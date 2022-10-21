Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Ukraine tells refugees not to return this winter as Russian strikes put energy grid in peril
Ukraine has asked refugees who fled the country in the wake of Russia's invasion not to return home this winter, after Russian drone and missile strikes threatened to overwhelm the country's fragile power grid.
