Man and woman barricaded inside home on Detroit's west side
A man and woman have barricaded themselves inside a home on Detroit's west side, according to police.
fox2detroit.com
Family, community rally for justice one month after Detroit teen fatally shot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Family and community members gathered Sunday for a justice rally following the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Nataja Boleware on Detroit's east side. "This is not a game; that sister should be here. She could have been the cure for cancer. The first black female president." The...
Attorney says charges dismissed against Detroit businessman Robert Carmack
An attorney for Detroit businessman Robert Carmack said a judge this month dismissed charges against him regarding a land deal in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Troy man charged in 4 alleged armed bank robberies in Oakland County
TROY, Mich. – A Troy man is facing multiple charges in connection to four alleged armed bank robberies around Oakland County. Eddie Flint, 29, from Troy, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and bank robber. Troy police investigators believe Flint is responsible for at least four bank robberies:
Crews fight fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV. -Crews are on the scene working to contain a fire. Cabell County Dispatch says the fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. behind Trinity Episcopal Church on 6th Avenue and 11th Street. No word on any injuries associated with this fire, but we will keep you updated.
fox2detroit.com
Police: armed man barricaded inside Detroit home, holding girlfriend hostage
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west. The situation is unfolding Sunday night in the area of Schaefer & Vassar. Detroit police say they responded to the location for a family dispute. A 58-year-old man was arguing with his girlfriend and brandished a firearm at some point.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home
DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
fox2detroit.com
Grandma accused of stabbing 2-year-old grandson in her Detroit apartment arraigned Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit grandmother was arraigned Sunday on charges related to the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson. 56-year-old Alisha Carver allegedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife. He was non-fatally injured. On Oct. 20 around 1:39 a.m., police responded...
Officials believe someone is setting fires to Huntington homes
UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23): Huntington officials believe someone is setting homes on fire in the city. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller says that three back houses at a residence on Oney Ave. were on fire when the fire department arrived on the scene. He says that multiple other fires happened in this […]
MSP investigating Highland Park homicide
(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call 800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
wymt.com
Michigan man sentenced on federal charges in Big Sandy meth trafficking case
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Michigan man will spend more than 15 years in jail for his role in a drug trafficking case in Eastern Kentucky. Jayshawn Robinson, 30, of Detroit, was sentenced in federal court in Pikeville on Friday. In August 2021, a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child
PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
wchstv.com
Huntington police ask public for information to help in homicide investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home. Kerwin McKinney, 50, of Detroit was found dead at a residence about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for 23-year-old man after 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting
DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 23-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) in the 12100 block of Santa Rosa Drive on Detroit’s west side. Officials said the shooting...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last month that injured a woman and her dog. Gregory Ray, 35, faces a malicious wounding charge, Charleston Police say. The shooting happened Sept. 30 in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue on the...
Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed
Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
Arab American News
Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help
DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl. Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.
Detroit woman receives bond after non-fatally stabbing 2-year-old grandson
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Alisha Caver, 56, of Detroit, for the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson.
Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
Tv20detroit.com
Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local businessman went above and beyond in Washtenaw County last week to help an elderly Dundee woman recover nearly $12,000 in cash; money that would have been sent to a scammer. The victim didn’t want us to use her name, so we’ll call her...
