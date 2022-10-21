Read full article on original website
“It’s a Girl Thing: Making Proud Choices” program
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union General Hospital in Farmerville provided help for girls in grades 6-12 this month in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The “It’s a Girl Thing: Making Proud Choices” program held its monthly meeting on Oct. 24. This month, they discussed topics about different types of abuse and provided resources for those who need them.
Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you dread being asked the question, “Where do you want to eat?” because you know the place you end up at will be one you have been to hundreds of times? Well, Athena Restaurant in Monroe is a place that will get you out of that restaurant rut.
The Wellspring hosts safer task force meeting
Franklin Parish MERIT Program opens to adults with disabilities and youth
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A new program in Franklin Parish is helping adults with disabilities and children in grades six through 10. The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office cut the ribbon on the MERIT Program this month. It’s located at 6963 Prairie Road in Winnsboro. The MERIT Program operates...
Wellspring meets to discuss improving domestic violence services
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Wellspring and various community partners joined together today to host a “safer task force” meeting as a chance to bring awareness to the shocking truths of domestic violence. Anyone who encounters victims or survivors of domestic violence from area parishes discussed what is...
Polls open for early voting in Louisiana
Entry-level CDL program at Monroe school meeting nationwide truck driver demands
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The McCann School of Business and Technology in Monroe is addressing the nationwide truck driver shortage with its new program. The school launched a Commercial Driver’s License training program. CDL Program Director Allen Brown says he’s determined new students will leave the program prepared to...
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Early voting for midterm elections kicks-off today
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Early voting for the midterm elections is now underway in Louisiana and will run through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30. The polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. On election day (Nov. 8) polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8...
Monroe City Council says no to drug/alcohol recovery center on Stubbs Avenue
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council says no to a new drug and alcohol recovery center on Stubbs Avenue. A plan to build a new low-intensity recovery center did not receive enough votes to move forward on October 25. Owners of Legacy Recovery Services planned to purchase a...
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of West Monroe resident, faces life in prison
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a West Monroe resident in 2020. The jury unanimously found Lester Ramsey, Jr. guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Cadarion Buggs, 21. Police say Ramsey told them he hit...
Former Calvary Baptist quarterback comes in clutch for La Tech
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech suffered a heartbreaking homecoming loss to Rice, falling 42-41 in overtime. However, freshman quarterback Landry Lyddy came in clutch for the Bulldogs. After Parker McNeil and Matthew Downing exited the game with injuries, the Calvary Baptist product entered the game with 37 seconds remaining and threw the touchdown and two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. Lyddy added an 18-yard overtime touchdown pass.
Monroe man accused of damaging store, waving gun with customers inside
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after being accused of pointing a gun at an employee in a convenience store. Laranza McDaniel is accused of taking out a gun while in Now Save 16, located at 3700 Jackson St. in Monroe. MPD says surveillance footage shows McDaniel damaging property inside the store while customers were there.
Numerous dry shampoo products recalled due to cancer-causing ingredient
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Multiple dry shampoo products have been voluntarily recalled by Unilever United States due to potentially high carcinogen levels, the FDA said in a company announcement made on their website. Certain lots of dry shampoo aerosol products from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and...
