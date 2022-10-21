ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Florida man arrested for false reporting firearms at airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after deputies said he made a false report of a shootout. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call from 37-year-old Datron Devonne Roscoe. In the call, he said that there was going to “be a big guns fight shootout at the airport” and that “there’s gonna be a lot of gun fire call everybody."
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Sheriff's deputies in Palm Beach County to carry Narcan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday morning, deputies in Palm Beach County are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help revive people who overdose on opioids. The sheriff's office now has more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving tool. CBS12's Dani Travis tells us how...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Police: Gang members arrested in Texas after deadly Tampa nightclub shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men involved in a shooting at a nightclub in Tampa were arrested at a hotel in Texas. The Tampa Police Department said it worked alongside the U.S. Marshal's Office Fugitive Task Force to arrest Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32. The two men were involved in the shooting of seven people, killing one, outside a downtown Tampa nightclub.
TAMPA, FL
Miami double murder suspect arrested in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man accused of killing two people in Miami is locked up in St. Lucie County. Kerron Rashad McCarthy, 23, is awaiting extradition back to Miami-Dade County to face murder charges in the deaths of Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters, both 25.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Two men charged in slot machine fraud near Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say two men used a skimming device on a slot machine at an arcade in Port St. Lucie. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested William Leon Brown, 31, on charges of larceny grand theft, larceny petit theft, and two counts of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff. The second suspect, Marquis David Arnold Francis, 26, faces charges of larceny petit theft and one count of manipulating a slot machine operation or payoff.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
5 people hurt in truck fire and crash on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A tanker truck crashed and burst into a fireball on I-95 on Tuesday afternoon, sending five people to the hospital. Aerials from our sister station WSVN showed flames along the emergency lane near the median with several cars on fire, and black smoke billowing into the air.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Homicide in Belle Glade, detectives investigating

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man died after being shot Saturday morning in Belle Glade. At 4:51 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting near SW 6th Street. Deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his...
BELLE GLADE, FL
Missing woman from Boca Raton found safe

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Saveria Ann Veltri has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a woman who drove away from her home and has yet to return. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 87-year-old Saveria Ann Veltri was last seen on October 22 when she drove away from her residence in unincorporated Boca Raton around 6 p.m.
BOCA RATON, FL
Hit-and-run in Palm Beach County, pedestrian dead

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian died Sunday morning following a hit-and-run crash. At 4:38 a.m. an unknown vehicle was driving southbound on S. Military Trail. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing S. Military Trail. The two collided causing the pedestrian to fall to the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Dog recovers after being dragged across roadway by owner

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — 1 1/2-year-old white French Bulldog, Blanco is recovering at the Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control Center after being dragged by the neck from the back of a truck. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on October 9, Blanco was...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Wellington father files lawsuit over LGBTQ flag in Palm Beach County school

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Wellington parent is suing the Palm Beach County School Board, claiming a teacher put up LGBTQ pride flags inside the classroom. Frank Deliu says his son is in seventh grade at Emerald Cove Middle School and one afternoon in September he came home and told his father that his computer science teacher had put up two rainbow flags in the classroom.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Fatal motorcycle crash in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Saturday. A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Key Lime Boulevard while the motorcycle was travelling west. The driver then turned left into a driveway in an attempt to complete a U-turn. While doing so, the motorcyclist drove...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL

