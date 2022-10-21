ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Migrants feel inflation’s squeeze twice — at home and abroad

Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) — In nearly every corner of the globe, people are spending more on food and fuel, rent and transportation. But inflation isn’t affecting people equally. For migrants with relatives relying on money they send back, higher prices are pinching families twice: at home and abroad.
OHIO STATE
WOWK

Fast-fashion giant Inditex to transfer its Russian business

MADRID (AP) — Zara owner Inditex has reached an agreement to sell its Russian business to a Lebanese retail and real estate conglomerate, the Spanish fashion giant said Tuesday in a statement to the country’s competition authorities. The buyer is Daher Group and the potential purchase is pending...
WOWK

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike”...
WASHINGTON STATE
WOWK

Poland says book given to pope by Macron wasn’t WWII plunder

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s culture minister on Wednesday rejected speculation that a rare book given to Pope Francis earlier this week by French President Emmanuel Macron might have been looted from Poland during World War II. The minister, Piotr Glinski, said the book “is not a Polish...

Comments / 0

Community Policy