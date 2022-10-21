It looks like there could soon be massive restocks of the PlayStation 5 appearing in Walmart stores. The PS5 as a whole is coming up on its second anniversary of release in early November. Despite this, Sony's current-gen gaming console has remained nearly impossible to get ahold of, especially for those that want to merely buy the platform directly at stores. And while it seems like the PS5 will continue to still be scarce as the holidays approach, one encouraging image has now come about that suggests better availability.

1 DAY AGO