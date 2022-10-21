Read full article on original website
wzdm.com
Knox County Latest to Issue Burn Ban Due to Dry Conditions
Knox County has issued a Burn Ban until further notice. The ban is necessary due to extremely dry and windy conditions. It bans most types of open burning in the county. Burn bans remain in effect for counties including Daviess, Martin, Gibson, Dubois, and Orange. A complete listing of counties with burn bans in effect can be found at in.gov/dhs/burnban.
wzdm.com
Flu, Covid Shots Still Available Through KC Health Department
Various locations are offering both flu and bi-valent Covid-19 shots to protect the public as winter draws closer. The declining Covid numbers are being matched by an early start to increased flu totals. Knox County chief health nurse Betty Lankford says many of those who have received both shots have...
wzdm.com
Paving on Rod & Gun Club Road Planned for Early This Week
Paving work is set to shift in Knox County to Rod & Gun Club Road today. Work will continue on that road again today and tomorrow. The first paving on Rod & Gun Club Road happened on Friday. Rod & Gun Club Road will be affected in stretches from Bobe...
CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
wzdm.com
Vincennes City, School Board Meetings Tonight
Various Vincennes City and Knox County boards will meet tonight in their regular sessions across the area. The Vincennes Board of Works will meet at 5:00. The Board will hear a residential parking request, along with a banner hanging request. The Vincennes City Council will meet at 6:00. Council’s agenda...
wzdm.com
Elknorn Road, Keller Road Now Open for Traffic
Elkhorn Road and Keller Road are now re-opened for traffic in and around the Vincennes Industrial Park. Both roads had been affected by the continuing road reconstruction project in that area. The local and state partnership project will continue. However, Knox County Highway Superintendent Benji Boyd says the work requiring...
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
vincennespbs.org
State Police catch alleged vehicle thief in Sullivan
A Sullivan County woman was arrested last week for driving drunk in a stolen vehicle. Thursday, Indiana State Police were patrolling the city of Sullivan looking for a white Chevy truck that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was found occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat in a...
Illinois State Police issue endangered missing person advisory for Lawrenceville man
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler was last seen in Lawrenceville on Friday, Oct. 21st at 2 p.m. He is described as a 33-year-old white male, about 5’10” and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and […]
wamwamfm.com
Field Catches on Fire for 2nd Time in Odon
A fire rekindled in Odon yesterday at 1000E and 1650N. Taylor Township assisted Greene County, Elnora fire, and extra manpower from Odon Fire. 1650 N was shut down because of the fire, and a female subject was reported to need assistance getting out of the house. The fire happened at...
wbiw.com
Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East
BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
14news.com
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Chandler store has been closed by the Warrick County Health Department. According to a social media post, health officials ordered Kamper’s Market to temporarily close for unsanitary conditions until their violations are corrected. The closure notice must remain in place and can only be...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nicholas Neidige, 29, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andy Bickley, 43, of Elnora, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated — > or =.15% and Driving While Intoxicated – Endangerment. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted.
vincennespbs.org
HELP Vincennes looking for community input
One Vincennes organization says it needs your input to help make the city a better place to live. HELP Vincennes will be at the Pantheon on Wednesday, October 26th. HELP stands for Hoosiers Enduring Legacy Program. Vincennes leaders hired Jamie Dugan this summer to create HELP Vincennes. The goal is...
14news.com
Jasper police: Man facing charges after strangling woman
Henderson Police Department hosts ‘Backstage Pass’ event. USI baseball hosts Kent State in CureFA exhibition. USI baseball hosts Kent State in CureFA exhibition. Henderson County Public Library cuts ribbon on new renovations. Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. Henderson County Public Library cuts ribbon on new...
WTVW
Trunk or Treat gone wrong, Henderson parents find medicine in child’s candy bag
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News was contacted by concerned parents whose children had attended the East Heights Elementary School’s Trunk or Treat event on Thursday night. Reports say, many parents found antacid and pain-relief medicine when checking their child’s candy bags after the event. The school...
wzdm.com
More paving work for next week
Paving work has shifted in Knox County to Rod and Gun Club Road. Work will continue there again on Monday and Tuesday. Rod and Gun Club Road will be affected in stretches from Bobe Road to Oaktown Road. After Rod and Gun Club Road is complete, crews will shift to Freelandville Road, from Scott Road to Bridge 135. The Freelandville Road work is scheduled for Wednesday through Friday of next week.
Effingham Radio
Former Jasper County Health Department Employee Facing Charges
The following has been released by the Jasper County Health Department on their Facebook Page:. The Jasper County Health Department has been made aware of new criminal charges filed against a former Health Department employee. The Jasper County Health Department immediately notified the proper authorities once it became known that possible fraud had taken place, and has cooperated in the proceeding investigations. The Jasper County Health Department intends to continue its cooperation with Attorney General Raoul’s office in the upcoming criminal matter.
WTHI
Vandals wreck West Terre Haute park - here's what they did
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers are cleaning up a Vigo County park after it was vandalized. It happened at South 7th Street Park in West Terre Haute. Vandals left explicit language and drawings on different structures. County employees also found flipped portable bathrooms, signs of a fire and stolen picnic tables.
14news.com
Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a Huntingburg man struck a woman with his car, dragged her and drove away. It happened Friday morning in the 1000 block of Wernsing Road in Jasper. Officers later found 24-year-old Cameron Hall and arrested him on charges of leaving the scene. The...
