Easton, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

chestertownspy.org

The Peter and Hanna Woicke Collection: "Reading Dog" Comes to Chestertown

The first of twenty-four sculptures donated by Peter and Hanna Woicke of St. Michaels was unveiled Saturday at the Kent County Public Library. Fitting for a community that supports the arts and loves its dogs, “Reading Dog” by Massachusetts sculptor Jay Lagemann is a fanciful, floppy-eared bronze canine standing on its hind legs and reading a book.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
whatsupmag.com

DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL

Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
chestertownspy.org

Towers Family to Host Festival of Trees to Benefit Compass Hospice

Compass’ Festival of Trees will be hosted December 2nd, 3rd & 4th at Bill and Gail Towers’ Towers Family Historical Museum, 26299 Sennett Road, Denton. Museum began as display of their collection of John Deere tractors, but has grown to showcase the agricultural history in Caroline County, and the past businessmen in the area. All proceeds will benefit hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services throughout Caroline County provided by Compass, the sole provider in Caroline County.
DENTON, MD
macaronikid.com

👻 Register For BOO Baskets HERE!

Once again this year, Macaroni KID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie is spreading Halloween cheer throughout northern Anne Arundel County with our BOO Baskets!. For the second year, we are thrilled to offer BOO Baskets for our subscribers and Facebook followers. Deliveries will be the week of October 24-28. The exact date...
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Window-washing gone wrong puts Baltimore's squeegee workers back in the spotlight

BALTIMORE – A woman recently reported to police that she was assaulted by a squeegee worker while another worker attempted to snatch a purse from inside her car during a windshield washing gone wrong.The woman, who did not want to be identified for security concerns, said she was driving with her elderly mother when she declined to have her windshield cleaned near the intersection of President Street and East Fayette Street on Friday.That's when a group of youths surrounded their vehicle, prohibiting the driver from being able to move."I said, 'Mom, just get some money out of the purse. ....
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Fall Back 2022

We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

A respiratory virus that infects young children is surging in Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. – A virus that can cause severe respiratory distress in children under the age of one or with certain underlying health conditions has surged earlier than usual, doctors warn.Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is similar to a common cold. The CDC lists several symptoms associated with RSV, which can include cough, runny nose, sneezing, fever and difficulty breathing. Symptoms typically subside in a week or two, however, a cough may persist for longer.The virus typically surfaces between October and November, and peaks between December and January. In Maryland, cases of RSV started to show up in September, according...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Missing Fruitland woman located

FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Police say 39-year-old Natisha Walker was last seen at around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 20th. Walker reportedly had a text message conversation with the reporting party, saying that she did not know where she was, she was in trouble, and to call 911.
FRUITLAND, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: Healthcare Access Maryland

Healthcare Access Maryland, or HCAM for short, is a nonprofit based in downtown Baltimore whose reach extends to individuals across several counties. Each year they connect residents with the care they need including annual physicals, women’s and children’s health, mental health, vision and dental care along with making sure returning citizens from incarceration who have medical conditions are getting the care they need. Kimberly Lyles, the Senior Director of Population Health, talks about their services and what sets them apart from other health insurance when they help connect their clients to other services. That way residents can focus on their health. She also talks about their 24-hour mental health line 410 433 5175 which is also connected with the new National Mental Health line 988.
BALTIMORE, MD
kentuckytoday.com

Confidence built since Maryland's CROWN Act took effect

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
BALTIMORE, MD
chestertownspy.org

Capturing Frederick Douglass's Vision: A Chat with Photographer Jeff McGuiness

After moving to St. Michaels after a long and successful law career, Jeff McGuiness set out to catch up on many things he had missed out on during his professional life. The first was to return to his passion for photography which he abandoned after serving as an Air Force photographer to enter law school. The other was catching up on his reading, beginning with David Blight’s award-winning biography of Frederick Douglass a few years back.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
WHIO Dayton

Rusty, the red panda who once escaped from the National Zoo, dies

PUEBLO, Colo. — A red panda who gained national fame after briefly escaping from Washington, D.C.’s National Zoo has died at the age of 10. Rusty moved to Colorado in the years following his escape, and the Pueblo Zoo announced his passing in a Facebook post. The zoo said that Rusty passed unexpectedly, and described him as “a curious but independent panda, often found stretched out over a log under the misters or munching on bamboo.”
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland

- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
MARYLAND STATE

