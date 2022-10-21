Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Skydivers Establish 4 Maryland State RecordsSkydivin' PeteRidgely, MD
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
chestertownspy.org
The Peter and Hanna Woicke Collection: “Reading Dog” Comes to Chestertown
The first of twenty-four sculptures donated by Peter and Hanna Woicke of St. Michaels was unveiled Saturday at the Kent County Public Library. Fitting for a community that supports the arts and loves its dogs, “Reading Dog” by Massachusetts sculptor Jay Lagemann is a fanciful, floppy-eared bronze canine standing on its hind legs and reading a book.
25 Investigates: The pivotal decision that sent Harmony Montgomery to live with her father
MANCHESTER, NH — 25 Investigates has been covering the Harmony Montgomery case in-depth since the very beginning, including the pivotal decision that placed Harmony in her father, Adam Montgomery’s custody. Boston 25 News Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh was the first to report on the lack of...
whatsupmag.com
DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL
Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
chestertownspy.org
Towers Family to Host Festival of Trees to Benefit Compass Hospice
Compass’ Festival of Trees will be hosted December 2nd, 3rd & 4th at Bill and Gail Towers’ Towers Family Historical Museum, 26299 Sennett Road, Denton. Museum began as display of their collection of John Deere tractors, but has grown to showcase the agricultural history in Caroline County, and the past businessmen in the area. All proceeds will benefit hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services throughout Caroline County provided by Compass, the sole provider in Caroline County.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County residents share concerns during community walk with police, leaders
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County police and elected officials met with residents Monday evening for a community walk along the Liberty Road corridor. The goal was to bring elected officials to community members who shared everything from neighborhood size to county-wide concerns. On Monday, people showed up outside Woodmoor...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Where to go in Maryland for pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts, hayrides, and farm fall fun for the whole family
With the leaves turned their bright colors and fall season in full swing, local farms are bringing families together for fresh air, fresh foods and farm fun. We’ve rounded up some great spots to visit around Baltimore with plenty of activities and attractions for all ages. Weber’s Cider Mill...
macaronikid.com
👻 Register For BOO Baskets HERE!
Once again this year, Macaroni KID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie is spreading Halloween cheer throughout northern Anne Arundel County with our BOO Baskets!. For the second year, we are thrilled to offer BOO Baskets for our subscribers and Facebook followers. Deliveries will be the week of October 24-28. The exact date...
Window-washing gone wrong puts Baltimore's squeegee workers back in the spotlight
BALTIMORE – A woman recently reported to police that she was assaulted by a squeegee worker while another worker attempted to snatch a purse from inside her car during a windshield washing gone wrong.The woman, who did not want to be identified for security concerns, said she was driving with her elderly mother when she declined to have her windshield cleaned near the intersection of President Street and East Fayette Street on Friday.That's when a group of youths surrounded their vehicle, prohibiting the driver from being able to move."I said, 'Mom, just get some money out of the purse. ....
realtormarney.com
Fall Back 2022
We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
FOX43.com
Maryland couple says strangers have moved into the home they just bought and refuse to leave
CLINTON, Md. — A Prince George's County couple had just signed a contract with a bank to buy a home when the wife says she drove by the property and saw a U-Haul in the driveway with people moving in. That was Thursday. Friday, they were there and refusing...
A respiratory virus that infects young children is surging in Maryland
BALTIMORE, Md. – A virus that can cause severe respiratory distress in children under the age of one or with certain underlying health conditions has surged earlier than usual, doctors warn.Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is similar to a common cold. The CDC lists several symptoms associated with RSV, which can include cough, runny nose, sneezing, fever and difficulty breathing. Symptoms typically subside in a week or two, however, a cough may persist for longer.The virus typically surfaces between October and November, and peaks between December and January. In Maryland, cases of RSV started to show up in September, according...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Missing Fruitland woman located
FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Police say 39-year-old Natisha Walker was last seen at around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 20th. Walker reportedly had a text message conversation with the reporting party, saying that she did not know where she was, she was in trouble, and to call 911.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: Healthcare Access Maryland
Healthcare Access Maryland, or HCAM for short, is a nonprofit based in downtown Baltimore whose reach extends to individuals across several counties. Each year they connect residents with the care they need including annual physicals, women’s and children’s health, mental health, vision and dental care along with making sure returning citizens from incarceration who have medical conditions are getting the care they need. Kimberly Lyles, the Senior Director of Population Health, talks about their services and what sets them apart from other health insurance when they help connect their clients to other services. That way residents can focus on their health. She also talks about their 24-hour mental health line 410 433 5175 which is also connected with the new National Mental Health line 988.
kentuckytoday.com
Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
chestertownspy.org
Capturing Frederick Douglass’s Vision: A Chat with Photographer Jeff McGuiness
After moving to St. Michaels after a long and successful law career, Jeff McGuiness set out to catch up on many things he had missed out on during his professional life. The first was to return to his passion for photography which he abandoned after serving as an Air Force photographer to enter law school. The other was catching up on his reading, beginning with David Blight’s award-winning biography of Frederick Douglass a few years back.
Rusty, the red panda who once escaped from the National Zoo, dies
PUEBLO, Colo. — A red panda who gained national fame after briefly escaping from Washington, D.C.’s National Zoo has died at the age of 10. Rusty moved to Colorado in the years following his escape, and the Pueblo Zoo announced his passing in a Facebook post. The zoo said that Rusty passed unexpectedly, and described him as “a curious but independent panda, often found stretched out over a log under the misters or munching on bamboo.”
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland
- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
