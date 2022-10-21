Read full article on original website
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Migrants feel inflation’s squeeze twice — at home and abroad
Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) — In nearly every corner of the globe, people are spending more on food and fuel, rent and transportation. But inflation isn’t affecting people equally. For migrants with relatives relying on money they send back, higher prices are pinching families twice: at home and abroad.
Fast-fashion giant Inditex to transfer its Russian business
MADRID (AP) — Zara owner Inditex has reached an agreement to sell its Russian business to a Lebanese retail and real estate conglomerate, the Spanish fashion giant said Tuesday in a statement to the country’s competition authorities. The buyer is Daher Group and the potential purchase is pending...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
MOSCOW — The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike”...
Poland says book given to pope by Macron wasn’t WWII plunder
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s culture minister on Wednesday rejected speculation that a rare book given to Pope Francis earlier this week by French President Emmanuel Macron might have been looted from Poland during World War II. The minister, Piotr Glinski, said the book “is not a Polish...
Ukraine tells refugees not to return this winter as Russian strikes put energy grid in peril
Ukraine has asked refugees who fled the country in the wake of Russia's invasion not to return home this winter, after Russian drone and missile strikes threatened to overwhelm the country's fragile power grid.
