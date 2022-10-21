FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after deputies said he made a false report of a shootout. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call from 37-year-old Datron Devonne Roscoe. In the call, he said that there was going to “be a big guns fight shootout at the airport” and that “there’s gonna be a lot of gun fire call everybody."

