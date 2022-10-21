Read full article on original website
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals Free Games for November
PlayStation Plus subscribers may already know what free games they're getting in November thanks to a reputable leak which named three games supposedly going to be available next month. Those three games are Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. PlayStation hasn't yet officially revealed which games will be available next month, but we should know soon with the games set to be available shortly afterwards. Until the latter happens, subscribers can still download October's free games for the next couple of days.
Xbox Boss Potentially Teases Long-Awaited Console Release of Popular PC Game
It seems like a notable boss at Xbox has teased that one of its most popular PC games will soon be coming to consoles. Over the past couple of years, Microsoft has made a concentrated effort to bring all of its first-party titles to Xbox consoles and PC. And while this hasn't always worked out in every instance, it seems like one of the most-requested games that fans have wanted to see on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S could be announced in the coming day.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Upset Over Removal of Helpful Feature
PlayStation Plus subscribers have found themselves a bit annoyed in the wake of Sony potentially removing a helpful feature that was previously part of the service. Ever since PS Plus received a massive overhaul earlier in 2022, it has been a bit difficult to keep track of what games are coming and going from the extensive PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries. And while Sony previously provided a way of informing subscribers of when titles would be exiting, it seems that this feature is no longer around.
The Witcher Remake Announced by CD Projekt
In a move that most fans didn't see coming whatsoever, CD Projekt has announced that it's now working on a remake of the original The Witcher game. First released back in 2007, The Witcher went on to spawn two sequels, each of which was bigger than the previous installment. And in a time where The Witcher has gone on to become a massive multimedia franchise, CD Projekt is returning to the game that kicked everything off.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Release Date, DLC Plans Revealed
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the Team Ninja game that grabbed the attention of Soulslike fans not long ago thanks to some impressive visuals and a demo, now has a release date. It isn't too far off either with Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo announcing this week that the game will be out on March 3rd and will be available in several different editions. Post-release plans were also detailed this week and include up to three different DLCs with a season pass available, too.
Fallout TV Series First Look Revealed by Amazon
Amazon revealed a first look at its upcoming Fallout TV show this week as part of the 25th anniversary of the survival game series. The stylized shot from the show depicts one of the key parts of Bethesda's Fallout games – the moment a massive vault door rolls back and reveals the outside world, a moment typically reserved for the opening segments of the Fallout games. No other details regarding a release date or anything else related to Amazon's Fallout show were shared, however.
Massive PS5 Restocks Seemingly Coming to Walmart
It looks like there could soon be massive restocks of the PlayStation 5 appearing in Walmart stores. The PS5 as a whole is coming up on its second anniversary of release in early November. Despite this, Sony's current-gen gaming console has remained nearly impossible to get ahold of, especially for those that want to merely buy the platform directly at stores. And while it seems like the PS5 will continue to still be scarce as the holidays approach, one encouraging image has now come about that suggests better availability.
New Marvel Game Tops Charts Immediately After Release
A new video game associated with Marvel has quickly jumped to the top of the download charts after having been available for less than a week. In recent years, Marvel has made a more concentrated effort in the gaming space with titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Marvel's Avengers. And while all of these titles are playable across console and PC platforms, it's mobile devices where Marvel is now finding quite a bit of success.
Fallout 4 Getting PS5 and Xbox Series X Upgrade
Bethesda has announced that it will be upgrading its popular open-world RPG Fallout 4 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. Since first launching back in 2015, Fallout 4 has continued to be a very popular game that still boasts a rather large community of players. And with this in mind, Bethesda has decided to make the game even better for those who happen to own current-generation hardware.
