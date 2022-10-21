Read full article on original website
Florida man arrested for false reporting firearms at airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after deputies said he made a false report of a shootout. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call from 37-year-old Datron Devonne Roscoe. In the call, he said that there was going to “be a big guns fight shootout at the airport” and that “there’s gonna be a lot of gun fire call everybody."
Sheriff's deputies in Palm Beach County to carry Narcan
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday morning, deputies in Palm Beach County are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help revive people who overdose on opioids. The sheriff's office now has more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving tool. CBS12's Dani Travis tells us how...
Police: Gang members arrested in Texas after deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men involved in a shooting at a nightclub in Tampa were arrested at a hotel in Texas. The Tampa Police Department said it worked alongside the U.S. Marshal's Office Fugitive Task Force to arrest Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32. The two men were involved in the shooting of seven people, killing one, outside a downtown Tampa nightclub.
Miami double murder suspect arrested in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man accused of killing two people in Miami is locked up in St. Lucie County. Kerron Rashad McCarthy, 23, is awaiting extradition back to Miami-Dade County to face murder charges in the deaths of Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters, both 25.
PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
Deputy mistakenly drew firearm instead of Taser in shooting, won't face charges
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The State Attorney's Office cleared a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy of criminal charges in a shooting, in which she admitted to drawing her firearm instead of a Taser. The shooting happened Sept. 6 on the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce. Deputies...
Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
5 people hurt in truck fire and crash on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A tanker truck crashed and burst into a fireball on I-95 on Tuesday afternoon, sending five people to the hospital. Aerials from our sister station WSVN showed flames along the emergency lane near the median with several cars on fire, and black smoke billowing into the air.
Homicide in Belle Glade, detectives investigating
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man died after being shot Saturday morning in Belle Glade. At 4:51 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting near SW 6th Street. Deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his...
Missing woman from Boca Raton found safe
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Saveria Ann Veltri has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a woman who drove away from her home and has yet to return. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 87-year-old Saveria Ann Veltri was last seen on October 22 when she drove away from her residence in unincorporated Boca Raton around 6 p.m.
Man accused of grabbing senior by the face, saying 'you ain't gonna use that phone today'
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An older man approached a police officer who was patrolling Boynton Beach and said he was battered by Curtis Rolle, who was also arrested both before and after this incident. It was the late morning of Sept. 15 and the alleged victim lived with...
68-year-old man killed by car after jaywalking in West Palm Beach, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal crash involving a pedestrian has shut down a stretch of 45th Street, just west of I-95. Police say the victim wasn't using a crosswalk. The West Palm Beach Police Department said 45th Street was closed eastbound between Military Trail and Village...
Hit-and-run in Palm Beach County, pedestrian dead
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian died Sunday morning following a hit-and-run crash. At 4:38 a.m. an unknown vehicle was driving southbound on S. Military Trail. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing S. Military Trail. The two collided causing the pedestrian to fall to the...
Dog recovers after being dragged across roadway by owner
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — 1 1/2-year-old white French Bulldog, Blanco is recovering at the Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control Center after being dragged by the neck from the back of a truck. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on October 9, Blanco was...
Tossed snack at the cemetery led to this woman's 2nd domestic violence arrest in 7 months
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police were called to a domestic disturbance at the Delray Beach Municipal Cemetery and it wasn't the first time the suspect was arrested. On Sunday, Sept. 25, an officer wrote about seeing a man sitting in the trunk of his vehicle and Sadakat Glemeau, who turned 44 since the incident, sitting in the passenger seat.
Sheriff: OSHA investigates man's death after being killed by a shipping container
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the circumstances of a man's death after he was killed in an industrial accident, where witnesses say he was struck by a shipping container. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Fire Rescue responded...
Wellington father files lawsuit over LGBTQ flag in Palm Beach County school
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Wellington parent is suing the Palm Beach County School Board, claiming a teacher put up LGBTQ pride flags inside the classroom. Frank Deliu says his son is in seventh grade at Emerald Cove Middle School and one afternoon in September he came home and told his father that his computer science teacher had put up two rainbow flags in the classroom.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Saturday. A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Key Lime Boulevard while the motorcycle was travelling west. The driver then turned left into a driveway in an attempt to complete a U-turn. While doing so, the motorcyclist drove...
Malfunction temporarily closes northbound lanes of Flagler Bridge
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound lanes of the Flagler Bridge are back open. Palm Beach police closed that side of the bridge earlier in the day due to a malfunction. Repairs have since been made.
Some Palm Beach County residents not impressed by Gov. DeSantis' tax-break promises
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — During last night’s gubernatorial debate, Governor Ron Desantis promised to bring some serious tax breaks on baby items and pet food in the State of Florida — enough to make it the biggest tax-cutting plan ever in the Sunshine State — should he be re-elected over Charlie Crist.
