Legislature allows voters to cast a ballot prior to Election Day at any designated Early...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County to ask FEMA for private road debris removal

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to obtain approval to reimburse the county for removing debris from private roads. Currently the county is not picking up debris from private roads because it does not have an assurance from FEMA that will...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Trick-or-Treat, Halloween events around the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Communities across the Suncoast are working together to return to a sense of normalcy. The upcoming Halloween holiday will provide a chance for some much needed fun. SARASOTA COUNTY:. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s 3rd Annual Drive-Thru. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation. Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

AG Moody warns of rainbow fentanyl in Halloween Candy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a warning to parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween. Moody writes that law enforcement agencies have been seizing bright colored fentanyl that resembles candy—some of these deadly drugs have been found in toy and candy boxes.
FLORIDA STATE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Sarasota is Florida’s Hidden Haven for Waterfront Living

Just south of Tampa on Florida’s west coast, Sarasota is rising as a hotspot for luxury real estate development and experiencing an incredible level of growth across all sectors – from real estate to tourism and everything in between. Six islands line Sarasota's extensive coastline, each revealing its...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy