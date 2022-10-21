ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Striking Post-Gazette workers receive local, national support

By Jordyn Hronec, Pittsburgh Business Times
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Members of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh have been on strike for three days.

On Monday, Oct. 17, members voted to go on strike beginning at noon on Tuesday, should the ownership of the Post-Gazette not meet its demands to restart contract negotiations.

The union members have been working without a contract since 2017.

Strike activity so far has consisted of picket lines on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, outside of the Post-Gazette’s newsroom, and in various other locations throughout the city, such as outside of the U.S. Steel Tower and in Market Square downtown. The action has drawn support from several local and national unions, as well as elected officials.

Locally, the Allegheny-Fayette County Labor Council has voiced strong support for those on strike, with the Labor Council President Darrin Kelly joining the picketers at various locations.

Nationally, the Major League Baseball Players Association and the Service Employees International Union both gave support to the union members via tweets.

pghcitypaper.com

Strikers demonstrate outside Post-Gazette publisher's Shadyside home

Weeks into their strike, union workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette assembled today outside Publisher John Block's Shadyside home. They say this personal expression of condemnation is necessary to get their message across. "The Post-Gazette workers want John Block to know that him and his brother Allan can't ignore us anymore,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PNC consolidating these 3 Pittsburgh branches in January

PITTSBURGH — PNC will start off 2023 by combining three Pittsburgh branches into a single, newly built office. A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that its Whitehall, Baldwin Township and Caste Village branches will be consolidated in January. They'll be combined into a recently constructed office located at 3701 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA Investigates: Some downtown offices say workers don't want to come back

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's been shootings, robberies and thefts. The once-bustling sidewalks have become home to the homeless, mentally ill and a criminal element who moved in during the pandemic. Only about half of downtown's office workers have returned while the rest continue to stay away.Downtown hollowed out during the pandemic and office workers haven't returned to fill the void, complaining of street people, crime, garbage and a general lack of vitality. The big employers PNC, UPMC and Highmark would like them back but won't order them to do so."The job market is very tight and a lot of employers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bob Evans Recalls Italian Pork Sausage

(Allegheny County, PA) -- A consumer product recall has Western Pennsylvania shoppers checking their refrigerators for sausage this morning. Bob Evans Farms has issued a recall of more than 75-hundred 1-pound packages of the company's Italian pork sausage. Bob Evans says that products included in the recall may be contaminated with thin blue rubber. There have been no reports of any consumers getting sick due to the concern. Affected packages are stamped with a 'use by' or 'freeze by' date of November 26th 2022.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
North Huntingdon to join regional SWAT team

North Huntingdon police officers will join a Westmoreland Special Weapons and Tactics team the police chief said will afford his officers a higher level of training while spreading the cost of operating such a tactical unit, with its ammunition, special equipment and armored vehicles, among eight other municipalities. "It's an...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
