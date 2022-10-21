ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

ClickOnDetroit.com

Troy man charged in 4 alleged armed bank robberies in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. – A Troy man is facing multiple charges in connection to four alleged armed bank robberies around Oakland County. Eddie Flint, 29, from Troy, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and bank robber. Troy police investigators believe Flint is responsible for at least four bank robberies:
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WOWK 13 News

Crews fight fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV. -Crews are on the scene working to contain a fire. Cabell County Dispatch says the fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. behind Trinity Episcopal Church on 6th Avenue and 11th Street. No word on any injuries associated with this fire, but we will keep you updated.
HUNTINGTON, WV
fox2detroit.com

Police: armed man barricaded inside Detroit home, holding girlfriend hostage

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west. The situation is unfolding Sunday night in the area of Schaefer & Vassar. Detroit police say they responded to the location for a family dispute. A 58-year-old man was arguing with his girlfriend and brandished a firearm at some point.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home

DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP investigating Highland Park homicide

(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call  800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
FLINT, MI
wchstv.com

Huntington police ask public for information to help in homicide investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home. Kerwin McKinney, 50, of Detroit was found dead at a residence about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last month that injured a woman and her dog. Gregory Ray, 35, faces a malicious wounding charge, Charleston Police say. The shooting happened Sept. 30 in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue on the...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Detroit Free Press

Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed

Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local businessman went above and beyond in Washtenaw County last week to help an elderly Dundee woman recover nearly $12,000 in cash; money that would have been sent to a scammer. The victim didn’t want us to use her name, so we’ll call her...
DUNDEE, MI

