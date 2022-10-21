Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
MIT Researchers Develop Self-Assembling Robotic Cubes Coated with Magnetic Programming Materials
There’s the eavesdropping PoKeBo Cube, and then MIT’s self-assembling robotic cubes. Researchers from the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) used magnetically reprogrammable materials to coat robotic cubes, enabling them to self-assemble and be highly selective about what they connect with. This makes reconfiguration into specific shapes and chosen configurations much easier than previous self-assembling modular robots.
Disturbing experiment successfully combined human brain cells with a living rat’s brain
Scientists have completed a brain cell transplant, combining lab-grown clumps of human brain cells with those of newborn rats. The experiment is disturbing, but there’s a good reason behind the move. The scientists working on the investigation say they hope that the research will help them learn more about human neuropsychiatric disorders.
Dental cavity microbes create cluster and lead to illness, scientists suggest
This coverage, which you will read shortly, will once again remind you how important oral health is. A study led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine shows that the fungus Candida albicans and the bacteria Streptococcus mutans are both involved in cavity formation. Published in...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Mechanism of Hearing in Near-Atomic Detail
Discovery made possible by state-of-the-art imaging and more than 60 million worms. For the first time and in near-atomic detail, scientists at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) have revealed the structure of the key part of the inner ear responsible for hearing. “This is the last sensory system in...
MedicalXpress
Social robots have potential to supplement stuttering treatment
Social robots that interact with humans could be a promising new addition to current treatment tools for people who stutter, according to a recent study looking at how the high-tech helpers might be used in clinics. Unlike apps and AI programs within computers, social robots have a physical presence, making...
scitechdaily.com
New Method Exposes How Artificial Intelligence Works
The neural networks are harder to fool thanks to adversarial training. Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers have developed a novel method for comparing neural networks that looks into the “black box” of artificial intelligence to help researchers comprehend neural network behavior. Neural networks identify patterns in datasets and are utilized in applications as diverse as virtual assistants, facial recognition systems, and self-driving vehicles.
Scientists are one step closer to producing synthetic cells that can interact with living matter
For decades, researchers have been fascinated by the process of cell division, a highly intricate process driven by a precise cocktail of components. To better understand this phenomenon, researchers have been trying to create synthetic cells that mimic nature. While it will take some time before we have fully functional...
MedicalXpress
Scientists are one step closer to an adaptation-proof COVID-19 vaccine
A vaccine design approach that could protect against new variants of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) but also potentially protects against other coronaviruses is one step closer to reality as a result of Penn State College of Medicine research. The scientists used areas of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that are less susceptible to mutation to engineer proteins called immunogens, which can elicit an immune response.
Study Suggests Spins of 'Brain Water' Could Mean Our Minds Use Quantum Computation
In the ongoing work to realize the full potential of quantum computing, scientists could perhaps try peering into our own brains to see what's possible: A new study suggests that the brain actually has a lot in common with a quantum computer. The findings could teach us a lot about...
marktechpost.com
AI Hardware Accelerators For Machine Learning And Deep Learning | How To Choose One
Machine Learning(ML), particularly its subfield, Deep Learning, mainly consists of numerous calculations involving Linear Algebra like Matrix Multiplication and Vector Dot Product. AI accelerators are specialized processors designed to accelerate these core ML operations, improve performance and lower the cost of deploying ML-based applications. AI accelerators can significantly reduce the time to train and execute an AI model and perform specific AI tasks that cannot be conducted on a CPU.
myscience.org
Artificial intelligence powers record-breaking all-in-one miniature spectrometers
Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to replace optical and mechanical components, researchers have designed a tiny spectrometer that breaks all current resolution records. We see light and colours around us every day. However, to analyse the information it carries, we must analyse light using spectrometers, in the lab. These devices detect sparkles and substances that our eyes would otherwise not notice.
daystech.org
Meet FathomNet: An Open-Source Image Database That Uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Algorithms To Help Process The Backlog Of Visual Data For Understanding Our Ocean And Its Inhabitants
The ocean is altering at an unprecedented charge, making it difficult to take care of accountable stewardship whereas visually monitoring huge quantities of marine knowledge. The quantity and charge of the required knowledge gathering are outpacing our capability to course of and analyze them rapidly because the analysis group seeks baselines. The lack of information consistency, insufficient formatting, and the will for important, labeled datasets have all contributed to the restricted success of current developments in machine studying, which have enabled fast and extra advanced visible knowledge evaluation.
natureworldnews.com
Artificial Intelligence for Genomic Selection of Sugarcane in Fields Developed in Brazil
Scientists suggested using Artificial Intelligence for genomic selection to better predict the efficient performance of sugarcane in fields. Brazil is one of the main producers of sugarcane worldwide. The sugarcane industry has been a source of livelihood for many farmers. According to the Britannica website, sugarcane, also known as Saccharum...
The Weather Channel
Scientists Find the Secret Ingredient Behind the Origin of Life Hidden in Water Droplets!
The origin of life on Earth is arguably among the most riveting topics in science. Was it divine intervention that brought us here or a chemical accident, or perhaps a bit of both?. This question has plagued humanity from time immemorial. And while we started off by crediting God with...
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Experiment Indicates Our Brains Use Quantum Computation
Scientists believe our brains could use quantum computation after taking a concept developed to prove the existence of quantum gravity and adapting it to explore the human brain and its workings. The discovery may shed light on consciousness, the workings of which remain scientifically difficult to understand and explain. Quantum brain processes could also explain why humans can still outperform supercomputers when it comes to unforeseen circumstances, decision-making, or learning something new.
dronedj.com
Parrot, Drone Harmony partner for improved data collection missions
Two European UAV sector leaders have joined forces to permit Drone Harmony’s automated mission software to be used with ANAFI Ai aboard Parrot drones, improving data gathering performance on mapping and inspection flights. The partnership seeks to further strengthen the mapping, surveying, and inspection work of Parrot’s top-of-the-line, 4G-connected...
Vox
Kevin Esvelt wants to make the world safe from — and for — biotechnology
Evolution is Kevin Esvelt’s passion: how it works in nature, how we can direct it, and how it can go wrong. At Harvard’s Wyss Institute in 2013, Esvelt came up with the idea of using the new gene-editing tool CRISPR to streamline the process of implementing “gene drives“ in species. It’s an approach to genetic engineering that commandeers evolution to direct the propagation of a specific set of genes by altering the probability that certain traits will be passed onto offspring.
techaiapp.com
Human vision—a challenge for AI
Achieving diversity in human vision is one of the major challenges for AI research. In the vast majority of cases, we are better than machines at understanding the world around us. But machines are catching up—slowly but surely. “Within a single day we humans can go from driving a...
marktechpost.com
Ensign InfoSecurity Researchers Present ‘TypoSwype’: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Imaging Approach to Detect Typosquatting Attacks
Cyberattackers use many methods to trick consumers into visiting malicious websites or giving over private information. One of the most popular forms of cyberattack is typosquatting, which takes advantage of people’s propensity to make typos when typing quickly or to misunderstand words with minor topographical flaws. For the most part, typosquatting involves the construction of malicious websites with URLs that are similar to those of legitimate sites but contain typos (e.g., “fqcebook” instead of “facebook” or “yuube” instead of “youtube”). If a user accidentally accesses one of these sites, they may unwillingly download malicious software or provide sensitive information to cybercriminals.
