Striking Post-Gazette workers receive local, national support

PITTSBURGH — Members of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh have been on strike for three days.

On Monday, Oct. 17, members voted to go on strike beginning at noon on Tuesday, should the ownership of the Post-Gazette not meet its demands to restart contract negotiations.

The union members have been working without a contract since 2017.

Strike activity so far has consisted of picket lines on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, outside of the Post-Gazette’s newsroom, and in various other locations throughout the city, such as outside of the U.S. Steel Tower and in Market Square downtown. The action has drawn support from several local and national unions, as well as elected officials.

Locally, the Allegheny-Fayette County Labor Council has voiced strong support for those on strike, with the Labor Council President Darrin Kelly joining the picketers at various locations.

Nationally, the Major League Baseball Players Association and the Service Employees International Union both gave support to the union members via tweets.

.

©2022 Cox Media Group