Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
Star Wars: Disney Reportedly Wants Kathleen Kennedy to Stop Announcing New Projects
Disney is reportedly taking a "do or do not" approach to Star Wars and pressing pause on formally announcing new projects and creators amid a stagnant film slate. The storied franchise has been on a theatrical hiatus since the release of 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final Skywalker Saga film, shifting focus to the television side of the galaxy far, far away with acclaimed Disney+ series The Mandalorian and Andor. Following word that LOST and Star Trek scribe Damon Lindelof is scripting yet another untitled Star Wars film, insider Matthew Belloni's Puck News reports Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has been "advised" by Disney to "stop announcing projects and creative partners."
The Rock Responds to Henry Cavill Announcing Superman Return: "We Fought for Years to Bring You Back"
Dwayne Johnson took to social media today, sharing yesterday's announcement video from Henry Cavill and expressing how excited he is to have the Man of Steel star back in the DC movie universe. Yesterday, Cavill said that his cameo appearance in Black Adam was "a very small taste of things to come," and rumors have been circulating that a stand-alone Superman movie is one of the properties in active development at Warner Bros. Discovery. That may seem counterintuitive, considering The Rock's repeated claims that he had to fight tooth and nail to get Cavill back, but it also lines up with new CEO David Zaslav's move away from niche and obscure characters and his desire to embrace Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman in a big way.
Green Lantern Being Retooled at HBO Max
The long-in-development Green Lantern series from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being "redeveloped" at HBO Max, and has lost writer Seth Grahame-Smith, who had already written a full eight-episode season before deciding to abandon the project. Grahame-Smith, best known for his book Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, was one of the biggest voices on Green Lantern, which was supposed to star Finn Whitrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott. He joins Berlanti and his frequent collaborator Marc Guggenheim, as well as veteran Green Lantern writer Geoff Johns.
John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series
The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Pits the War Devil Against Asa Mitaka
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in anime right now, and season one is bringing more fans to Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga. Of course, the series only recently returned to print as Fujimoto needed to prepare content for part two. The comeback has hit it off with fans as Asa Mitaka and the War Devil play well with Denji. And now, two fans are going viral for bringing the new leads to life.
Star Trek's 10 Original Movies Have Found a New Streaming Home
Star Trek's 10 original movies have found a new streaming home on HBO Max. The films recently left Paramount+ after joining the streaming service in November 2021, making every Star Trek movie became available to stream on the same platform that is the exclusive streaming home of every episode of Star Trek television for the first time. However, the exit of the Star Trek films featuring the Star Trek: The Original Series cast and the Star Trek: The Next Generation meant those films were no longer available to stream anywhere, leaving Paramount+ in the United States with only 2009's Star Trek and its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness. Star Trek Beyond remained on AMC+.
Here's When James Gunn and Peter Safran Will Start at DC Studios
Earlier today it was revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery has finally found their Kevin Feige-type leader to head their DC Films branch in James Gunn and Peter Safran. Both Gunn and Safran will operate as Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers of the newly rebranded DC Studios. The pair will shepherd in a new era for the studio, with their primary focus being on film, TV, and animation under a single production house. Warner Bros. was reportedly courting both Gunn and Safran for months until they momentarily went after The LEGO Movie producer Dan Lin. Reports claim that Safran didn't want to take on the job without the help of a creative mind like Gunn's, so the director coming along is just the icing on the cake. According to Deadline, Gunn and Safran will begin their tenure starting on November 1st, 2022, and their contracts will last for four years.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Filming Start Revealed
Marvel Studios is getting ready to wrap up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and even the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Phase Four has opened up many doors for the future of the MCU and has even given us some pretty good characters to pay attention to over the next few years. One of those characters being Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Agatha Harkness is one of a few characters that will be getting their own spin-off series out of Phase Four with Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Hahn just last week revealed that filming would begin sometime next month, but it seems that the official start date for the series is in early December. According to Production List, the project will begin filming on December 5th in Atlanta, GA.
Netflix Cancels New Comedy Series Before First Season Premieres
The digital media landscape is ever-changing with streamers recently testing the waters with cancellations and the like. When it comes to Warner Bros. Discovery, that means shelving films that have already been filmed and are well into post-production. Netflix has now made a similar move, cancelling one of its upcoming shows whilst in the midst of production. Monday afternoon, the streamer canceled Bad Crimes, an animated project from the minds of Greg Daniels and Mike Judge.
House of the Dragon Showrunner Says Dark Lighting and Visuals Will Be Addressed Before Season 2
In the final season of Game of Thrones, fans objected to some episodes they said were too dark to properly see and understand. The issue reared its head again in the first season of the Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, and in both cases, the creatives behind the show defended the baffling decision as a creative choice. Now that the first season is over, though, it seems as if showrunner Ryan Condal is backing off of that a little bit, and seems open to addressing fan concerns.
Damon Lindelof's New Star Wars Movie Takes Place After Rise of Skywalker and Could Set Up New Trilogy
Damon Lindelof is helping shepherd a new Star Wars movie, one of the most secret projects in the entirety of Hollywood. Late Sunday night, news surfaced suggesting the writer had teamed with Ms. Marvel helmer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on the project. Now, more details are beginning to surface regarding the project. In addition to Lindelof, the script is being written by Justin Britt-Gibson, who most recently wrote on Guillermo del Toro's The Strain.
Fantastic Four: Here's What Adam Driver Could Look Like as Doctor Doom
Creatives at Marvel Studios are actively working on Fantastic Four, the fourth attempt at a live-action franchise featuring Marvel's First Family. It's been no secret Kevin Feige and company want the film to be a solid-enough launch, given Fox's last attempt at a reboot resulted in one of the most widely-panned comic book films ever released. That means the cast will likely feature a mix of newcomers and A-list talent. Taking that and combining the fact recent reports suggest Adam Driver has met with the outfit in regards to a role, many are hoping to Star Wars alumnus will show up as Victor Von Doom.
Henry Cavill Breaks Silence on His Return as Superman: "A Very Small Taste of Things to Come"
Spoilers ahead for Black Adam, in theaters now. Henry Cavill took to Instagram today to officially confirm his intent to return as Superman, sharing a new image of himself in the costume and promising that there is much more to come. The star said that he waited until after Black Adam's opening weekend had happened, in the hopes that he would not spoil the mid-credits stinger in which Cavill's Superman turned up to have a chat with Dwayne Johnson's antihero. Now that the internet at large knows all about that, though, Cavill is on the record that this is just the beginning.
Henry Thomas On Meeting Jack Nicholson and Not Doing an Impersonation of Him for Doctor Sleep (Exclusive)
While Jack Nicholson doesn't appear in the 2019 The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, his character Jack Torrance does. Played by Henry Thomas in the film, he appears as the bartender, an apparition calling himself Lloyd and tries to get the adult and now sober Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) to drink as he looks eerily like Jack. It's a surprising moment, and Thomas appearance as Jack is somewhat eerie and considering that Nicholson made role of Jack such an iconic one, stepping into it for the prequel had to be a bit daunting. However, for Thomas, his approach was that he didn't want to attempt to impersonate Nicholson. The actor explained in a conversation for the 40th anniversary of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial that he took on the role as the apparition's impression, doing whatever it takes to pull Danny in.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals Bill Murray's Marvel Character
Bill Murray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks a lot like Bill Murray. The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuted Monday, introducing the Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters star as a swaggering inhabitant of the Quantum Realm. The trailer shows the Ant-Fam — Avengers Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — transported into the dimension, one of the many realities conquered by the time-lord Kang (Jonathan Majors). Watch it below.
Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Wins Saturn Award
Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani won a Saturn Award this week. She was honored for the Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Streaming Series. Fans loved her acceptance speech where she celebrated her castmates. (Affectionately calling them some nerds which led to some loud cheers.) The Ms. Marvel star also thanked everyone who poured their creative vision into the show on Disney+. While some coverage of the show has focused on raw streaming numbers, they don't tell the whole story. Among the early streaming era of the MCU, Kamala Khan's debut performed higher with Gen Z audiences than those that came before. That's an important pillar for Marvel moving forward, so it did its job in that regard. Also, it created some more hype for The Marvels coming next year. You can check out her acceptance speech down below courtesy of Ms. Marvel UK.
From Chandler’s Cadence to Addiction Woes: 8 Revelations from Matthew Perry’s Memoir
In Matthew Perry’s new memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the author and actor spends most of the 250 pages discussing the Big Terrible Thing. For the very first time, he chronicles his addiction in great detail; Perry’s struggles with alcohol and painkillers have been known to the public for decades, but the book lays bare just how close to the edge he came — and how often. Most of those disclosures have circulated in headlines in the days and weeks leading up to the memoir’s Oct. 28 publication, including that during the height of his addiction (and during...
Netflix's Lookism Releases Trailer, New Poster
Earlier this year, fans learned another webtoon hit was getting an anime, and the team at Netflix has an update on the big project. After all, the hype for Lookism has been growing since the South Korean webtoon debuted in November 2014, and that excitement skyrocketed in the face of its Netflix adaptation. So if you want to see how the project is doing, a new trailer and poster for Lookism are live.
DC, Marvel Creators React to James Gunn Leading DC Studios
Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing out the big Gunns to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe. James Gunn — who wrote and directed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios and The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC — will lead DC's creative efforts in film, TV and animation with Aquaman and Shazam producer Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran will serve as co-chairmen and chief executive officers of DC Studios, replacing DC Films, reporting to WBD CEO David Zaslav as shepherds of the renamed DC Extended Universe.
