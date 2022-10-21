Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
How to apply for housing insurance funds
People who live in the six counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian can get help paying their insurance deductibles. Those six counties include Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Hardee and Sarasota. The governor made an announcement on Saturday and WINK News dug in to see how to apply since the announcement...
WINKNEWS.com
How to apply for help with your deductible for Ian recovery
If you live in Lee, Charlotte, Collier or DeSoto counties, your piece of $5 million could soon be headed your way. The money is to help pay your homeowner’s insurance deductible. But so far, only one county has an application ready to go. In Charlotte, the application is 10...
Debris removal still a major problem in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian, residents say
The Lazy River Village in Sarasota County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
usf.edu
HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a new hospital in Manatee County
Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the hospital will be part of a medical district planned for its North River Ranch development in Parrish. HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a hospital to be built in north Manatee County, the land developers announced Monday. Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County declines rezone for section of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch
Sarasota County commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday to drop consideration of giving a business corridor overlay designation to a strip of Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch from Fruitville Road north to Blue Lake Road. Commissioners originally were set to decide whether to grant the business corridor overlay designation for both that...
Longboat Observer
Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival
The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
Sarasota County crews hope to save hundreds of young trees toppled by Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Trimming crews in Sarasota County are still trying to clear up the mess after strong winds from Hurricane Ian toppled thousands of trees across Florida. Many trees managed to hold their own against the wind but were left leaning. In Sarasota County, crews have started to...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Government announces early voting locations
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Supervisor of Elections has released information on early voting practices. Registered voters in the County can vote starting Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 6. The Florida Legislature allows voters to cast a ballot prior to Election Day at any designated Early...
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County to ask FEMA for private road debris removal
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to obtain approval to reimburse the county for removing debris from private roads. Currently the county is not picking up debris from private roads because it does not have an assurance from FEMA that will...
North Port storm victim approved for FEMA assistance later denied funds
Pam Johnson's North Port home suffered significant damage during Hurricane Ian. Panels and parts of the roof were ripped away in the wind, leaving a costly mess for her and her husband.
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
Mysuncoast.com
Trick-or-Treat, Halloween events around the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Communities across the Suncoast are working together to return to a sense of normalcy. The upcoming Halloween holiday will provide a chance for some much needed fun. SARASOTA COUNTY:. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s 3rd Annual Drive-Thru. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to...
Elevated levels of red tide impact Sarasota’s south county beaches
Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County have posted signs, warning the public of red tide at beaches throughout the area.
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
fox13news.com
Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation. Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.
Early voting to begin Monday in 5 counties in Tampa Bay area
Voters can cast their ballots early in five Tampa Bay area counties starting Monday.
Charlotte County approves RV's in residential zones
According to the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners, there are 600 residences that have been deemed unsafe or destroyed.
Mysuncoast.com
AG Moody warns of rainbow fentanyl in Halloween Candy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a warning to parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween. Moody writes that law enforcement agencies have been seizing bright colored fentanyl that resembles candy—some of these deadly drugs have been found in toy and candy boxes.
Charlotte County debris clean-up not expected to be complete until spring 2023
Charlotte County Public Works told Fox 4, Charlotte County has the option to hire two more contractor companies to bring in more debris trucks but is not an option they are looking at right now.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Sarasota is Florida’s Hidden Haven for Waterfront Living
Just south of Tampa on Florida’s west coast, Sarasota is rising as a hotspot for luxury real estate development and experiencing an incredible level of growth across all sectors – from real estate to tourism and everything in between. Six islands line Sarasota's extensive coastline, each revealing its...
